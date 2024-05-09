Minecraft should add a free roam mode for tamed wolves and cats

Taming wolves and cats in Minecraft might be a great way to obtain a companion or two while players are out exploring. However, having tamed wolves and cats can feel a bit unconvincing at times. These tamed mobs can only follow the player or sit in place, which seems a bit limiting. It's for this reason that they would benefit substantially from the ability to roam freely.

From an immersion standpoint, tamed dogs and cats can feel a bit too robotic when their two default states are relegated primarily to following players or remaining stationary.

By giving these tamed Minecraft mobs the ability to roam around within reason, they can feel a bit more like real pets in the long run.

How could Mojang add free roaming for tamed wolves and cats in Minecraft?

Tamed wolves and cats could be made more immersive with just small tweaks to their behavior (Image via Mojang)

While Minecraft's tamed wolves and cats being switchable between a follow and a stationary mode is undoubtedly helpful, real-world pets are known to roam around their immediate environments. If Mojang wants to make players' canine and feline friends more lifelike, then giving them the ability to roam in addition to the follow/stay modes could be the solution. But how would Mojang introduce this?

One might say that Mojang could simply add a third mode for players to toggle through when switching between follow and stay for a tamed Minecraft wolf or cat. The mob could roam a certain radius from where its roam order was given to avoid getting lost, and players would still be able to find their pets nearby without fear of losing them for good.

It might also be possible to tie tamed wolves and cats to claimed beds, allowing them to move away from their master's bed but remain within a specified range. Since cats can already spend time on beds themselves, it doesn't seem like much of a stretch to allow them to stay in a bed's vicinity without interacting with it. Wolves likely wouldn't be all that difficult either.

There would certainly have to be some testing to be done to ensure that wolf/cat pathing worked as intended without the mobs being harmed or without getting into trouble. However, this is exactly why Minecraft's Java Edition snapshots and Bedrock Edition previews exist. Plus, introducing more quality-of-life features falls in line nicely with the recent addition of wolf armor in the Tricky Trials update.

Cats already enjoy sitting on beds, but why not let them roam around beds a bit within reason? (Image via Mojang)

Sure, adding a free-roaming capability to tamed wolves and cats likely isn't high on Mojang's current list of priorities for Minecraft. However, a little quality of life can go a very long way in keeping fans content with the game. This improvement seems like a relatively simple one to accomplish compared to many implementations that the developer has debuted in recent years.