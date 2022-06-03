Minecraft Championship (MCC) 22: Final standings, winners, and more

On Saturday, May 28, 2022 — Team Pink Parrots (consisting of: TheOrionSound, Purpled, TommyInnit, and Captain Sparklez) snatched an impressive, albeit unexpected, tie-breaking victory at the end of Minecraft Championship 22.

The Minecraft Championships (MCC) are a series of tournaments that are held each month through the combined efforts of both The Noxcrew and Scott "Smajor" Major.

The former's team handles the more technical aspects of holding the event, such as programming the server/minigames and map design, while the latter is notably in charge of creating each of the ten, four-player teams that participant in each MCC.

The event consists of these ten teams fighting their way through eight (or nine, as of some renditions of the event) randomly chosen minigames designed to test a variety of skills, such as parkour or player-versus-player combat, within Minecraft.

MCC 22 brought a few minor changes to the event, such as a brand new minigame, new map designs, and even a few tweaks to the main hub. That said, although the event was prolifically different it still made for one of the most gripping events that both viewers and competitors alike have seen in a while.

Minecraft Championship 22: Final team standings

Team Pink Parrots managed to break the tie between them and their opponents and claim victory during the final activity of MCC 22, Dodgebolt. This victory caught both viewers and the arena full of fellow competitors off guard, to say the least.

Jordan "Captain Sparklez" Maron, one of the members of the winning team, is infamous for having a continuous streak of bad luck that always leaves him and his teammates in third place dubbed the "Captain's Curse." He's been participating since the very first championship, and hadn't won a single event up until MCC 22.

This victory wasn't just a first for Captain. It was also the first victories for both Grayson "Purpled," and Oli "TheOrionSound." Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons, on the other hand, celebrated his third victory throughout MCC after MCC 22.

1st: Team Pink Parrots (20243)

TommyInnit

Captain Sparklez

TheOrionSound

Purpled

2nd: Team Red Rabbits (20201)

Dream

GeorgeNotFound

Captain Puffy

awesamdude

3rd: Team Lime Llamas (18543)

Quig

Smajor

Solidarity

PearlescentMoon

4th: Team Cyan Coyotes (18417)

Ranboo

Seapeekay

Wilbur Soot

Wisp

5th: Team Orange Ocelots (16774)

PeteZahHutt

Spifey

Smallishbeans

Ryguyrocky

6th: Team Yellow Yaks (14765)

jojosolos

Sylvee

Gee Nelly

Blushi

7th: Team Purple Pandas (14689)

Punz

GeminiTay

Shubble

Cubfan

8th: Team Aqua Axolotls (13703)

HBomb94

GoodTimesWithScar

FalseSymmetry

Grian

9th: Team Green Geckos (12433)

Michaelmcchill

Sapnap

TinaKitten

Foolish Gamers

10th: Team Blue Bats (9539)

Tubbo

TapL

Eret

Snifferish

Minecraft Championship 22: Final minigame standings

There were nine total minigames to be chosen from during Minecraft Championship 22. These included: Rocket Spleef Rush, Meltdown, Build Mart, Hole In The Wall, Parkour Tag, Ace Race, Battle Box, Sands Of Time, and TGTTOSAWAF. Of those nine, the only minigame not played was Build Mart.

The order in which these minigames are chosen to be played happens somewhat randomly. Competitors are allowed to throw eggs into a specific area that logs their vote for a specific minigame, but this can be tampered with by other teams using special items that can deplete votes.

Game No. 1: Meltdown

Best Performing Team: Pink Parrots

Top 5 Players:

Purpled Snifferish TommyInnit/Captain Sparklez (Tie) jojosolos

Game No. 2: Parkour Tag

Best Performing Team: Orange Ocelots

Top 5 Players:

PeteZahHutt Purpled TommyInnit Ryguyrocky Smallishbeans

Game No. 3: Rocket Spleef Rush

Best Performing Team: Red Rabbits

Top 5 Players:

Tubbo jojosolos awesamdude Punz PeteZahHutt

Game No. 4: Hole In The Wall

Best Performing Team: Cyan Coyotes

Top 5 Players:

jojosolos Punz Seapeekay TapL Ranboo

Game No. 5: Ace Race

Best Performing Team: Red Rabbits

Top 5 Players:

Dream Sapnap PeteZahHutt Sylvee jojosolos

Game No. 6: Battle Box

Best Performing Team: Cyan Coyotes

Top 5 Players:

Quig Ranboo jojosolos Seapeekay/Wisp (Tie)

Game No. 7: Sands Of Time

Best Performing Team: Red Rabbits

Top 5 Teams:

Red Rabbits Aqua Axolotls Pink Parrots Lime Llamas Purple Pandas

Game No. 8: TGTTOSAWAF

Best Performing Team: Pink Parrots

Top 5 Players:

Dream Purpled Punz TheOrionSound GeorgeNotFound

Minecraft Championship 22: Final individual standings

MCC always crowns an individual victor alongside the overall winning team. This individual prize is for the sole competitor that manages to collect the most coins throughout all the minigames.

Clay "Dream," a member of the second placing team, was the victor that amassed the most coins in order to earn this individual prize for Minecraft Championship 22.

Despite there being fans of his that express disappointment that he and his teammates didn't take home the crown for the overall win; it's still a massively impressive feat to be recognized as the sole participant that gathered more coins on their own than anyone on the winning team.

1st: Dream (3247)

2nd: Purpled (3168)

3rd: jojosolos (3088)

4th: PeteZahHutt (2920)

5th: Punz (2718)

6th: Quig (2690)

7th: Seapeekay (2673)

8th: GeorgeNotFound (2536)

9th: Sapnap (2519)

10th: awesamdude (2501)

11th: Smajor (2448)

12th: Captain Sparklez (2424)

13th: TommyInnit (2371)

14th: HBomb94 (2253)

15th: Smallishbeans (2184)

16th: TheOrionSound (2179)

17th: Ranboo (2152)

18th: Solidarity (2046)

19th: Ryguyrocky (2040)

20th: Wisp (1980)

21st: Sylvee (1974)

22nd: PearlescentMoon (1927)

23rd: Grian (1866)

24th: TapL (1837)

25th: Wilbur Soot (1806)

26th: Tubbo (1743)

27th: Foolish Gamers (1705)

28th: Captain Puffy (1600)

29th: Cubfan (1497)

30th: Spifey (1490)

31st: GeminiTay (1442)

32nd: GoodTimesWithScar (1391)

33rd: Shubble (1360)

34th: FalseSymmetry (1360)

35th: Blushi (1313)

36th: Michaelmcchill (1245)

37th: Gee Nelly (1168)

38th: Snifferish (1061)

39th: TinaKitten (898)

40th: Eret (840)

