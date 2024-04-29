How to get goat horns in Minecraft and use them

Goat horns in Minecraft are an interesting item that many players do not even know exists. The item was added with the 1.19 update which was released in 2022, making it a relatively new item. The other reason why goat horns are so obscure is because of their limited use. Horns are the only thing dropped by goats and these mobs can be found in the topmost areas of mountain biomes during day time, spawning in groups of two or three.

Minecraft has many interesting items that help you communicate with other players, but perhaps the easiest one to use is the goat horn. In this article, we will explain all there is to know about goat horns, how to get them, and most importantly, how to use them.

All about goat horns in Minecraft

Goats can be found in high mountain biomes (Image via Mojang Studios)

Interestingly, goats are passive mobs that do not attack, but every 30 seconds or so, they charge toward a player or any nearby mob. This is important to know because that’s how you can get the goat horn.

A goat will charge towards a mob (including players) and hard blocks in Minecraft. These hard blocks include stone, coal ore, iron ore, emerald ore, copper ore, packed ice, and wood logs. Goats will not charge at other blocks.

Once goats hit these blocks, they snap their horns and drop them, allowing you to get goat horns. Unfortunately, you cannot use shears or other tools to obtain the horn. All you need to do is wait for the goat to ram against something.

Goat horn can be used to make a loud sound that can be heard from a distance. It can be heard from as far as 256 blocks away from the source. This makes the goat horn very useful when it comes to communicating with other players who are far away.

Goats drop goat horns (Image via Mojang Studios)

There are different types of goat horns in Minecraft; eight to be precise. Different horns produce different sounds. You might be familiar with one of them; the ‘seek’ horn used by illagers when attacking a village.

The names given to the eight different goat horns are:

Ponder

Sing

Seek

Feel

Admire

Call

Yearn

Dream

Goat horns have a cooldown of seven seconds, meaning you will have to wait out this short duration after using them to make the sound again. Also, all goat horns are the same. With the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update that brings the mace weapon, you may be able to get the goat horn and the mace to turn into an epic Vikings warrior.