5 best seeds to speedrun before Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft is the most popular speedrunning game and is currently at its peak popularity. Due to this, many people may want to experiment with speedrunning but might not know the different ways to run Minecraft.

There are three different ways to run Minecraft, pre 1.9, 1.19 to 1.15, and 1.16 and newer. The most run category is 1.16 and newer, with almost all runs on 1.16.1, as this was before piglin trading was nerfed.

There are categories for seeded or using a set seed for a world generation, and unseeded, using a random world with a random seed.

Five best seeds to use for a Minecraft 1.16.1 seeded speedrun

5) Triple Temples

One of the several temples the seed features (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -8652372777862835415

This seed spawns players in a thick taiga forest next to a village. The village can be pillaged for resources before the player runs a little over a thousand blocks to a desert that features three desert temples.

These temples can be looted for some great gear, and one of the temples even has a stronghold almost directly underneath it.

Temple 1: 1034, -1013

Temple 2: 1162, -1237

Temple 3: 1583, -1527

Portal Room: 1642, -1536

The stronghold is almost directly underneath the last temple. The only downside to this seed is the lack of easy access to the nether and a stronghold with a portal that only features two eyes of ender already in the portal frame. However, this seed might make for a good practice seed for players to be able to think on their feet and find solutions for issues like nether access.

4) Double blacksmith village

The end portal with the three eyes of ender (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -4255528866752407162

This seed spawns players inside a large plains village that borders the desert. This village has two blacksmiths, which give the player a total of 11 obsidian, more than enough to create a nether portal and enter the nether. There is also food and golden apples, and the beds needed to defeat the ender dragon.

From here, the player only needs to reach the stronghold. This stronghold is a decent distance away but not too far underground. The ravine is only a handful of blocks above the stronghold, and from there, the player can traverse to the portal room. There are three eyes of ender in the portal, making it an okay number, though not the best.

Portal Room: -1517, 704

3) Triple Village island

The spawn island with three villages and a shipwreck (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -4060839488929676108

This seed spawns players in the middle of a massive island. The island has a whopping three villages, one for each third of the island. There is also an above-water shipwreck just off the main island's coast, on a smaller secondary island.

A half-complete ruined portal can be found nearby, which will allow players easy access to the nether, where they will need to trade for ender pearls to complete the end portal.

The biggest drawback of this seed is the lack of eyes in the end portal. There is a single eye of ender in the end portal on world generation, meaning the player will need to trade for 11 ender pearls.

Stronghold Portal: 1340, 143

Ruined portal: 25, -263

2) A full portal

The spawn village and ruined portal (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -4530634556500121041

This seed spawns players inside a village, with a ruined portal in front of them and an above-ground shipwreck behind them. The shipwreck offers some emeralds, iron, and gold to help players get started. The village has a blacksmith with 16 obsidian, more than enough to repair the ruined portal nearby, which is half constructed.

The ruined portal features a chest with a golden pickaxe, and some enchanted golden pants, further helping the players run by offering a bit of protection to keep players alive in case of mistakes.

However, the real beauty of this seed is the stronghold. There is a stronghold within the first few stronghold rings that contains not six, not eight, not even ten, but all 12 eyes of ender already in the portal frame. The portal is ready to go instantly, allowing runners to bypass the nether entirely. The likelihood is one in a trillion, making this one of the best seeds to run 1.16.1.

1) A second full portal

The small desert village that can be found above the stronghold (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 9009198391873876587

This seed spawns players near a plains village and a ruined portal, at which the player can acquire beds to defeat Minecraft's ender dragon and a ruined portal. This is not the true strength of this seed. Beds and ruined portal loot are merely a bonus for the real draw of the seed: the stronghold.

This seed is a one in a trillion seed for one reason. A stronghold within a thousand blocks of spawn that has an end portal that is already filled with eyes of ender, meaning it is open the second the world is finished generating.

And while it may not be of use, there is an adorably tiny desert village directly above the end portal, with a single house and some terracotta stands. This also acts as a good marker for the portal.

Stronghold Portal Room: 725, 1150

Ruined portal: 131, 165

Village: 165, 288

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

