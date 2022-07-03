7 best Bedrock seeds for building in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft has two main styles of players: survivalists and builders. The former focus on surviving, often caring more about killing bosses than having a nice base.

Builders care more about making their worlds unique and beautiful than getting through Minecraft using combat to progress.

For users on the Bedrock Edition of Minecraft wanting to make a new survival world for building, having a good seed dripping with inspiration is vital. There are some fantastic seeds for this purpose detailed below.

Seven unique Bedrock seeds to give builders a lift in Minecraft 1.19

7) Treasure Grid

The chunk map showing the treasure grid (Image via Chunkbase)

The seed is: -4156790408889640765

Pillager Outpost: 504, 344

Buried Treasure: -40, -120

Buried Treasure: 8, -120

Buried Treasure: -56, -184

Buried Treasure: -184, -56

Buried Treasure: 88, -168

Buried Treasure: 200, -168

Buried Treasure: 264, -168

This seed spawns gamers in a small savannah biome next to a plains biome. To the southwest is a river biome that almost entirely cuts off a small island consisting of forest and savannah.

This island would make an incredible place to build a large, spread-out base, with docks surrounding the island and leading into the large ocean that makes up the area to the west of spawn.

There is a fascinating area on the other side of this western ocean, which is a small stretch of land that separates two larger bodies of water.

This area has many buried treasures that have been generated in a grid-like pattern, which appears unnatural and strange, even for Minecraft.

6) Massive Mangrove

The start of the massive mangrove swamp south of spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -2125335333673976797

Village: -968, -440

Village: 664, -296

Village: 280, 856

This seed spawns players in a mixture of bamboo and regular jungle, with a small inland sea to the west. To the south of spawn, there is a savannah that leads to a truly behemoth mangrove swamp.

While the swamp is divided by regular swamps and bodies of water in some areas, the mangroves stretch for nearly three thousand blocks across and several hundred blocks wide.

Villages to the northwest, northeast, and southeast should get users lots of loot quickly. In addition, this small inland sea is circled by buried treasure, which should help push them into the midgame very quickly.

This seed is perfect for gamers wanting to experiment with the new mangrove wood type, which is quite red in coloration. These swamps would also be ideal for a sprawling Venetian-style city, using levees and bridges to avoid the mud and water.

5) Dark Oak Mountains

A snowy peak surrounded by a dark oak forest (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -2864267741257776163

Village: -312, -872

Village: -728, 1336

Ancient City: -1064, 168

This seed spawns players in a small forest biome on the coastline, which leads to a massive ocean biome rife with shipwrecks and ocean monuments.

Additionally, there are more than two dozen buried treasures stretching along the coastline on which users spawn. Across the ocean to the south is a savannah biome, which leads directly to a mangrove swamp biome more than a thousand blocks across.

To the immediate west of spawn is a large dark oak forest bordered by a jagged peaks biome. On the other side of these mountains, there are old-growth taiga biomes and more mountains and ice spikes even further west.

This seed would be perfect for a mountain-top castle build or Victorian or gothic mansion build.

4) Island and Coastal Spawn

One of the islands found in the ocean near spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -533288012253429303

Village: -312, 136

Village: -312, -392

Village: 1224, -520

Buried Treasure: -104, 88

Buried Treasure: -120, 136

Buried Treasure: -184, 72

Buried Treasure: 8, 264

Buried Treasure: -184, -56

This seed spawns users in a small birch forest on the coast of an ocean, which features two moderately sized islands, one to the northeast and one to the east. It would make for an interesting build involving different districts in different areas, all connected by either docks or bridges.

For example, one island could be for villager trading, one could be an industrial district, and one a base.

Gamers can spawn on several buried treasures along the coast and slightly inland to the southwest, around a small inland sea. There are also frozen peaks to the northwest from where they can get ample amounts of coal and emeralds.

3) Jungle Spawn

The massive jungle that the player spawns in (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -4608902892688406574

Village: -920, -328

Village: 312, -984

Village: 728, -856

Village: 280, 872

This seed spawns Minecraft users in a mixture of sparse, bamboo, and regular jungles. These jungles extend for hundreds of blocks, meaning they have ample room to make a sprawling treehouse city connected via hanging rope bridges.

There is a large mangrove swamp biome interconnected with the southeastern part of the jungle, which gamers can harvest for red wood, which would make a nice visual contrast with the greens and browns of the jungle.

There is a badlands biome to the north of spawn, which contains a village. There is a second village to the east of this one, just outside of the badlands biome.

Additionally, there are more villages to the west and south of spawn, both in savannah biomes.

2) Mountains Galore

A massive mountain and accompanying valley found at spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -7506458294729401598

Village: -520, 120

Village: 776, -792

Ancient City: -296, 184

Ancient City: 136, -344

Ancient City: -376, -312

Ancient City: -632, -312

Ancient City: -296, -552

Ancient City: 424, -600

This seed spawns players in a taiga biome with forests and plains to the north and an ocean to the south made up of regular, cold, and frozen ocean biomes. The main appeal of this seed is the several distinct sets of mountain biomes scattered from the northwest across the northern stretches of spawn to the east.

These mountain biomes would be perfect for creating separate mountain-top villages interconnected by massive bridges or a series of underground tunnels.

There are ancient cities underneath several of these mountains and villages to the west, north, and east.

1) Dividing Mountains and Mushroom Island

A valley found between two snowy peaks (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 4402672108202986811

Village: -424, -328

Village: -376, 184

Village: 712, 824

Village: 888, -184

Ancient City: 168, 488

Ancient City: 472, 440

This seed spawns Minecraft users on the border of a sparse jungle and an old-growth birch biome. There are also a tiny mangrove swamp and regular swamp to the north where they can get additional wood types.

Further south is a large tundra area, with a large mushroom island in a frozen ocean and a large ice spikes biome, with a frozen inland sea separating the sides.

A frozen peaks biome to the southeast of spawn separates a dark oak forest biome from a mixture of old-grown pine and spruce biomes. It would make an exciting location to create a multi-themed base, with the side facing the dark oak forest being more gothic and the side facing the old-growth biomes being more rustic.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

