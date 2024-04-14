Minecraft Championship (MCC) returns for Season 4 after nearly 5 months

MCC, short for Minecraft Championship, is a huge Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch streamer tournament that invites the biggest names out there to compete in teams in different minigames. Many of these are custom variations on some of Minecraft's best minigames. MCC is put together by Noxcrew and Scott Major and has been on a brutally long hiatus for several months now.

However, this has officially come to an end, with an announcement on the official MCC X account stating that Season 4 will be starting on May 4, 2024. Everything about this upcoming season is detailed below.

All about Minecraft Championship Season 4

MCC Season 4's announcement

One of the most interesting aspects of this announcement is that they never called the upcoming event MCC 36. They exclusively refer to it as Season 4. Noxcrew has historically started each of the seasons with canon events, which means this upcoming event is expected to be MCC 36, but there is technically no confirmation of this yet.

The new Grid Runners room. as seen in the Season 4 trailer. (Image via Noxcrew)

There is a clip of the decision dome in the announcement, which reveals that many classic games will be making a comeback, including Minecraft's Survival Games, Parkour Tag, Sky Battle, Grid Runners, Battle Box, and TGTTOS. There are snippets of a few games later on, such as what looks like Grid Runners, which have builds as beautiful as always.

MCC Season 4 is right around the corner (Image via Noxcrew)

The announcement wraps up by stating that the event will be on May 4, as mentioned previously. This should give players plenty of time to catch up on the current standings. Additionally, playing on a few of Minecraft's best minigame servers might be wise to get a better understanding of how some of these games work. This will make watching them get played much less confusing.

This start date has also led to a lot of Star Wars references in the replies, especially from past players in the event, since May the Fourth is an important day for the franchise.

What's Next?

Player statuses as of MCC 35 (Image via MCC Wiki)

The announcement video wraps up by stating that the player and team lists are the next thing that will be announced. Unfortunately, there's no date given, so there's no telling when this announcement will come. That means that there's nothing to do but wait.