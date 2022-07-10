7 strongest mobs in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft is, at its core, a survival game. This means that players will find themselves at odds with the multitude of different hostile mobs that the game has across its three disparate dimensions. From basic zombies to the horrifying Warden, there is no shortage of threats the player will need to face.

But not all of these hostile mobs are on the same level of threat. Some are more of an annoyance or roadblock, and others truly strike terror into the hearts of players. This article dives into the seven toughest mobs in Minecraft.

7) Blazes

A blaze hovering over a Nether Fortress (Image via Minecraft)

While the blaze is coming in at the back of this list, there is no slouch for damage or combat capabilities.

Blazes are a required enemy for players to kill, as the rods they drop are used to craft eyes of ender, which are used to get into the End dimension to fight the Dragon.

Blazes are infamous in Minecraft’s community for being able to track players through walls and having near-perfect accuracy, dish out massive amounts of damage and keep the player consistently set on fire for even more damage. Unprepared players can quickly find themselves being bested by these harbingers of flame.

A secondary tidbit that players might be interested in is that the blaze is the only mob in the game that takes damage from snowballs. This makes snowballs a potentially good choice for players wanting to take on blazes from a distance without using up their supply of arrows.

6) Piglin Brutes

Piglin brutes in a bastion (Image via Minecraft)

Piglin brutes are the second mob on this list that calls the Nether home. They have 25 hearts of health, making them relatively tanky. They are also a rare variant of piglin, as they do not spawn naturally: they only spawn in set numbers within bastion remnants. They also differ from other piglins in they attack the player on sight no matter what and will never trade or retreat.

They deal more damage than even the next mob on this list, held back from spot five by their lower health value. On easy, armed piglin brutes deal 3.75 hearts of damage. Normally, they deal 6.5 hearts of damage; on hard, they can deal 9.75 damage in a single hit.

5) Ravagers

A ravager, which will always drop a saddle when killed (Image via Minecraft)

Ravagers are a raid-exclusive mob with a health pool that puts most other regular mobs to shame. They have a whopping 50 hearts and can dish out much damage. On easy, they can deal 3.5 hearts of damage on a hit. Typically, they deal six hearts of damage, and on hard, they deal nine hearts of damage.

They also have a ranged roar attack that deals the same amount of damage across all difficulties, clocking in at a more minor three hearts of damage. Ravagers are guaranteed to drop a saddle, which makes them a great way to get one if the player is looking to tame a horse or ride a strider.

4) Charged Creepers

A charged creeper, the mob that deals the most damage in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Charged Creepers deal the most damage out of any single mob in the game. The explosion deals more than 20 hearts on easy- 21.75 to be precise- 42.5 on normal, and a nearly unbelievable 63.75 damage on hard. The only mob that comes even closer to this is the Warden, which has a melee attack that deals 22.5 hearts of damage on hard.

The only reason charged creepers are not higher up on the list is how rare they are. They cannot spawn naturally and require a lightning bolt to strike a creeper. Due to how rare thunderstorms are, happening roughly once every three hours, and how unlikely it is for lightning to hit a creeper, they rarely happen outside the player’s intervention.

3) The Wither

The Wither, the game's second and optional boss (Image via Minecraft)

The Wither is the game’s second optional boss. While killing the Ender Dragon is required to see the game’s end credit, the Wither is only useful for the Nether Star and Wither Roses that players can get from it.

The Wither is either number three or number two, depending on the version of the game that the player is playing. Java players have a much weaker Wither that sits comfortably at the third spot on this list. Bedrock players have a much tougher boss that will probably take the number two spot from the Ender Dragon.

2) The Ender Dragon

The Ender Dragon, the game's first and only required boss (Image via Minecraft)

The Ender Dragon is an obvious choice for this list. The Dragon is Minecraft’s official final boss, and the only boss players are required to fight to beat the game, as in its credits.

Being able to heal massive amounts using the crystals found in its arena, as well as become immune to projectiles when perched, covering massive areas in a breath attack, and flinging players dozens of blocks into the air, players are in for a tough fight if they do not know the strategies for this boss.

Unfortunately, once players are aware of the best ways to fight the Dragon, it becomes almost comically easy, but the Dragon is still one of the strongest mobs in the entire game by far.

1) The Warden

The Warden casts the darkness effect over the player (Image via Minecraft)

The Warden has 250 hearts of health, more than twice the mob with the next highest amount of health, which is the Ender Dragon at 100 hearts of health.

The Warden can deal massive amounts of melee damage, ranging from eight hearts on easy to 22.5 hearts on hard. It also has a decent ranged attack that can home on players and even pierce walls that deal between three hearts of damage on easy and 7.5 hearts on hard.

All in all, the Warden is a force of nature, nearly impossible to kill, that hits like a train that players are much better off avoiding altogether.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

