How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.72 update

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.72 update is out now, and this hotfix addresses several bugs related to crashes, as well as issues concerning certain mobs and blocks. These small patches help improve the gameplay experience and ensure a smooth and uninterrupted yearning for the mines.

Ad

Here's how you can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.72 update.

How to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.72 update on all compatible platforms

Xbox One and Series X|S consoles

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.72 update was released to address critical bugs and gameplay issues (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

You can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.72 update with an active internet connection and an officially licensed copy of Minecraft:

Ad

Trending

Head to "My Games & Apps" on your console's library or look for it in the recently played tab. Choose Minecraft from the list and click the Options button. Now, choose "Manage Game & Add-Ons" and then select the "Updates" option. The update will be added to your download queue, and the installation will begin promptly. It is recommended to ensure that your device does not turn off and that it has a stable internet connection during this time.

Ad

Also read: A Minecraft Movie’s end credit scene hints at a possible sequel

PlayStation 4 and 5

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.72 update to get the latest updates and improvements (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.72 update with an active internet connection and an officially licensed copy of Minecraft:

Ad

Head to your console's homepage and locate the Minecraft icon or search for it in your game library. Now, select the "Check for Updates" option. It is recommended to ensure that you are connected to the internet before you queue the check for the update. Once located, the update will be added to your download queue. Wait for the game files to be downloaded and installed before you launch the game with the 1.21.72 Hotfix update successfully installed.

Ad

Nintendo Switch

Get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.72 update from the eShop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Nintendo also offers an easy and hassle-free way to update to the latest Minecraft version and hotfix updates on its consoles. Here's how you can update to the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.72 update on your Switch device:

Ad

Open Minecraft on your Switch. Once the game is launched, you will get a notification for a new update. Click or tap the pop-up and wait for it to take you to the eShop. Now, choose the Update and add it to your download queue. However, if you missed the pop-up notification or wish to install the 1.21.72 update manually, just head to your dashboard and launch the game. Now, press either the + or the - buttons on your console/joycon. Once the options window opens, select "Software Update" and then "Via the Internet" to start downloading the hotfix.

Ad

During the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.72 update, it is recommended to ensure that you are connected to the internet and your device is not turned off to prevent world corruption.

Also read: How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.27 beta and preview

Android/iOS mobile devices

Head to the individual app store to get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.72 update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can update to the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.72 hotfix on Pocket Edition for your mobile devices by heading to the individual app stores and queuing the update from the store listings:

Ad

Search for Minecraft on Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Once the Minecraft page on your app store is opened, you will notice that the Open/Play button has been replaced by "Update". Tap the Update button and ensure you have a stable internet connection during the update process to prevent game file corruption. Additionally, it is recommended to ensure your device is not off during the update.

It is important to mention that most mobile devices have automatic updates enabled to ensure that all applications are always on the latest available version. However, if you do not have it turned on or wish to update to the latest version manually, simply follow the steps mentioned above.

Ad

Windows 10/11 PCs

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.72 update from the official game launcher (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The new Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.72 update can be downloaded directly using the official game launcher. It has become an all-access point for players to manage the base game and even spin-off games like Legends and Dungeons.

Ad

The Minecraft launcher automatically checks for new updates and hotfixes released by Mojang every time it is launched. Once found, these are downloaded and installed before the game is launched, ensuring players are always on the latest version. However, you can do it manually as well.

Here's how you can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.72 update on your Windows 10/11 PC:

If this is your first time playing Minecraft or you do not have the official launcher installed, simply visit the Mojang website or click this link to go to the launcher's download page. Download the executable file and install it in your preferred directory. Once installed, you will have to sign in with your registered Microsoft account to get the launcher ready for use. Once done, open the launcher and select Minecraft: Bedrock Edition from the left sidebar. Head to the left of the green Play button on the lower side and click on the small drop-down tab. Select the "Latest Release" option from the dropdown tab and then hit the green Play button. Now, wait for the launcher to download the required update files. Additionally, it is recommended that you have a stable internet connection while updating. Once done, the launcher will load the game with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.72 update successfully installed.

Ad

Also read — Minecraft dried ghasts, ghastlings, and happy ghasts: All you need to know

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In less than a year, he has amassed over three million views in 900+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!