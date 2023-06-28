10 best Minecraft 1.20 build ideas

Minecraft's 1.20 "Trails & Tales" update added a host of new blocks for players to utilize, along with items and gameplay features. This has understandably spurred the creativity of many builders worldwide, giving them new options to create and enhance builds. It turns out that many of the 1.20 blocks work exceptionally well with those that arrived in previous updates.

Regardless of whether Minecraft players are new to creating projects or are honed veterans, plenty of awesome build ideas have been shared since the 1.20 update debuted. These builds can be an excellent source of inspiration for future player projects, or fans can simply recreate the builds directly.

If Minecraft lovers are looking for new builds to consider in the 1.20 update, there are many choices available, thanks to the creativity of the game's community.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

10 Minecraft 1.20 builds worth creating in the Trails & Tales update

1) Bamboo/Cherry Gazebo

Cherry wood and bamboo wood blocks were introduced in Minecraft's 1.20 update, and players wasted no time creating builds using both. This creation by JokeySmurf0091 is a perfect example of blending the two block types together in harmony. It should go nicely in a player's garden or courtyard as well.

Using cherry wood plank blocks as a base, this gazebo is topped off with a bamboo wood roof. To keep things from looking bland, JokeySmurf also accented the gazebo with plenty of greenery like glowberries, lilacs, and a hedge comprised of standard oak leaf blocks.

2) Cloud Castle

If Minecraft fans have plenty of stone blocks in their surplus storage, this creation by Ekstroom1 should be worth a shot. Constructing it may be difficult in Survival Mode, but a little bamboo can help players by using it to create scaffolding to reach higher elevations.

The toughest part of this build may be sourcing a beacon block, which isn't easy to construct since players need Nether Stars from the Wither. However, one certainly can't argue with the results of this ominous castle hovering and piercing the sky with its beacon beam.

3) Galleon

Vanilla Minecraft sadly doesn't have many methods available to create seafaring vessels that can actually sail. Nevertheless, that hasn't stopped players like SilentKingPimpThrone from creating incredibly gorgeous and elaborate ships like this galleon build.

The ship is comprised of a wide variety of different blocks, including a hefty amount of warped and crimson wood from the Nether for its red sails and blue-green accents.

4) Pirate Island

What good is a seafaring ship without a destination? Minecraft builder Omit01 created this pirate-themed island for a multiplayer minigame, but it could just as easily make for a base as well. Even better, the build is comprised of mostly easily-accessible materials like wood and various stone block variants.

Landscaping around the base always takes a bit more time, but this build would be perfect for a home away from home or a pirate-themed multiplayer server.

5) Nether Castle

The Nether dimension didn't exactly get much love in Minecraft 1.20, with the exception of a few smithing templates being added to loot tables within its structures. Since that's the case, it may be time to spruce up the fiery dimension with a build like this massive castle created by ZinkBot.

With a heavy amount of netherrack, some blackstone, and a large quantity of glowstone blocks and lava, Minecraft fans can create a Nether castle that dwarfs any other fortress in the dimension.

6) Revamped Village

Minecraft's various villages look okay on their own, but they could certainly use some sprucing up. For starters, villages are open-ended, leaving the inhabitants vulnerable to hostile mob attacks.

Builder Sokoistrying began this revamped village project by creating an outer barrier to protect the villagers inside. Then, it was time to create spacious and appealing homes for the villagers. A combination of white concrete and multi-colored wooden plank blocks got the job done.

Afterward, all that was left was to decorate the accompanying area with flowers, lantern posts, and farms. The light posts, in particular, should go a long way in keeping nasty mobs out of the village.

7) Japanese Cherry Wood Temple/Pagoda

The link between cherry trees and Japanese architecture is one that goes back countless years. Now that cherry trees have arrived in Minecraft 1.20, builds like those shared by VeeDotExE should become quite popular. Japanese-styled temples and pagodas are one thing, but adding cherry wood to their construction makes them even better.

Even better, since players can easily source and grow cherry trees without making constant trips to cherry grove biomes, adding a few of the pink-hued trees brings out the true appeal of these builds.

8) Greenhouse

Minecraft 1.20 introduced new plant life to the game, and not just in the form of cherry trees and pink petals. Ancient plants like torchflowers and pitcher plants can also be found, thanks to the sniffer mob. Players can then plant these ancient florae and use them as they see fit.

So, why not create a greenhouse that encases a player's newfound plants? This build by MS-Gaming is a perfect example of keeping plant life contained and in style. To be specific, players will need to collect lots of nether quartz, stone, and cobblestone to create this greenhouse's lavish exterior.

9) Cherry Blossom House

Sometimes, Minecraft players creating a new 1.20 world may be lucky enough to spawn near a cherry grove biome. If they do, why not use the cherry wood to construct a home to be proud of? This build by @Yumar___ on Twitter is a perfect example to aspire to.

By combining cherry planks, crimson planks, and plenty of pink wool, this cherry house looks like the perfect place to relax after a day out adventuring. The added cherry saplings, azalea bushes, and exterior lanterns also give the house a very pleasant atmosphere when viewed at a distance.

10) Bamboo House

Bamboo may have had limited uses in Minecraft before, but the 1.20 update changed this in a big way. Now that players can create wood blocks from bamboo, an entirely new building paradigm has emerged. It didn't take long for players like Linardminecraft on YouTube to take advantage either.

This build would fit in well in just about any biome but will likely feel particularly well-placed in jungle biomes or swamps. Jungle biomes are certainly an excellent option since they already have tons of bamboo to help get players started with this bamboo-heavy base creation.

Poll : 0 votes