As players progress through the sandbox world of Minecraft, they can craft and upgrade various items, including weapons, tools, and armor, to better defend themselves against the many threats they face. Leggings are an essential part of the armor set and offer additional protection to the player's legs, which can be crucial in combat situations or when exploring hazardous terrain. Players can craft leggings from various materials, each with unique properties, and can also enchant them to provide additional bonuses and protections.

There are many possible enchantments for leggings in Minecraft, but some are more useful than others. Here are our picks for the seven best enchantments for leggings in Minecraft in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Unbreaking III and 4 other top enchantments for leggings in Minecraft (2023)

Enchantments can have different levels, which indicate their strength and cost. Some enchantments are compatible with each other, while some are mutually exclusive. Depending on the situation and preference, some enchantments are more helpful than others.

7) Blast Protection IV

Blast Protection will prevent you from Creeper blasts (Image via Mojang)

This enchantment is a specific protection enchantment for armor in Minecraft. It reduces the amount and impact of damage that the wearer takes from explosions and blast sources. It can also reduce the damage that the wearer takes from fireworks or ender crystals, which can cause explosions.

It can have a maximum level of IV (4), reducing up to 32% of damage and 48% of knockback from explosions. Blast Protection is helpful when dealing with enemies or situations that involve explosions, such as creepers, ghasts, TNT, or ender dragons. It can also help you survive explosions, such as using TNT for mining or building.

6) Fire Protection IV

Don't worry about falling in lava with Fire protection (Image via Mojang)

This enchantment is a type of protection enchantment for armor in Minecraft. t reduces the amount and length of damage that the wearer takes from fire and lava sources, such as flames, magma blocks, or fireballs. It can also prevent the player from catching fire, which can cause continuous damage over time.

It can have a maximum level of IV (4), reducing up to 32% of damage and 80% of duration from fire and lava. Fire Protection is especially useful in the Nether dimension, where fire and lava are abundant and dangerous. It can also help you survive accidental encounters with fire or lava in the Overworld or the End.

5) Thorns III

Damage will deflect on enemies with Thorns (Image via Mojang)

Thorns is an enchantment that can be applied to any piece of armor in Minecraft. Once used, it will cause damage to any attacker that hits the player wearing the enchanted armor. The damage inflicted by Thorns depends on the level of enchantment and the type of attack. The higher the enchantment level, the more damage the attacker will take.

Thorns are particularly useful against melee attackers such as zombies, spiders, or piglins, as they rely on close-range attacks to deal damage. With Thorns equipped, players can retaliate against these enemies, causing them damage in return for their attacks.

Note - Thorns III cannot be directly obtained in Minecraft using an enchanting table, but it can be obtained by using an anvil to combine two Thorns II enchantments by trading with villagers

4) Swift Sneak III

You can sneak faster in Ancient Cities (Image via Mojang)

Swift Sneak is a new enchantment for leggings added to Minecraft 1.19: The Wild Update. It increases the wearer's movement speed when sneaking, allowing them to move faster and more quietly. It also reduces the detection range of mobs when sneaking, making them less likely to notice and attack the wearer.

The maximum level for quick sneak is III (3), which can increase the sneaking speed by up to 30% and reduce the detection range by up to 60%. Swift Sneak can only be obtained from loot chests in ancient cities.

Swift Sneak is a practical enchantment for players who want to sneak around in ancient cities and avoid confrontations with the Warden. It can also help players explore and loot structures without being detected or disturbed.

3) Unbreaking III

Unbreaking enhances the durability of leggings (Image via Mojang)

Unbreaking is an essential enchantment for leggings in Minecraft. It increases the durability of the leggings by reducing the chance of them losing durability when used. This means that the leggings will last longer and break less often. It also works with mending, which repairs the leggings using experience points collected from various sources.

The maximum level for unbreaking is III (3), which can reduce the chance of losing durability by up to 75%. To obtain this level of unbreaking, the player needs to use an enchanting table surrounded by at least nine bookshelves. Players can combine two leggings with unbreaking II (2) on them using an anvil. This will result in a pair of leggings with unbreaking III (3). However, this method will cost some experience levels and durability from the leggings.

2) Protection IV

Protection IV reduces damage (Image via Mojang)

Protection is one of the most versatile enchantments in Minecraft that you can apply to your leggings and other armor pieces. It shields you from almost any harm, whether it'sa zombie, a creeper blast, or a fall from a cliff. It can't protect you from hunger, the void, and the Warden's sonic boom.

Protection also works well with other protection enchantments on different armor parts, but there is a limit of 80% damage reduction that you can't go over. The highest level of protection in Minecraft you can generally get is IV (4), which cuts down 16% of damage from any source.

1) Mending

Auto repairing armor (Image via Mojang)

Mending is a rare and valuable enchantment for leggings in Minecraft. It repairs the leggings using experience points collected from various sources, such as killing mobs, mining ores, or fishing. Each experience point repairs one point of durability on the leggings. It also prevents the leggings from breaking completely, as long as enough experience points are available.

The maximum level for mending is 1 in Minecraft, which means that it can repair any amount of durability on the leggings. To obtain this enchantment, the player must find it as a treasure enchantment in chests located in various structures, such as dungeons, temples, or strongholds. Players can also trade with villagers who offer enchanted books or leggings with mending. Players can also apply it to leggings using an anvil. It can also work with unbreaking to make your leggings more durable and reliable.

These are our recommendations for the best enchantments for leggings in Minecraft. Players may have preferences or playstyles that may affect their choices. You can also mix and match different enchantments to create your custom combinations. However, remember that some enchantments are mutually exclusive and cannot be applied to the same item simultaneously. For example, you cannot have both Protection and Fire Protection on your leggings.

