10 best Minecraft seeds to play in May 2023

Each Minecraft world possesses its own unique ID known as its seed, which can be placed in the game's seed generator to recreate the world exactly as it was. Granted, a seed may not be the same between versions and editions of the game based on world generation changes, but there are so many great seeds available to explore that players essentially have an infinite number of worlds to experience.

As Spring 2023 has marched on, players in the Minecraft community have found a large number of incredible and intriguing seeds worth checking out. They may contain great spawn points, good generated structures nearby, interesting terrain features, or even all three.

If you are hunting for some of the best Minecraft seeds to play in May 2023, there are more than a few that immediately come to mind.

Minecraft seeds that are sure to delight players in May 2023

1) 50774022433 (Java & Bedrock 1.19)

This Minecraft seed was submitted as part of a contest and resembles a particularly well-known map (Image via Mojang)

Submitted by the Minecraft Redditor /QibliTF for a seed-finding contest, this seed has been coined the "Fortnite Map" seed for its stark resemblance to the main island map of Fortnite's Battle Royale game mode.

You begin in a dark oak forest biome with a lush cave system underneath, a woodland mansion in the distance at (X: 200, Z: 104), and a village nearby as well at (X: 384, Z: 144). In addition to the many biomes and terrain features, you can also spot a ruined Nether portal at (X: 184, Z: 280) and a shipwreck off the spawn island's coast at (X: 40, Z: 408).

2) 2949846612 (Java & Bedrock 1.19)

This Minecraft seed has one of the largest mushroom field biomes players might ever see (Image via Mojang)

There's a lot to love about mushroom islands in Minecraft. They have a huge abundance of food resources due to the presence of small and large mushrooms. They also don't allow hostile mobs to spawn in their area, making them a great starting place for you to seek refuge in the initial stages of the game.

This seed has a remarkably large mushroom island (which is more akin to a continent) that can be accessed immediately after spawning. Once you spawn into this seed, all you really need to do is take a swim or a boat ride directly ahead of the spawn point. The mushroom island will appear on the horizon in just a few moments.

3) 847479976687857 (Java & Bedrock 1.19.2)

A winning seed from Sipover's Minecraft seed-finding competition, this seed may seem innocuous at first. There are certainly resources and structures galore, but if you boot up the seed on version 1.19.2, you'll find a particularly remarkable piece of terrain at around (X: 50, Z: 1000).

Inside a cliffside lagoon, you will find a large sinkhole leading down into the depths of the underground, complete with lava flows. The sinkhole reaches quite deep down into the earth, so you may want to stock up on supplies and bring an extra water bucket or two to navigate this treacherous yet intriguing piece of terrain.

4) 11297487 (Java & Bedrock 1.19)

The spawn point at this Minecraft seed is one of the more awe-inspiring in recent memory (Image via Mojang)

Every so often, Minecraft's terrain generation algorithms create something truly spectacular. Such was the case in this seed shared by the Redditor u/SevenHundredMiles, which features a spawn point with several tall cliffs, floating islands, and waterfalls. The spawn area is housed in a tundra biome, and interestingly enough, you can also find a ruined portal resting in the middle of the various floating islands and lofty cliffs.

Even better, if you complete the ruined portal and enter the Nether, you'll find a fortress and a bastion not too far away at (X: -421, Z: 43) and (X: -512, Z: 64), respectively.

5) -9223372036423807699 (Java 1.19)

The mushroom island in this Minecraft seed has an aquatic secret tucked away inside (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft seed is another one that has a sizable mushroom island as its most notable feature but with an added bonus. You will have to travel quite some distance to make your way to the world origin at (X: 0, Z: 0), but the journey may very well be worth it.

You will find a circular mushroom island with a lake at its center which contains an ocean monument at (X: 40, Z: 88). If that isn't enough to explore, you can also find a series of abandoned mineshafts near the monument at (X: -56, Z: 8) and (X: -104, Z: 104) with more tunnels back on the island's mainland.

Additionally, you can find two ruined portals at (X: -360, Z: 24) and (X: 136, Z: 24).

6) -3420545464665791887 (Java 1.19)

This Minecraft seed offers a survival island with its own dangers and refuges (Image via Mojang)

Survival islands can be a ton of fun for fans of Minecraft's Survival Mode. If you impose a rule that you can't leave the island, at least not right away, then survival can be a real test of your skills.

The spawn island in this seed offers danger and safety all at once thanks to a woodland mansion resting at (X: 120, Z: 56) and a village right across from it at (X: 128, Z: 176). Even better, you can find an abandoned mineshaft behind the village's perimeter at (X: 88, Z: 232) and a ruined portal at (X: 104, Z: 248). There's even a shipwreck offshore at (X: 40, Z: 296).

7) 4838489882112834262 (Java 1.19)

This seed offers up a sizable amount of biome diversity directly north of spawn (Image via Mojang)

This seed is great for those who appreciate a sizable number of biomes in one location. You'll begin by spawning on a small island covered by a jungle biome, but you can then move north to around (X: 110, Z: -518) to find a landmass complete with plenty of lofty cliffs as well as multiple biomes to explore. Additionally, you can find forests, plains, beaches, swamps, windswept hills, and even savanna biomes, all within a hundred or so blocks of each other.

This seed is perfect for Minecraft builders who love to use multiple resource types in their structures.

8) 24434696 (Java 1.19)

The villagers in this Minecraft seed don't seem to mind their spiky neighbors underneath the waves (Image via Mojang)

Villagers can set up their homes in some pretty strange places in Minecraft, and this seed is certainly an interesting example. After spawning, you can head to (X: 208, Z: 32) to find a cozy plains village nestled nearby.

However, the villagers have some pretty unfriendly neighbors at (X: 280, Z: 104) in the form of an ocean monument filled with plenty of guardians. You'll want to be careful getting too close to this monument early on, as the guardians will staunchly defend their home turf. Fortunately, the villagers are more than willing to trade and set you up for an aquatic adventure.

9) -2867948536818844204 (Java 1.19)

As far as Minecraft survival islands go, this one should be quite a test (Image via Mojang)

If you are hunting for a particularly intense survival island experience in Minecraft, then this seed should offer plenty of challenges. You'll spawn on an incredibly tiny island whose surface is almost entirely occupied by a woodland mansion.

The first night that you spend on this island may be the toughest, but if you can manage to clear out the mansion and make it your own, you should be in good shape. However, the illagers and other hostile mobs residing in the mansion won't go quietly, so you'll have to prepare for a fight.

10) -1601128282 (Java & Bedrock 1.19)

If you love spelunking through structures, exploring biomes, and having your pick of resources, then this seed is for you. The seed has you spawn on the coast of a massive island that spans thousands of blocks, over a dozen different biomes, and an exceptional number of structures.

Villages, desert pyramids, jungle temples, ancient cities, witch huts, and pillager outposts can be found on this lone island. Head in just about any direction, and you will inevitably spot a generated structure or a new biome, giving you a ton of freedom to build, craft, battle, and explore without ever leaving the landmass that you initially spawn on.

