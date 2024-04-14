How to get Crafters Crafting Crafters advancement in Minecraft?

Mojang Studios is set to add a bunch of new features with the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update, including a brand-new block called the Crafter. The community was extremely delighted the moment this block was announced, particularly because this block can craft items automatically and drop them out in the world.

Since the update also has many new advancements connected to the new features, a new one has emerged, Crafters Crafting Crafters, which is related to the new crafter block.

Here is a simple guide as to how to get the new advancement in the Minecraft 1.21 update.

Steps to get the new Crafters Crafting Crafters advancement in Minecraft

1) Craft the new crafter block

Crafter's crafting recipe (Image via Mojang Studios)

First, you must craft or obtain the new crafter block in Minecraft. This block can be crafted using five iron ingots, two redstone dust, one dropper block, and one crafting table. All these resources must be placed on the crafting table in the particular configuration shown above to make the new block.

2) Place the crafter's crafting ingredients inside the newly made crafter block

Crafter's crafting recipe inside a crafter in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Once the new crafter block is made in Minecraft, place it in the world and interact with it. The crafter's UI will be quite similar to a regular crafting table. However, it will have a different type of arrow and togglable crafting slots.

If you want to automatically craft a certain item that does not require some crafting slots, you can deselect those slots to make sure the crafting configuration remains the same.

Upon returning to the process, you must place all the crafting ingredients for a crafter block in the newly made crafter block. Place five iron ingots, two redstone dust, one dropper, and one crafting table inside a crafter block. Finally, place a redstone torch beside the crafter block to send a signal for it to craft the block and drop it.

As the name of the new advancement indicates, this essentially means that you need to create a crafter block from a crafter itself. The moment the new block is crafted, you will unlock the advancement: Crafters Crafting Crafters.

Crafter made a crafter block in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

An alternate method of achieving the advancement is by simply being close to the crafter crafting another crafter block. There is no compulsion for you to manually place the crafting ingredients and make the new block. Even if it is another player or an automatic crafter who is making the new block, you can get the advancement.