5 best features in Minecraft 1.20.5 pre-release 1

Minecraft 1.20.5 pre-release 1 is the latest preview version of Java Edition released to players. Following Mojang's confirmation that no new major features would be revealed, there aren't any huge additions to be found. However, that's not to say that there are no significant changes found within this pre-release.

Detailed below are the five best changes brought to the game along with 1.20.5 pre-release 1, along with what makes them stand out in Minecraft's long update history.

5 best features of Minecraft 1.20.5 pre-release 1

1) New advancements

Four of the new advancements are locked behind these two mobs (Image via Mojang)

There are a handful of new advancements added coming with 1.20.5 pre-release 1. The full list of these advancements is:

Advancement How to get Revaulting Unlock an ominous vault using an ominous trial key Isn't it Scute? Get armadillo scutes from an armadillo using a brush Snip it! Remove wolf armor from a wolf using shears Good as New Repair a damaged wolf armor using armadillo scutes The Whole Pack Tame one of each wolf variant

The most interesting of these is The Whole Pack, which will require players to visit nine very different biomes ranging from frigid snowy tundras to Minecraft's beautiful badlands. It's another example of Mojang's push towards exploration as a main gameplay mechanic.

2) More than 50 bug fixes

Understandably, most of the bugs relate to 1.21 content (Image via Mojang)

The announcement post for the pre-release starts off by saying that players should expect bug fixes, and Mojang wasn't messing around. There are more than 50 different bug fixes coming with Minecraft 1.20.5 pre-release 1. Some of the most significant or interesting of the fixed bugs were:

MC-165435: Can't trigger flying mode in creative while standing in the middle of 2×2 magma block bubble column.

Can't trigger flying mode in creative while standing in the middle of 2×2 magma block bubble column. MC-207353: Ghast fireballs and wind charges can't be redirected in melee if the attack does 0 damage.

Ghast fireballs and wind charges can't be redirected in melee if the attack does 0 damage. MC-269496: You don't get any damage if you fight against the breeze in a minecart or in a boat.

You don't get any damage if you fight against the breeze in a minecart or in a boat. MC-269974: Mobs with the weaving effect, when dying, are unable to replace replaceable blocks with cobwebs.

Mobs with the weaving effect, when dying, are unable to replace replaceable blocks with cobwebs. MC-269976: Wind Burst book available from villager trading.

Wind Burst book available from villager trading. MC-269977: Wind Burst enchantment is obtainable in Enchanting Table.

3) New potions made stronger

These changes should make using these new potions more consistent (Image via Mojang)

Two of Minecraft 1.21's new potions have also been buffed. The first of these two potions is the weaving potion. It has been updated to more consistently cause affected mobs to spawn two to three cobwebs on death. It has also been updated to allow players to move through cobwebs at 50% of full speed, which is a nice, if niche, utility effect.

The second potion to get buffed is the infested potion. It still spawns silverfish, one of Minecraft's weakest mobs, but it has been made twice as effective. It now spawns one to two silverfish 10% of the time an affected mob is dealt damage, rather than 5% of the time. The spawned silverfish have also been updated to fly out in the direction the struck mob is facing.

4) Ominous events even harder

Ominous events are much harder now, making ominous keys, and thus maces, harder to obtain (Image via Mojang)

Ominous events are one of 1.21's most interesting features. They are an optional, more difficult, way to take on trial chambers that have better loot associated with them. They also have stronger mobs on average, and 1.20.5 pre-release 1 has only made this more true.

The more frequently equipped mobs found within ominous events are now also going to have highly enchanted gear. For example, their armor will be able to have Protection, Projectile Protection, or Fire Protection, all at level four. Their weapons can also now have Sharpness I, Knockback I, Power I, or Punch I.

Dangerous mobs having Minecraft's best enchantments always make for engaging combat, but the threat is further enhanced by Minecraft's ominous trial spawners, which target players 50% more of the time with detrimental potion effects.

5) More natural trial chamber generation

Trial chambers should feel even better to explore after these changes (Image via Mojang)

Trial chambers saw some small tweaks to make them generate more naturally and look better. They should spawn consistently, buried by terrain. Additionally, there is a new trap dispenser within them. There have also been a few fixes to broken jigsaw connections in the corridors within trial chambers.

These changes are all quite minor individually, but they combine to make Minecraft 1.21's trial chambers even better than they were before.