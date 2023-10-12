List of real-life animals in Minecraft 

Minecraft is a revolutionary game that has been popular for over a decade. Its popularity is thanks to the features it presents in a survival setting. The exploratory aspects of the game have always kept it exciting and adventurous. While some are fictional, many have been inspired by real life, especially animals. These are primarily passive in the game, and a majority have their uses apart from being a source of food and delight.

Some of these have also been designed based on endangered species in the wild. Here is a list of real-life animals that can be found in Minecraft.

List of real-life animals that are found in Minecraft

1) Axolotl

Axolotl: A cute little fish with a bite (Image via Mojang)

An axolotl is a passive mob that can be collected in a bucket. It is aquatic in nature, comes in five different colors, and is found in the lush cave biome. The blue-colored species is extremely rare and corresponds to the critically endangered real-life counterpart.

2) Bat

Bat: Aimlessly flying in caves(Image via Mojang)

The bat is another passive mob that flies in dark underground areas. These mobs do not drop any items or experience upon death and are extremely small. They can be found squeaking randomly and are highly clumsy, occasionally falling into lava and dying.

3) Bee

Bee: Honey for you and me (Image via Mojang)

Bees are neutral mobs that can be found in the cherry grove biome and flower forests. They live inside bee hives, which are the source of honey in Minecraft. They can pollinate the flowers and attack if provoked or someone tries to harvest honey from the hives.

4) Camel

Camel: Most recent addition to the game (Image via Mojang)

One of the newest mobs in Minecraft, the Camel is passive and can be found in villages. It can be used as a mount by adding a saddle for up to two players. This tall entity makes the riders immune to most melee attacks and drops XP when killed.

5) Cat

Cat: Savior from creepers (Image via Mojang)

A cat is a passive mob that is found near villages and swamp huts. It can be tamed as a pet, and can be used to keep creepers and phantoms away. 11 different kinds of cats can be distinguished based on their color, and they drop string when on death.

6) Chicken

Chicken: One of the oldest mobs to be added in-game(Image via Mojang)

One of the oldest Minecraft animals, the chicken is a passive mob that is found throughout the world. It drops raw chicken, eggs, and feathers upon death, which have several uses in the game. Chickens will follow the players if they have seeds in their hand, and drop 1-7 XP orbs when killed.

7) Cod

Cod: A good source of food (Image via Mojang)

Cods are commonly spawning fishes in Minecraft, and one can capture them using buckets. They can spawn in normal, cold, and lukewarm oceans, and in a group of 3-6, which is dependent on the spawning requirements. They drop 1-3 XP when killed.

8) Cow

Cow: A source of many great things (Image via Mojang)

The cow mob is as old as Minecraft. Present since the Java Edition Alpha, it is a passive mob that inhabits grassy biomes. Just like the real-life equivalent, it is a source of food, leather, and milk, and drops 1-3 XP upon dying.

9) Dolphin

Dolphin: Brace yourself for Dolphins grace (Image via Mojang)

Dolphins are a sight to behold in real life, and the same goes for Minecraft. They are neutral mobs found in oceans and grant speed boosts to players who swim with them. When fed with raw fish, these dolphins can lead players to a shipwreck or other treasures underwater.

10) Donkey

Donkey: Will help you carry your load (Image via Mojang)

Added in the 1.6.1 version of Java and 1.2.6 version of Bedrock, donkeys are ridable passive mobs. In terms of behavior, they resemble Horses and are found in the plains biome and rarely in the savannah. They can be equipped with chests, which makes them a mobile storage unit.

11) Fox

Fox: A sly mob (Image via Mojang)

A fox is a passive mob in Minecraft, and it resides in taigas, old-growth taigas, and snowy and mountain grove biomes. It exhibits behavioral attributes like sleeping under a dark oak tree and carrying a single entity in its mouth.

12) Frog

Frog: Added in the Wild update (Image via Mojang)

The Frog is one of the latest additions in Minecraft, added in the Wild Update 1.19. It is a passive mob found in swamps, and it eats slimes and magma cubes. This entity can produce different kinds of froglights, which is dependent on the type. One can find frogs in a group of two to five, and they have vocal sacs as well.

13) Glow Squid

Glow Squid: Spreading luminescence (Image via Mojang)

A Glow Squid is a passive mob with an aqua luminescent texture, found in Dark Underwater regions. This mob was ported to Minecraft from Minecraft Earth and generally spawns in a group of 2-4. It resembles Firefly Squid in real life and glow-in-the-dark areas.

