"Good job finding one of the rarest blocks": Minecraft player discovers rarest ore vein in-game

Minecraft has a ton of ores that players can find and mine to build with, but some are more sought-after than others. For example, copper ore is easily available and has little use, as opposed to diamond ore, which is rare and has a lot of important uses. But there’s one more ore that sits in between; it is very rare to find but has very little use, and a Reddit user by the name of u/Mashed_potato714 shared an image on the subreddit for the game, showing that they found this rare ore.

The ore we are talking about is the deep-slate emerald ore in Minecraft. Replying to this post, user u/nyxvoidcatmage told the original poster:

"Good job finding one of the rarest blocks"

Another user, u/ohnecksThing, commented that these ores are quite rare, along with the deep-slate coal.

One Reddit user, u/Objective-Path9488, asked whether this block is one of the rarest things to find in the game. Another Redditor, u/yggdra7il, answered that the deepslate emerald is the rarest block in the vanilla game, even rarer than ancient debris which is used to make the coveted netherite armor. Getting the deep-slate emerald in survival is very rare.

However, a user, u/supremegamer76, commented that this block is not that rare, stating that they found a bunch of deep-slate emeralds while mining on a server. To this, user u/leobdd replied that u/supremegamer76's game might be Minecraft Bedrock edition as deep-slate emerald is not rare in that particular version.

Another Redditor, u/brennanw31, explained how deep-slate coal is rare but not as rare as deep-slate emerald. They explained how they easily found deep-slate coal in their hardcore server but deep-slate emerald is much more difficult.

Minecraft's rarest ore

The deepslate emerald ore (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft has a lot of items that are hard to find. The recently added heavy core block, used to make the new weapon mace, is one of those rare items. But when it comes to rarity, nothing comes close to deep-slate emeralds. The rarity of this item is due to how little of it is found in deep mines. Usually, diamonds and ancient debris can be found in clusters of three to four. However, deep-slate emeralds are rarely found in pairs, which is why it is so rare in the game.