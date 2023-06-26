10 best skins to use in Minecraft 1.20

Minecraft players have a plethora of ways to customize their characters and express their flair. From skins and armor trims to custom patterns placed on shields, there is no lack of options to showcase their personality through their character. This is especially true of skins, which are virtually endless in quantity thanks to the community's creativity.

Although the "best" Minecraft skins are a matter of subjectivity, some of the most popular options certainly resonate with a large section of the fanbase. Whatever the case, there are many awesome skins to use as of the 1.20 update.

If players need a new skin to represent them in the new Trails and Tales update, there are some notable picks before diving deeper into the community's endless repositories.

Ten Minecraft skins worth equipping in 1.20 Trails and Tales update

1) Technoblade

Carry the torch of one of Minecraft's most beloved creators with this skin (Image via Mojang)

Technoblade was far and above one of the most popular content creators in the Minecraft community from his beginnings on YouTube. Unfortunately, he passed away from Metastatic Sarcoma in June 2022, leading to an outpouring of love from the community and even Mojang itself by placing his "pig king" character in the game's launcher.

This skin is an exact replica of Technoblade's very own creation. Players can pick up the torch of the late and beloved creator by equipping it and enjoying the game.

2) Link

Become the Hero of Hyrule with this excellently-made Minecraft skin (Image via Mojang)

The Legend of Zelda is one of the most enduring series in the gaming industry, and its hero, Link, is the indubitable face of the franchise. The silent protagonist has weathered many different timelines and locations, and now players can also bring the Hero of Hyrule to Minecraft.

Unfortunately, this skin doesn't come with a usable Master Sword, but players can always search out a mod to make it possible.

3) Dark Wanderer

This wicked skin would fit nicely in a dark location or story setting (Image via Mojang)

Sometimes, Minecraft players need a touch of darkness in their character skin, and this one certainly fits the bill. A combination of black and grey colorations allows it to blend perfectly with the shroud of night, which could be useful for PvP settings. Plus, this skin should be an excellent fit for fantasy or post-apocalyptic settings.

4) Herobrine

Take on the appearance of one of Minecraft's longest-running urban legends with this skin (Image via Mojang)

Herobrine has been mythologized among members of the Minecraft community since the game's earliest days. His appearance has spawned a ton of internet fiction, and even Mojang pitched in, stating that it had added or removed him in various updates.

There's no denying that Herobrine is a particularly eerie part of the Minecraft mythos, so why not equip his skin and give other players a fright?

5) Stone Guy

This skin may not be visually compelling, but it ought to work well for camouflage (Image via Mojang)

It's no secret that there are countless stone blocks in a Minecraft world, meaning there are myriad opportunities to blend in with them using this skin. By remaining flush against a wall or floor made of stone and staying still, players won't be able to see this skin unless they spot a username labeled above it.

This is certainly a situational skin that may be worth using in some circumstances.

6) Ash Ketchum

Take on the mantle of the Pokemon Master himself with this skin (Image via Mojang)

His journey may have ended for the time being, but Ash Ketchum remains an enduring figure due to his status as the flag-bearer of the Pokemon franchise. Since this is the case, why not use his likeness in the Minecraft world as well? At the very least, it should fit perfectly in a Pixelmon world or server, allowing Ash to return to his element.

This skin may not give players any special abilities, but it may inspire them to go out and snag as many Pixelmon as possible.

7) Monkey D. Luffy

The Straw Hat Pirates' captain comes alive with this skin (Image via Mojang)

Eiichiro Oda's manga/anime series One Piece is one of the longest and most notable pieces of fiction to emerge from Japan, becoming a worldwide hit over the years. This skin takes on the visage of Monkey D. Luffy, the series' protagonist, in his early years as a captain of the Straw Hat Pirates.

Sadly, this skin doesn't come with Luffy's rubber-like powers courtesy of the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit, but the resemblance to the character is spot-on.

8) Oscar of Astora

Oscar didn't last long in Dark Souls, but Minecraft players can give him a new adventure with this skin (Image via Mojang)

Although there may not be a huge amount of crossover between fans of Dark Souls and Minecraft, a few players likely enjoy both games. Dark Souls fans will likely recognize this skin as that of Oscar of Astora, the poor undead knight who gave them the Estus Flask and died in the Undead Asylum.

Oscar's time in the Dark Souls series was quite brief, but Minecraft players can don his skin and bring him to a new world of possibilities.

9) Solaire of Astora

Become one of Dark Souls' most beloved NPCs by equipping this skin (Image via Mojang)

While Oscar didn't have the best go in the realm of Lordran, Solaire of the Warriors of Sunlight is another story. Players can bring him along during many boss fights and even save him later in Dark Souls' story. Solaire is well-known for his quest to find his own sun and his willingness to engage in jolly cooperation.

Since his appreciation for working together is so defined, players can equip this Solaire skin and continue praising the sun with their friends in a different setting compared to the grimdark world created by FromSoftware.

10) Warden

The Warden may prefer the deep dark biome, but fans can still borrow his likeness (Image via Mojang)

The Warden arrived in the game during version 1.19, also known as "The Wild Update." This blinded creature is immensely powerful but tends to restrict its movements to the deep dark biome. With this skin, players can take on the visage of the dreaded creature and roam the surface world and beyond.

If nothing else, it should cut a very creepy image, particularly in nighttime settings.

