7 best ocean seeds in Minecraft 1.18

Minecraft's biomes are diverse, and none may be more vast and intriguing than the game's widespread ocean biomes.

Coming in many temperatures and containing intriguing structures, Minecraft's oceans are ripe for exploring. Players may have a tough time plumbing the depths at first, but with a little help from gear and enchantments, there's plenty to explore.

Watery ruins, ocean monuments, and shipwrecks all await players who are willing to dive into the drink. Since this is the case, it doesn't hurt to start off in a world seed that prioritizes ocean exploration. The prizes for willing players are immense, and it's best to take full advantage of them as soon as possible.

Great Minecraft ocean seeds to use in version 1.18

7) Double Islands (-2334424287925580755)

The spawn islands this seed provides should be far from boring (Image via Chunkbase)

Beginning on two separate islands, players will have instant access to a pillager outpost (X: 576, Z: -320) close to their spawn with a village (X: 944, Z: -240) not far beyond it. This sets players up for an early raid situation if they'd like, but there's much more on these islands.

Players can also find and loot a nearby ruined Nether portal (X: 776, Z: -328) and dig up some buried treasure on the northern shoreline (X: 857, Z: -311). Once players finish up on the island, the surrounding ocean is rife with ruins, shipwrecks, and ocean monuments.

6) Mini Jungle Island (1479235289)

A panda roams the jungle island (Image via Mojang)

It isn't too often that jungle biomes appear as an island in Minecraft, especially at this size. Players can begin by collecting jungle wood and building a shelter, appreciating the presence of jungle mobs like pandas and ocelots.

Once players are ready to explore the surrounding ocean, they can find great watery structures like ruins (X: 120, Z: 168) and a few ocean monuments (X: -120, Z: -344) (X: -360, Z: 120).

5) Double Mushroom Islands (630244794)

Players will need to travel a bit to find this seed's mushroom fields (Image via u/Floraltide/Reddit)

Minecraft players begin on a coastline in this seed, but two mushroom field islands lie not too far away. If players craft a boat using the surrounding forest land, they can head to (X: 210, Z: -1,019) and (X: 248, Z: -185) to check out the mushroom islands.

These locations are great not only for collecting large mushrooms and milking mooshrooms, but they're safe from hostile mob spawns that other biomes suffer from. An ocean monument also lies between these two islands at (X: 200, Z: -680).

4) Mountain Island with Lush Caves (816802188)

This island seed offers plenty, but its accompanying waters are also excellent (Image via u/Szmirgley/Reddit)

This seed might make for a great survival island challenge in Minecraft, but it's surrounded by more than a few underwater opportunities.

Two shipwrecks rest off its shores at (X: 24, Z: 200) and (X: -168, Z: 56). A little further from the island, players can also plunder a chain of ocean ruins (X: 360, Z: 472) with an ocean monument just a short boat ride away (X: 184, Z: 536). With all the loot Minecraft players find in the surrounding waters, they should be able to make some incredible builds back on the spawn island.

3) Mushroom Islands and Ocean Structures (1325351762)

This seed's mushroom islands are surrounded by ocean structures (Image via u/DifferenceDanger5665/Reddit)

Though Minecraft players will start in a coastal area, the real prize is just ahead of it. At (X: 117, Z: -231) and (X: -323, Z: -752), players can find two mushroom field islands.

Surrounded by these islands are plenty of ocean structures to explore, including a cluster of ruins (X: -168, Z: -280), an ocean monument (X: -200, Z: -344), and a shipwreck (X: -184, Z: -376) all within a short distance of each other. Several more ruins, shipwrecks, and monuments can be found all around these islands.

2) Surrounded Small Island (-9142863513851137753)

This island is flanked by several ocean structures (Image via Mojang)

Players spawn on possibly one of the smallest islands in Minecraft, making resource collection difficult. By heading south to (X: 447, Z: 627), players can find a jungle biome to collect the necessary materials for crafting.

However, once Minecraft players return to the tiny island, they'll likely notice that it's surrounded by several ocean structures. This includes an ocean monument (X: 696, Z: 200) and several ruins with a cluster at (X: -136, Z: 344). Three shipwrecks also rest nearby at (X: 440, Z: 280), (X: 472, Z: 520), and (X: 200, Z: 504).

1) The Expanse (3287179784689184299)

The ocean near this seed's spawn has something for everyone (Image via Chunkbase)

This seed is perfect for reaping the full rewards of Minecraft's ocean bounties. Players begin in a coastal area next to a village (X: 32, Z: 112). Once they've gotten what they need from the mainland, they can head into the ocean for many structures to explore.

The nearest cluster of ruins from spawn is located at (X: 456, Z: -248), with two shipwrecks at (X: 24, Z: -280) and (X: 72, Z: -488). Two ocean monuments are fairly close together at (X: 328, Z: -424) and (X: 808, Z: -344). There are simply too many structures to list beyond these, but rest assured that Minecraft players won't lack places to explore in this seed's initial ocean.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

