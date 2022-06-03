Minecraft Championship (MCC) 22: Final standings, winners, and more

On Saturday, May 28, 2022 — Team Pink Parrots (consisting of: TheOrionSound, Purpled, TommyInnit, and Captain Sparklez) snatched an impressive, albeit unexpected, tie-breaking victory at the end of Minecraft Championship 22.
The Minecraft Championships (MCC) are a series of tournaments that are held each month through the combined efforts of both The Noxcrew and Scott "Smajor" Major.
The former's team handles the more technical aspects of holding the event, such as programming the server/minigames and map design, while the latter is notably in charge of creating each of the ten, four-player teams that participant in each MCC.
The event consists of these ten teams fighting their way through eight (or nine, as of some renditions of the event) randomly chosen minigames designed to test a variety of skills, such as parkour or player-versus-player combat, within Minecraft.
MCC 22 brought a few minor changes to the event, such as a brand new minigame, new map designs, and even a few tweaks to the main hub. That said, although the event was prolifically different it still made for one of the most gripping events that both viewers and competitors alike have seen in a while.
Minecraft Championship 22: Final team standings
Story continues below ad
Team Pink Parrots managed to break the tie between them and their opponents and claim victory during the final activity of MCC 22, Dodgebolt. This victory caught both viewers and the arena full of fellow competitors off guard, to say the least.
Jordan "Captain Sparklez" Maron, one of the members of the winning team, is infamous for having a continuous streak of bad luck that always leaves him and his teammates in third place dubbed the "Captain's Curse." He's been participating since the very first championship, and hadn't won a single event up until MCC 22.
This victory wasn't just a first for Captain. It was also the first victories for both Grayson "Purpled," and Oli "TheOrionSound." Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons, on the other hand, celebrated his third victory throughout MCC after MCC 22.
1st: Team Pink Parrots (20243)
- TommyInnit
- Captain Sparklez
- TheOrionSound
- Purpled
2nd: Team Red Rabbits (20201)
- Dream
- GeorgeNotFound
- Captain Puffy
- awesamdude
3rd: Team Lime Llamas (18543)
- Quig
- Smajor
- Solidarity
- PearlescentMoon
4th: Team Cyan Coyotes (18417)
Story continues below ad
- Ranboo
- Seapeekay
- Wilbur Soot
- Wisp
5th: Team Orange Ocelots (16774)
- PeteZahHutt
- Spifey
- Smallishbeans
- Ryguyrocky
6th: Team Yellow Yaks (14765)
- jojosolos
- Sylvee
- Gee Nelly
- Blushi
7th: Team Purple Pandas (14689)
- Punz
- GeminiTay
- Shubble
- Cubfan
8th: Team Aqua Axolotls (13703)
- HBomb94
- GoodTimesWithScar
- FalseSymmetry
- Grian
9th: Team Green Geckos (12433)
- Michaelmcchill
- Sapnap
- TinaKitten
- Foolish Gamers
10th: Team Blue Bats (9539)
- Tubbo
- TapL
- Eret
- Snifferish
Minecraft Championship 22: Final minigame standings
There were nine total minigames to be chosen from during Minecraft Championship 22. These included: Rocket Spleef Rush, Meltdown, Build Mart, Hole In The Wall, Parkour Tag, Ace Race, Battle Box, Sands Of Time, and TGTTOSAWAF. Of those nine, the only minigame not played was Build Mart.
Story continues below ad
The order in which these minigames are chosen to be played happens somewhat randomly. Competitors are allowed to throw eggs into a specific area that logs their vote for a specific minigame, but this can be tampered with by other teams using special items that can deplete votes.
Game No. 1: Meltdown
Best Performing Team: Pink Parrots
Top 5 Players:
- Purpled
- Snifferish
- TommyInnit/Captain Sparklez (Tie)
- jojosolos
Game No. 2: Parkour Tag
Best Performing Team: Orange Ocelots
Top 5 Players:
- PeteZahHutt
- Purpled
- TommyInnit
- Ryguyrocky
- Smallishbeans
Game No. 3: Rocket Spleef Rush
Best Performing Team: Red Rabbits
Top 5 Players:
- Tubbo
- jojosolos
- awesamdude
- Punz
- PeteZahHutt
Game No. 4: Hole In The Wall
Best Performing Team: Cyan Coyotes
Top 5 Players:
- jojosolos
- Punz
- Seapeekay
- TapL
- Ranboo
Game No. 5: Ace Race
Best Performing Team: Red Rabbits
Top 5 Players:
- Dream
- Sapnap
- PeteZahHutt
- Sylvee
- jojosolos
Game No. 6: Battle Box
Best Performing Team: Cyan Coyotes
Top 5 Players:
- Quig
- Ranboo
- jojosolos
- Seapeekay/Wisp (Tie)
Game No. 7: Sands Of Time
Best Performing Team: Red Rabbits
Top 5 Teams:
- Red Rabbits
- Aqua Axolotls
- Pink Parrots
- Lime Llamas
- Purple Pandas
Game No. 8: TGTTOSAWAF
Best Performing Team: Pink Parrots
Story continues below ad
Top 5 Players:
- Dream
- Purpled
- Punz
- TheOrionSound
- GeorgeNotFound
Minecraft Championship 22: Final individual standings
MCC always crowns an individual victor alongside the overall winning team. This individual prize is for the sole competitor that manages to collect the most coins throughout all the minigames.
Clay "Dream," a member of the second placing team, was the victor that amassed the most coins in order to earn this individual prize for Minecraft Championship 22.
Despite there being fans of his that express disappointment that he and his teammates didn't take home the crown for the overall win; it's still a massively impressive feat to be recognized as the sole participant that gathered more coins on their own than anyone on the winning team.
Story continues below ad
1st: Dream (3247)
2nd: Purpled (3168)
3rd: jojosolos (3088)
4th: PeteZahHutt (2920)
5th: Punz (2718)
6th: Quig (2690)
7th: Seapeekay (2673)
8th: GeorgeNotFound (2536)
9th: Sapnap (2519)
10th: awesamdude (2501)
11th: Smajor (2448)
12th: Captain Sparklez (2424)
13th: TommyInnit (2371)
14th: HBomb94 (2253)
15th: Smallishbeans (2184)
16th: TheOrionSound (2179)
17th: Ranboo (2152)
18th: Solidarity (2046)
19th: Ryguyrocky (2040)
20th: Wisp (1980)
21st: Sylvee (1974)
22nd: PearlescentMoon (1927)
23rd: Grian (1866)
24th: TapL (1837)
25th: Wilbur Soot (1806)
26th: Tubbo (1743)
27th: Foolish Gamers (1705)
28th: Captain Puffy (1600)
29th: Cubfan (1497)
30th: Spifey (1490)
31st: GeminiTay (1442)
32nd: GoodTimesWithScar (1391)
33rd: Shubble (1360)
34th: FalseSymmetry (1360)
35th: Blushi (1313)
36th: Michaelmcchill (1245)
37th: Gee Nelly (1168)
38th: Snifferish (1061)
39th: TinaKitten (898)
40th: Eret (840)