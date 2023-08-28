Minecraft players are always creating impressive builds that encompass a limitless amount of themes, utilizing nearly every in-game block to do so. This includes the likes of plant life like trees, flowers, and crops, among others. To that end, players have created a virtually infinite collection of different garden builds that they've shared with the community at large.

Creating a garden in Minecraft is much more than simply placing a few flowers and calling it a day. That process certainly qualifies as a garden in the barest terms, but there is so much more creativity that can be unleashed, and the community has shown this time and time again.

If Minecraft fans are creating a garden of their own, there are a ton of designs to utilize or at the very least draw some inspiration from.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Minecraft garden designs worth building in version 1.20+

1) Space garden

Sometimes, empty space can work significantly to the benefit of a Minecraft build. This is particularly true if the creation is in outer space itself, and this design by Iwantsandwiches now is an emblematic example. Using radial rail-type structures, the greenery is placed in proportional orbits from the center of the build.

Obviously, building in outer space isn't exactly easy in the vanilla version of Minecraft 1.20+, but this design still gives off the otherworldly feeling and may fit nicely in the End dimension if nothing else. Otherwise, there are always space mods for Minecraft that can be considered.

2) Garden lab

This garden design would work well in a scientific Minecraft build (Image via Ianbalisy/Reddit)

Minecraft players have very often reached into the realm of real-world science as well as sci-fi to create various builds. This includes laboratories seen on the surface, under the surface of the ocean, and even high into the sky. Whatever the case may be, there's a lot of aesthetic value to gain by adding a garden to a science lab build.

This design by Ianbalisy draws inspiration from the manga and animation Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, perfectly capturing the need to keep plant life alive, even in the post-apocalyptic world of the the source material. Furthermore, there are many ways to make this design fit a more futuristic or tech-inspired build.

3) Jungle farm

Hack through a jungle biome's vegetation and create a garden for a nice change of pace! (Image via Target_Q/Reddit)

Jungle biomes in Minecraft are well-known for their dense vegetation, from bamboo shoots rising into the sky to vines crawling down the side of trees. However, if players are willing to do some lanscaping and clear out some excess blocks, there's an excellent opportunity to create a garden within the lush vegetation.

This design by Target_Q shows that by bringing flowers and crops in that are typically found in other biomes, a garden can thrive even when it's surrounded by the immense amounts of greenery in jungles.

4) Cherry/pink petal garden

Minecraft 1.20 brought players cherry blossom grove biomes and plenty of plants to go along with them. This not only includes cherry trees, but also pink petal blocks that can be placed on a wide variety of different soil types. This build by Frostoid combines cherry trees with pink wool and pink glazed terracotta to provide a more robust cherry tree in the garden.

That's not all either. With savvy placement of pink coral fan blocks, Frostoid creates the image of pink grass growing throughout the garden. The addition of pink candles also rounds out the entire garden's design.

5) Neoclassical garden

The aesthetics of this garden inspired by 18th century architecture is tough to beat (Image via Murk36/Reddit)

Neoclassical architecture sought to recapture the imagery of the classical designs seen in the ancient Mediterranean region, and it has caught on quite a bit in the Minecraft community as well. Look no further than this expertly-crafted design by Murk36, which utilizes the same geometric splendor seen in traditional neoclassical designs.

With a heavy dose of trees and leaf block hedges, the central structure is flanked by twisting hedges filled with committed flower planters. The grass is also placed in alternating rows based on shade, which is quite a marvel to view from a distance.

6) Brutalist garden

This brutalist Minecraft design creates a garden that has allowed nature to reign supreme (Image via Ahahahhahhaha/Reddit)

Brutalist architecture focuses heavily on base building materials and simple structural construction, but that doesn't mean it can't include a very well-made garden nonetheless. This garden design perfectly complements the brutalist style in Minecraft by making it appear as though nature has overtaken the structure below it.

By combining leaf blocks, fence posts, and a sizable amount of moss and mossy stone brick blocks, this garden is one of unconstrained wild growth.

7) Axolotl garden

A little water and a few axolotls create a very serene Minecraft garden design (Image via SimonNoComments/YouTube)

Water can be one of the best assets to incorporate into a garden build in Minecraft. However, players don't need to stop at simply adding water, and this garden design is a great reason why. In addition to including a small dock and plenty of greenery around the central pool, SimonNoComments added a large number of axolotls to swim about.

Since a proper koi pond is a bit difficult to do in Minecraft, utilizing the cute axolotl mob instead is a great alternative.

8) Terrace garden

Easy to build and scalable to various sizes, a terrace garden simply needs a few elevated platforms that differ in height. By using small planter boxes constructed of trapdoors or other Minecraft blocks, players can place the containers across the different elevation levels to form a terrace.

The best part about terrace garden concepts is that they can be placed in both incredibly small spaces as well as massive ones. It all comes down to the appropriate placement of the flowers, trees, and various crops in the build.

9) Tiered garden

This Minecraft garden operates much like the terrace concept, but with its own distinct spin (Image via TeaLeafMC/Reddit)

In a similar build to the terrace concept, this design foregoes traditional terraces for a series of platforms. The first begins at roughly ground level, and the following platforms are raised on stilts above it and flank it on multiple sides. This allows multiple flowers and crops to be planted without needing to worry about any form of collision.

As an added bonus, TeaLeafMC added plenty of bushes, vines, and leaf blocks to this build to give it a little extra greenery outside of the planting areas. The vines can even be climbed if players don't want to jump or use the stairs.

10) Simple fancy garden

A Minecraft garden doesn't always need tough-to-find materials or a ton of detailing (Image via Pixelr/YouTube)

Just because players are building a garden doesn't mean that they need to overthink it or use rare resources in Minecraft. With just the right application of base materials, it's possible to create a gorgeous and functional garden as this design clearly shows. By creating a flat area of coarse dirt, this garden ensures that grass won't spread into its confines.

Meanwhile, basic planter boxes created with trapdoors are filled with the desired plant life. Lastly, the final touches are made with a single tree, some leaf blocks, some composter blocks, as well as a perimeter fence. Flower pots are added to the fence for a little extra detail.