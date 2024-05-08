How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.0.25 beta and preview

Minecraft is on a roll with a lot of new content and items being added to the game, and it appears new previews and beta are being released every week. These beta and previews are added to improve the performance of the game and remove any bugs. That said, Mojang Studios has just released the Bedrock 1.21.0.25 and it comes with some important technical changes and bug fixes.

If you want to play the latest beta and preview of Minecraft, you can download this preview. The 1.21.0.25 is a minor update that fixes mostly technical aspects of the game. More details on it later. First, here’s how to download the beta and preview on your computer.

How to download Minecraft 1.21.0.25 beta and preview

The beta and preview improves the trial chamber features (Image via Mojang Studios)

Downloading the latest beta and preview or snapshots is simple and quick. All you need to do is open Minecraft Launcher. Then, head to the ‘Installation’ tab in the launcher. This is where you can find the latest releases. Additionally, if you want to play an older version of the game, you can also download that from this page.

Usually, the latest release of the game is shown here. If you cannot find it, make sure you have checked the ‘latest beta and snapshots’ in the top-right corner. If the latest beta and preview still do not show, you can manually search for them from the drop-down menu.

After finding it, install the beta and preview version in a directory different from where your original game files are. This is to prevent the experimental version from affecting your main game file. It is also advised that you make a backup of your main world in Minecraft just in case there are any issues. Knowing how buggy the Bedrock version can be, it is recommended to keep a backup.

Coming to the changes and improvements added with 1.21.0.25, the trail spawners, petrified oak slabs, and paintings are getting some minor bug fixes along with a crucial one that prevents the texture from loading for some items in the game.

Mojang Studios is working hard to make sure that the Minecraft 1.21 update is released as soon as possible, and the more previews and beta updates we get, the faster we should get the final update.