Minecraft players have virtually infinite options when it comes to worlds to explore, thanks to the game's world seed system. Each seed is unique, complete with its own terrain and generated structures. However, seeds can change depending on the edition or version of the game being played. For Minecraft: Java Edition 1.20.2, there are countless seeds shared by the community that have plenty to offer. Many seeds seen in versions like 1.20 and 1.20.1 also continue to work perfectly fine in 1.20.2.

If you are searching for new seeds to explore, craft, and build within, there are some notable entries that are certainly worth checking out.

10 Minecraft 1.20.2 seeds worth using in Java Edition

1) The abandoned village and grove (2647288291057032153)

An abandoned village awaits Minecraft fans near a cherry grove biome (Image via Titi3303/Reddit)

Although plenty of Minecraft seeds offer a spawn village, the one in this seed is abandoned save for a few zombie villagers. If you are quick, you may be able to keep these zombified inhabitants from burning up in the sun so they can be cured at a later time. Additionally, a cherry grove biome rests with a sizable cave system right across from the village.

This cherry grove is complete with a sizable mountain nearby, and you can also find an ancient city buried beneath it at (X: 40 Y: -51 Z: 488).

2) Savanna village island (-1682039664012050264)

If you are searching for a survival island, or at least one that offers a little less challenge than its counterparts, you can check out this seed. You will begin right next to a savanna village to facilitate some free loot and trading opportunities. You only need to take a short trip to the coordinates (X: 336 Z: -224).

Even better, those who don't mind taking a dive can find an abandoned shipwreck at (X: 232 Z: -232) and a set of ocean ruins at (X: 168 Z: -312).

3) Super mushroom island (117871350673951997)

The mushroom island across from this seed's spawn should keep Minecraft fans steady (Image via Mogwr-/Reddit)

As far as starting points go, this Minecraft seed certainly delivers. You begin next to a village located at (X: -848 Z: 32) and need only take a quick boat ride to roughly (X: -430 Z: -204) to find a gigantic mushroom island. In this expanse of over 900 blocks, you won't find any hostile mobs and will have plenty of food to collect.

Obviously, mushroom field biomes don't offer a plethora of materials, so it's a good idea to collect some before heading to the island.

4) Village spawn and hale bay shipwreck (1100766418648645824)

In addition to spawning in a small island village in this seed, you can find a nearby shipwreck just a few steps from their starting point at (X: 136 Z: 24). Even better, you can find a particularly intriguing set of structures at (X: 88 Z: 776), which features a savanna village with a shipwreck of its own.

Oddly enough, the latter shipwreck is littered with hay bale blocks. Perhaps the nearby farmer villagers are using it for storage?

5) Balanced starting island (-3420545464665791887)

The structures and biomes on this Minecraft island offer plenty of goodies (Image via Cezarnic/Reddit)

Regardless of whether you want to start off slowly or get right into the thick of combat, this seed can facilitate those needs. You will begin on a survival island split between beaches, a taiga, and a dark oak forest. On one side, you will find a cozy village, and on the other, a woodland mansion.

You can start off by trading with villagers or setting up a shelter. Or you might prefer to dive into the mansion and clear out the hostile mobs inside. Either way, there should be plenty of loot to go around.

6) Pillager outpost start (-1205322635797146389)

Minecraft fans will be in a dangerous spot right from the beginning of this seed (Image via DavidItsRainingOut/Reddit)

In the event that you enjoy a bit of a challenge from your seed, then this one's spawn point might offer a bit of danger. You will spawn right on top of a tent near a pillager outpost and a few cages. Moreover, you will begin in a desert biome, which isn't always the best place to begin when it comes to collecting resources.

Fortunately, there are multiple villages nearby that can help you get started once you've dealt with the pillagers. The nearest settlement can be found at (X: 32 Z: 304).

7) The coastal cherry grove villages (-2437092147290062748)

A combination of structures and biomes in this seed offers some interesting build opportunities (Image via Nothingbutflower/Reddit)

Although there isn't much to be thrilled about at the spawn point in this Minecraft seed, it does offer a pretty interesting combination of terrain and structures at (X: 451 Z: -410). By venturing there, you will find two plains villages at the foot of a hill that comes complete with a cherry grove biome. This may present some interesting build ideas for you to capitalize on.

Additionally, if you are hunting for a bit more loot, you can also find a shipwreck near the villages at (X: 456 Z: -264).

8) Frozen villages galore (3893019462)

A winter wonderland complete with villages and igloos awaits in this seed (Image via Impressive_Print_646/Reddit)

You will begin this Minecraft seed in a swamp biome, which is good because you'll need to collect plenty of resources to travel to the main feature of this world. Specifically, by heading to (X: -2,176 Z: 224), you will find the first frozen village in a massive snowy biome complete with dozens of additional villages, both inhabited and abandoned, as well as igloos.

As long as you are heading west, northwest, or southwest, you're sure to find a plethora of structures worth visiting before exiting the snowy biome.

9) The fish-shaped island (-4742022395573773080)

This quirkily-shaped island certainly might be a fun building location (Image via SoloExperiencer/Reddit)

Although this Minecraft seed doesn't have a plethora of loot or structures at the spawn point, it does present a particularly interesting starting island. Specifically, when viewed at a certain angle, the spawn island is shaped a bit like a fish. Although this doesn't necessarily provide any benefits on its own, it might present some interesting ideas for future build designs.

Perhaps you could turn the island into an aquatic-themed location or come up with an innovative base build that fits the island's shape perfectly.

10) Bogged in the swamp (7829159559572282879)

The swamp in this Minecraft seed's spawn island has a few secrets (Image via GiraffeUnhappy9210/Reddit)

If you love a good swamp biome, then this may just be the seed you're looking for. You will start out on a sizable island composed of swampland, and you can even find a witch hut easily at (X: -664 Z: -328).

This island has more than a few structures worth checking out in its muddied environs. You can find multiple shipwrecks at (X: -840 Z: -616) and (X: -616 Z: -584). Additionally, you can source some quick buried treasure at (X: -663 Z: -519) and (X: -807 Z: 25) as well, with the latter chest being close to another shipwreck. There's even a nearby village at (X: -1,504 Z: 176) if you are up for a fast boat trip.