14) Goat

Goat: Lock your horns with this mob (Image via Mojang)

The goat is a neutral mob, which was added in the 1.17 Java update and the 1.16.2 Bedrock update of Minecraft. It drops goat horns upon death and also provides milk. It inhabits the mountainous biomes and can jump very high. It can also ram into mobs if provoked.

15) Horse

Horse: The best way to travel on land (Image via Mojang)

One of the most delightful mobs in Minecraft, Horses come in different variations of color and markings. They are rideable and can be donned with armor and saddle. They are generally found in herds of 2-6, and differ in jump size and speed based on the type. Upon death, they drop leather and 1-3 XP.

16) Llama

Llama: Beware of its spit (Image via Mojang)

The Llama is a tamable neutral mob, which was added in the 1.11 Java edition and 1.10 Bedrock edition. It is a tamable mob that can be used to carry several loads of entities. They are generally found in savanna biomes in groups of 4-6, and come in four different variations of color.

17) Panda

Panda: A cute little mob found in the jungle (Image via Mojang)

The Pandas are found in jungle biomes in Minecraft. They are neutral mobs that generally feed on bamboo and showcase various personalities. They drop 1-3 XP upon death and one bamboo. Also, baby pandas have a slim chance of dropping slime when they sneeze.

18) Parrot

Parrot: Colorful bird that will sit on your shoulder (Image via Mojang)

These tamable birds are found in Minecraft's jungle biomes. Like their real-life counterparts, they mimic the sounds of mobs in close proximity and can perch on a player's shoulders. They come in different color variations, and can be tamed using seeds.

19) Pig

Pig: One of the best sources of food (Image via Mojang)

Pigs are passive mobs in Minecraft found mostly in grass biomes. They are a source of porkchops and can also be used as mounts when equipped with a saddle. They drop 1-3 XP points and pork chops upon death, and are mainly used as a source of food.

20) Polar Bear

Polar Bear: Inhabitants of icy biomes (Image via Mojang)

Polar Bears were added in the 1.10 Java edition and 1.4.0 Bedrock edition of Minecraft. They are neutral mobs that inhabit icy biomes in a group of 1-2. They can also spawn in frozen rivers and sometimes on snowy slopes and jagged peaks. They attack players if provoked or if they have a baby with them.

21) Pufferfish

Pufferfish: Beware of its sting (Image via Mojang)

These are bucketable aquatic mobs that are found in oceans. If startled, these mobs inflate themselves, and if players come in contact, they can get a poison effect. They can be bought from wandering traders and used for water-breathing potions.

22) Rabbit

Rabbit: Hop, skip, and jump (Image via Mojang)

A rabbit is a passive mob that spawns in grass, snowblocks, and sand. The color it spawns is dependent on the biome, and it is a source of rabbit’s foot, rabbit hides, and raw rabbit meat. It is a fast-paced mob and is rare in occurrence in Minecraft.

23) Salmon

Salmon: Tasty food (Image via Mojang)

Salmon is another bucketable aquatic mob besides cod. It spawns in a group of 1-5 in frozen oceans and rivers, and is a source of food and occasionally bones and bone meal. It also drops 1-3 XP when killed.

24) Sheep

Sheep: Extremely important to make beds (Image via Mojang)

Sheep are commonly found mobs that are passive in nature and are mainly a source of wool and food. Along with cows and pigs, they are found in grassy biomes and can be seen in different variations of wool color. The wool can be procured without killing the sheep using shears.

25) Spider

Spider: Creepy, crawly mobs (Image via Mojang)

Spiders are neutral mobs that turn hostile during nighttime and in dark areas. These arachnids have the ability to climb walls and lunge towards players. Upon death, they drop up to two strings and spider eyes, which can be used for making potions.

26) Squid

Squid: Great way to get black ink sac (Image via Mojang)

Squids are aquatic mobs found in rivers and oceans. They are passive in nature and secrete black ink when attacked. They also drop black ink sacs and 1-3 XP when killed. Minecraft's squids have eight tentacles and are actually inspired by real-life octopi.

27) Turtle

Turtle: Passive mobs that inhabit the beach (Image via Mojang)

Turtles are common passive mobs that inhabit the beach biomes. They are the only source of scutes, which can be used to make helmets that can help players breathe underwater. They drop 1-2 seagrass upon dying, and one bowl if struck by lightning.

28) Wolf

Wolf: Man's best friend in the game (Image via Mojang)

One of the most favorite mobs in Minecraft, the wolf is a neutral mob that can be tamed. It is generally found in taiga biomes and is inspired by real-life dogs. When tamed, the wolves can follow and can even teleport to a player's location. They need to be fed with bones and are great comrades, especially when fighting skeletons.