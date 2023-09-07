Minecraft: Bedrock Edition shares many things in common with its Java-based counterpart, including the ability to customize a player's visuals through the use of texture/resource packs. By installing one, fans can completely reimagine the world around them by changing the textures of in-game blocks and, in some cases, even altering the behavior of mobs and the physics of the game world.

Regardless, most packs focus heavily on changing the textures of Minecraft. If players prefer a more realistic appeal, want something not far from vanilla, or are looking for very unorthodox visuals, there's a texture/resource pack for every style.

If Minecraft fans are hunting for 1.20-compatible texture/resource packs for Bedrock Edition, there's certainly no shortage of great options to choose from.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Fantastic texture packs worth downloading for Minecraft Bedrock 1.20+

1) Patrix Resource Pack

Patrix brings vibrant and realistic block textures to Minecraft (Image via Patrix/Resourcepack.net)

For a fantastic blend of realistic and detailed in-game textures, fans may want to give the Patrix Resource Pack a try. Even without the use of any shaders, each block in the game really comes into its own in this pack, and their appeal is only improved if fans also utilize shaders.

The visuals are so realistic and high-definition with this texture/resource pack that even the most mundane of locations become magnificent locales to explore.

2) Misa's Realistic Resource Pack

Creepers take on a horrifying new look in Misa's Realistic Resource Pack (Image via Misa/Resourcepack.net)

Realistic textures come in many different varieties, with each texture/resource pack creator bringing their own vision into the game. Misa's Realistic Resource Pack is undoubtedly quite realistic, with high-resolution photorealistic textures. However, its most realistic aspects may just be the mob redesigns.

From spiders to creepers to zombies and skeletons, the mob retextures in this pack create a much more eerie and hostile presence. Even passive mobs like pigs and cows have a startling air of realism to them.

3) Brixel Resource Pack

Brixel reimagines Minecraft as a universe comprised of LEGO bricks (Image via Wabbabrick/Resourcepack.net)

Ever since Minecraft's earliest days, the sandbox title has drawn comparisons to LEGO. Since that's the case, why not put that comparison to the text and make a player's world out of plastic bricks?

The Brixel Resource Pack keeps the base textures of the game recognizable from their vanilla counterparts but adds the aesthetic dimensions that LEGO is known for.

It doesn't matter if players are exploring the world or are encountering various mobs. Every aspect of the game has been revitalized brick-by-brick.

4) Faithful 32x/64x

Faithful keeps the core textures intact while upscaling them into higher definition (Image via Vattic/Resourcepack.net)

If fans are searching for a great texture pack that doesn't stray from its vanilla roots, Faithful is an excellent option. This pack keeps the game's textures intact but upscales them in multiple resolutions, including 32x32 and 64x64. This ensures that the game keeps its vanilla appeal while still possessing crisper and more satisfying visuals.

Obviously, using any texture packs with upscaled textures can occasionally cause performance issues. Since this is the case, players will want to make sure their device's hardware can bear the burden of the increased performance impact.

5) MS Painted

MS Painted sees Minecraft in a very goofy and low-res light (Image via Stridey/Resourcepack.net)

Sometimes, players simply need a good laugh while they're enjoying this title, which is exactly where MS Painted comes into play. This resource pack converts all of the game's textures into low-resolution Microsoft Paint versions of their former selves. This creates a very cartoony atmosphere, and even the mobs look goofier compared to many packs.

It should also be noted that this resource pack should also lighten the load on a player's device performance, as these textures don't take much to render.

6) Alacrity

Alacrity brings some truly awe-inspiring visuals to the world of Minecraft (Image via Satellence/Resourcepack.net)

Sure, Minecraft is already a 3D game, but block textures are pretty flat for the most part. However, what if fans downloaded a texture pack that added more depth and dimension to in-game blocks while also presenting them in a photorealistic fashion? Alacrity has the answer: creating an environment that is both realistic and more geometrically complex.

In addition to presenting crisp and lifelike textures, Alacrity adds more depth to many existing blocks in the game, making them look a bit less blocky and cubic overall.

7) Retro NES

Retro NES brings Minecraft into the world of Nintendo's yesteryear (Image via Puffcap/Resourcepack.net)

Given the fact that Minecraft's graphics are certainly considered retro by many standards, why not push them to the extreme? Retro NES reimagines the beloved sandbox game's visuals in the theme of the Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom, complete with 8-bit overhauls of every in-game texture.

In many ways, this can make players feel like they're enjoying an old-school gaming session while still experiencing Minecraft's core gameplay to its fullest.

8) Jicklus Resource Pack

Jicklus keeps textures relatively vanilla but with a rustic theme (Image via Jicklus/Resourcepack.net)

Sometimes, Minecraft fans just need a new twist on the vanilla formula for in-game textures, which is exactly what the Jicklus Resource Pack provides. Any block that players see will still be recognizable immediately, but the textures have been updated to provide a more rustic and world-worn feeling to them.

Although all of the pack's textures are spectacular, they really shine when it comes to creating houses and bases.

9) Tooniverse

Tooniverse introduces a cute and quirky cartoon aesthetic (Image via Daft-Vader/Resourcepack.net)

For a more light-hearted and cute approach to Minecraft's visuals, Tooniverse should certainly be on players' radars. This resource pack converts the base textures into color-popping cartoon-like visuals that remain remarkably detailed nonetheless. From blocks to mobs and beyond, fans can enjoy a more jovial appearance for the game.

As a matter of fact, even spooky mobs like the Warden don't look quite as wicked when Tooniverse is installed.

10) Mythic

Mythic revitalizes the game with a heavy dose of RPG-inspired visuals (Image via Fishymint/Resourcepack.net)

Minecraft already has a little bit of an infusion of RPG elements in vanilla, but fans can really add some roleplaying game flair with the Mythic Resource Pack. This pack is heavily inspired by fantasy medieval RPG games, both past and present, and players can tell from the moment they load up a world with this pack activated.

As fantastic as the blocks and mobs look with Mythic, the pack's magnificent pixel artistry is also extended to in-game gear and items. This completes its overhaul of the game into a memorable fantasy RPG experience.