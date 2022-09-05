9 best Minecraft 1.19 seeds for beginners

Minecraft 1.19 is a great update for beginners to experience the game's world in. This is due in part to many changes to terrain generation, which have made starting points substantially more survival-friendly than they have been in the past.

For newer Minecraft players, finding the right seed to get started can be tough. Sometimes, players simply begin in biomes that are difficult to survive in due to an abundance of hostile mobs or a lack of resources.

However, there are more than a few seeds that are much more ideal for beginners just starting out in the game. Below, new Minecraft players can find a sizable number of seeds that should help them get their bearings before things become more difficult.

Minecraft: Great beginner-friendly seeds worth trying in Survival Mode

1) -266100150045570408 (Java)

This seed can be a great starter for builders (Image via Mojang)

Having a plethora of flatland available at spawn is a huge help for first-time Minecraft builders. They won't need to worry about clearing land for their survival base or other building projects. This particular seed starts players in a forest but gives them a large plains biome dead north of their position. There are also a few villages at (X: 288, Z: 144) and (X: 256, Z: -432) to help players get started.

While this is a helpful building biome, players will have to be wary of two pillager outposts in the plains at (X: -240, Z: -240) and (X: 160, Z: -800).

2) 7749012223532925400 (Java)

Mushroom field biomes make for excellent starting locations for players (Image via Mojang)

While Minecraft players may not think this particular seed is anything out of the ordinary, it has an excellent starting point not far from spawn. If beginners can craft a boat and head into the ocean to their west, they'll arrive at a huge mushroom field biome at approximately (X: 440, Z: 198).

Mushroom field biomes are particularly helpful for new players, as they don't spawn hostile mobs and have an abundance of food. From this staging location, Minecraft beginners can head out and explore the rest of their world from a safe location.

3) -7649949940957896961 (Bedrock)

This seed features a nice building area with a mountain backgdrop (Image via Mojang)

For newer Minecraft players who are looking for some diversity at their spawn point, this seed may be able to accommodate them.

Players begin next to a river with a combination of plains and meadow biomes available. A plains village rests to the west at (X: -248, Z: 88) to further assist them in their survival exploits. They can also find a savannah plateau biome behind the village and a sizable snowy mountain at roughly (X: -402, Z: -41).

4) 6630997395534342573 (Java)

Two desert villages help players along on their survival journey (Image via Mojang)

Desert biomes in Minecraft might seem inhospitable, and this is sometimes true, but not always. This seed drops players into a desert biome, but gives them two villages within walking distance at (X: -160, Z: -144) and (X: 64, Z: 0).

Their safe confines should allow new Minecraft players to collect materials and craft what they need before setting off into an oft-dangerous world. For a bit of fun exploration, players can head to (X: -472, Z: -216) to find a desert pyramid that likely has some loot for the daring.

5) 4504535438041489910 (Bedrock)

This spawn site should make for a great building location (Image via Mojang)

Another great Minecraft seed for builders, players begin in a huge plains biome with a meadow thrown in for good measure. They can gather wood and other materials from a nearby forest at (X: -99, Z: 102), before beginning their construction pursuits.

If players are looking for even more materials, they may consider stopping by the nearby village at (X: 312, Z: 200) for a few more pieces of loot that may assist them. They should be cautious heading into the swamp to the north of their spawn, as it is rife with witch huts.

6) 1664128793606897522 (Java)

A nice island to yourself can be a fun survival start (Image via Mojang)

Survival Island challenges can be quite fun in Minecraft, but also challenging at times. This particular seed is more entertaining than challenging, which should make it a good fit for new players.

They will be dropped on a spawn island that is part beach and part forest, allowing players to gather wood and other resources as needed. A shipwreck rests off the coast at (X: -232, Z: -104) for some extra loot as well, providing just about everything a player needs to get started in the relatively safe confines of an island.

7) 7749012223532925400 (Bedrock)

This supersized mushroom field biome even has a nice secret (Image via Mojang)

Another great seed for an early mushroom field biome, Minecraft players will begin on a relatively innocuous coast. By building a boat and heading out to (X: 457, Z: 223), they will find one of the larger mushroom field biomes that has been shared as of Minecraft 1.19.

This particular mushroom field island even has a nice little secret towards its center: A ruined Nether portal that players can reconstruct at (X: 24, Z: 392). If that doesn't quite suit them, a second portal rests at (X: -264, Z: 792).

8) 6820248838291196673 (Java)

A survival island with a jungle-themed twist (Image via Mojang)

While this seed certainly starts Minecraft players on a survival island, it does have some nice amenities. Specifically, it is covered in a lush and thriving jungle biome. Not only will players be able to find plenty of wood to build shelter and craft tools, they will also have access to food considering jungles are capable of growing both melon blocks and cocoa.

This island should set players up nicely for their journies to the mainland when they're ready.

9) 2356348494561932660 (Bedrock)

This seed may start in a desert, but it has plenty to offer (Image via Mojang)

Though players will begin in a desert in this seed, it has plenty to offer them. Specifically, they will spawn directly next to a desert village, and a ruined Nether portal awaits them at (X: 232, Z: 152) for additional loot, and Nether access once they have some obsidian.

There are also some badlands biomes to the east of the spawn as well, which are filled with cave openings where players can begin mining for ores at their leisure.

