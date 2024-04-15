Minecraft player builds impressive medieval castle in survival

Minecraft's Survival Mode may not be the easiest way to make large and impressive builds, but some players take up the challenge anyway. Such was the case with a recent Minecraft castle build posted on the game's subreddit by u/SpectraWaffle, who shared a work-in-progress medieval castle build, and fans were quite impressed with the results thus far.

According to u/SpectraWaffle, the castle took about two weeks to reach its current state. Some players pointed out that they didn't recognize some of the blocks and the textures in the build, and SpectraWaffle replied that they were playing a modded version of Minecraft. Be that as it may, players were quite impressed, occasionally lamenting that they couldn't build as quickly.

Several Redditors shared that they had certainly constructed large Minecraft builds, but scarcely in such a short timeline due to the sheer amount of time required to collect resources and assemble the build block by block. They lavished particular praise on the red and white masonry as a color scheme, making the castle stand out from a distance.

Minecraft players praise the medieval castle build even in its incomplete state (Image via Reddit)

u/SpectraWaffle's medieval castle build in Minecraft isn't the first of its kind, and even though it isn't finished, it stands as a testament to what players can accomplish in the game in a short timeframe. Hopefully, they will share the completed castle whenever it's finished, as players in the comments were incredibly positive about it and were excited to see it progress further in the coming days.

While not every player has five hours per day to dedicate to a single Minecraft build as u/SpectraWaffle said they had, building in Mojang's sandbox title isn't a race. With enough dedication, you can create constructs as impressive as /uSpectraWaffle's castle and beyond if you put your mind to it.

Medieval Minecraft builds remain popular years after the game's release

A medieval town sketch in the official Minecraft book "Exploded Builds: Medieval Fortress" (Image via Mojang)

Since the first Alpha build of Minecraft was released to the public, players have built castles within the confines of the ever-evolving game. Over a decade since the release of the game, players continue to create incredible castles and other medieval builds, but why are they still so popular after so much time? It may be as simple as the fact that they've captured the imagination of the fanbase.

Medieval castles and other structures remain some of the most intriguing in human history, standing centuries after their construction and withholding generations of stories within their walls. The thought of creating such an iconic fortress of your own making is a compelling one, and who doesn't want to feel like royalty in their game world? Especially if you can bring friends to fill the castle's chambers.

Since castles and other medieval builds have various designs based on their lands of origin, and since players can easily tweak a castle to fit their personal tastes, they've remained one of the most rewarding projects to build. Creating builds like bases, underwater shelters, or massive arenas are all entertaining, but there's a tradition of Minecraft players constructing gorgeous and sturdy castles.

These medieval creations have remained a tentpole theme in the building community, and that's unlikely to change anytime soon. The immense amount of detail and customization that can be applied to each medieval build allows a builder's creativity to shine through, and at the end of the day, that's often what Mojang's sandbox title is all about.