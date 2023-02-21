7 best Minecraft 1.19 seeds for loot in 2023

Scattered throughout Minecraft worlds are generated structures, some more dangerous than others. However, what many of these have in common is their potential to offer items via loot chests found within.

While loot randomly generates each time a world is created, specific tables dictate what loot can be found in which structure. Since loot tables determine the collective items players can pick up, some structures are better at providing loot than others.

Savvy Minecraft players can capitalize on their advantage by using world seeds that give them easy access to structures with high-quality loot items.

As of Minecraft 1.19, plenty of great seeds offer great loot items early on or very easily.

Awesome Minecraft seeds for finding structures with great loot

1) 22528189424999 (Java 1.19.3)

Buried treasure and blacksmith shops await Minecraft players in this seed (Image via Mojang)

If players don't mind digging, this Minecraft Java seed can give them a healthy dose of early-game loot. Directly ahead of the spawn, they can find a buried treasure chest at (X: -39, Z: 25).

However, that's only the beginning, as this seed also has several villages not too far from spawn that can provide additional loot. Some of these villages also have blacksmith shops with particularly high-quality items available.

If Minecraft players dive into the Nether, they can even find a Nether fortress at the world spawn and a bastion remnant not too far away.

Locations of note

First Village - (X: 160, Z: 176) Second Village - (X: -224, Z: 0) Third Village - (X: -208, Z: -176) Fourth Village - (X: 240, Z: -176) First Shipwreck - (X: 120, Z: 136) Second Shipwreck - (X: -280, Z: 136) Third Shipwreck - (X: -104, Z: 504) Bastion Remnant - (X: -80, Z: 208)

2) 31963522942666 (Java 1.19.3)

Villages, shipwrecks, treasure, and Nether portals abound in this Minecraft Java seed (Image via Mojang)

Sometimes, a Minecraft player doesn't want to travel too far from their spawn but still finds plenty of loot. If that's the case, this Java seed may very well fit the bill.

Four villages are a short distance from the spawn point, including two shipwrecks, two ruined Nether portals, and a few stashes of buried treasure. Diving into the Nether via the ruined portals available will also lead to a bastion remnant and two Nether fortresses.

Locations of note

First Village - (X: -224, Z: 96) Second Village - (X: -208, Z: -144) Third Village - (X: 192, Z: -192) Fourth Village - (X: 176, Z: 16) First Ruined Portal - (X: -248, Z: 8) Second Ruined Portal - (X: 136, Z: 88) First Shipwreck - (X: -200, Z: 152) Second Shipwreck - (X: -488, Z: 200) First Nether Fortress - (X: -85, Z: -101) Second Nether Fortress - (X: 91, Z: 43) Bastion Remnant - (X: -80, Z: 96) Buried Treasure Locations - (X: -247, Z: 233), (X: -439, Z: 41), (X: -87, Z: -103), (X: -23, Z: -103)

3) 7579740492389525007 (Java 1.19.3)

This Minecraft seed has plenty of goodies, even if the Nether if players will brave it (Image via Mojang)

While this Minecraft: Java Edition seed doesn't have as many buried treasures as some seeds, it does have quite a bit of loot variety thanks to the structures near the spawn.

This includes four villages, a ruined Nether portal, and a pillager outpost. Players who hop into the Nether will also find two Nether fortresses and two bastion remnants. They can be tricky to reach, but the rewards may be worth it.

Locations of note

First Village - (X: -240, Z: -192) Second Village - (X: 176, Z: -160) Third Village - (X: 640, Z: -240) Fourth Village - (X: 352, Z: 256) Pillager Outpost - (X: -512, Z: -288) Ruined Portal - (X: 216, Z: 136) First Nether Fortress - (X: 107, Z: 75) Second Nether Fortress - (X: -117, Z: 139) First Bastion Remnant - (X: 16, Z: -192) Second Bastion Remnant - (X: -720, Z: -96)

4) -4999218182635267731 (Java 1.19.3)

Buried treasure and shipwrecks are a big feature of this Minecraft Java seed (Image via Mojang)

For quick and easy access to buried treasure, this seed offers two chests incredibly close together. Once players are finished there, they can find a few nearby villages along with two shipwrecks, two ruined Nether portals, and even more buried treasures near one of the shipwrecks.

The closest ruined portal also offers access to a Nether fortress, which is certainly worth exploring.

Locations of note

First Village - (X: -208, Z: 48) Second Village - (X: 208, Z: 176) Pillager Outpost - (X: -656, Z: 80) First Ruined Portal - (X: 152, Z: 248) Second Ruined Portal - (X: -440, Z: 248) First Shipwreck - (X: 8, Z: 136) Second Shipwreck - (X: -248, Z: 248) Nether Fortress - (X: 331, Z: 171) Buried Treasure Locations - (X: -23, Z: 25), (X: 25, Z: -23), (X: -263, Z: 249)

5) 1222090162574629 (Bedrock 1.19)

This Minecraft Bedrock seed's spawn village has a lot going on underneath its surface (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition is well known for having different generation mechanics than its Java counterpart. This often leads to some great structural creations close to spawn.

Look no further than this seed as an example, as players will spawn in a village complete with a blacksmith shop with some great loot. Furthermore, a ruined Nether portal rests nearby with even more loot.

Lastly, a stronghold rests underneath the village, and its many rooms have plenty of goodies if players can navigate its labyrinthine corridors.

6) 9665390276121893 (Bedrock 1.19)

This Minecraft Bedrock seed has plenty of structures right at the spawn (Image via Mojang)

Much like the previous Minecraft: Bedrock Edition seed on this list, this one offers plenty of great loot without ever needing to leave the spawn. Players can find a nearby village on the coast of a local ocean, which has a blacksmith shop with great loot, plenty of treasure chests on the shore, a ruined Nether portal, and a stronghold directly underneath it.

An abandoned mineshaft can also be found under the village, providing even more looting opportunities.

7) 1000367306308321 (Bedrock 1.19)

It's hard to beat a Minecraft seed with five blacksmith shops in its starting village (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to seeds full of blacksmith shops for quick and quality loot, this one has to be a top contender in version 1.19. Players spawn right on top of a village with five total blacksmith shops nearby. It's rife with good loot to help one get started in their survival.

Once Minecraft players have their feet under them, they can head to the nearby pillager outpost and clear it out for even more goodies. A second village rests not too far away at (X: -280, Z: 264), and a ton of buried treasure is due south of the spawn village.

Buried treasure locations

(X: 136, Z: 328) (X: 200, Z: 328) (X: 216, Z: 392) (X: 264, Z: 392) (X: 328, Z: 392) (X: 200, Z: 456) (X: 264, Z: 456) (X: 88, Z: 392)

As a final bonus, players can also head to approximately (X: 58, Z: 152) and find a ruined Nether portal submerged under the ocean waves.

