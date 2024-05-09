5 best mods to turn Minecraft into a Harry Potter game

As the single best-selling game of all time, a wide variety of fandoms are represented within the Minecraft community. So, it should come as no surprise that the Harry Potter fandom is one of the largest subsections of the greater Minecraft communities due to the popularity of the movies. And while there aren't many mods aimed specifically at Harry Potter, there's no shortage of magic mods.

Detailed below are five amazing mods for players wanting to make their survival experience feel much more similar to a Harry Potter game than vanilla Minecraft.

Note: This list is based on the author's opinion.

5 magic mods to make Minecraft feel like a Harry Potter game

1) Apotheosis

Creator: Shadows_of_Fire

Latest Game Version: 1.20.1

Mod Loaders: Forge, NeoForge

Apotheosis isn't just an amazing magic mod, it's one of the best Minecraft mods in general. This expansive mod is designed from the ground up to give players a well-crafted, interconnected, vanilla experience.

There are several overhauled areas, including Minecraft's powerful enchanting, potion brewing, farming, villages, and even spawners. The enchanting overhaul specifically makes this an amazing magic mod, as it gives players way more control over how enchantments are applied and the power of that enchantment.

2) Ars Nouveau

Some of the glyphs found in Ars Nouveau (Image via Mojang Studios)

Creator: baileyholl2

Latest Game Version: 1.20.1

Mod Loaders: Forge, NeoForge

Ars Nouveau is a huge Minecraft overhaul mod that adds a plethora of different content based on magic. This includes powerful spells, different tiers of magical glyphs, and smaller, miscellaneous magical items. There are also familiars and machines to automate many different processes. This makes this a great Minecraft tech mod in addition to a magic one.

There's also a wonderfully detailed external wiki. This might not seem that important, but there are a lot of amazing mods out there with almost no documentation. This can make advancing frustrating, so having a fallback is always nice.

3) Botania

Creator: Vazkii

Latest Game Version: 1.20.1

Mod Loaders: Forge

Botania is a magical tech mod that differentiates itself from other mods due to how it handles item interactions. Rather than adding many different menus and GUIs to get lost in, all items are interactable and editable straight from the world. This allows for a much more organic experience.

This organic experience fits in wonderfully with the mod since farming is a huge part of it. Players need to grow magical flowers, which produce the mana needed to run other systems. This interesting blend of tech and magic is strikingly similar to the more modern magic world seen in the Harry Potter universe.

4) Wizards (RPG Series)

Creator: daedelus_dev

Latest Game Version: 1.20.1

Mod Loaders: Fabric

Wizards is a part of the larger RPG series that includes mods such as Archers, Paladins and Priests, and Jewelry. These mods are intended to add various RPG elements to the game, based on different stereotypical RPG classes.

Wizards particularly does just what the name suggests: adds different wands and staves for players to find and craft. These powerful items can cast spells using runes as ammunition. There are also spellbooks with more powerful spells and custom armor that benefit spellcasters, styled in iconic robes that would fit in wonderfully with Hogwarts.

5) Mystical Agriculture

Different resource crops found in the Mystical Agriculture mod (Image via Mojang Studios)

Creator: BlakeBr0

Latest Game Version: 1.20.1

Mod Loaders: Forge

The final amazing magic mod that will make survival feel much more like a Harry Potter book is Mystical Agriculture. This Minecraft farming mod appeals to the idea of participating in one of the herbology classes that Hogwarts is famed for.

The mod adds a total of 130 different resource crops for both vanilla and modded resources. This gives players who prefer cozy farming to dangerous exploration of Minecraft's most beautiful biomes a way to gather resources at a decent rate.