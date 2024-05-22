  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Minecraft player shares funny trick to turn a guardian into laser gun 

Minecraft player shares funny trick to turn a guardian into laser gun 

By Rohan Jaiswal
Modified May 22, 2024 14:07 GMT
Minecraft player shares funny trick to turn a guardian into laser gun
Minecraft player with a guardian on a boat (Image via Mojang Studios)

The guardian is one of Minecraft's strongest underwater creatures, spawning in ocean monuments. It's a ferocious mob capable of landing ranged laser-like attacks on players that deal significant damage. Despite the dangers it presents, a Minecraft player shared a screenshot on Reddit where they managed to put the mob in a boat beside them and navigate through oceans unharmed.

In this article, we delve into the details of the Reddit post, uncovering the mystery behind it, and exploring the reactions of other users in the comments.

Minecraft player puts a guardian behind them on a boat

Installed a laser gun on the back of my boat byu/Sad-Kale5470 inMinecraft

In Minecraft survival mode, a guardian's laser attacks can deal anywhere between four to nine hearts of damage per hit, depending on the set world difficulty. Given their bulk spawn in ocean monuments, players often ignore them and prioritize dealing with elder guardians, a superior mob that does not respawn.

Needless to say, a guardian is a formidable foe. However, disregarding the dangers, Redditor u/Sad-Kale5470 managed to place the mob behind them on a boat and sailed around the oceans. The OP humorously referred to it as a laser gun installed on the back of their boat.

Getting a guardian to sit on the boat is very challenging (Image via Mojang)
Getting a guardian to sit on the boat is very challenging (Image via Mojang)

Although challenging, this action surprisingly proves to be very repeatable in Minecraft. Once the guardian is in a boat, they no longer target the player rowing. However, getting them aboard without dying is not an easy task.

Due to this Minecraft feature, putting a guardian on a boat essentially allows the player to create a portable laser that targets other gamers within its range.

Redditors react to a guardian on a player's boat

Screenshot of the &quot;laser gun&quot; shared by r/Sad-Kale5470 (Image via Mojang/Reddit)
Screenshot of the "laser gun" shared by r/Sad-Kale5470 (Image via Mojang/Reddit)

The Reddit post about the guardian on the back of a boat garnered over a 350 upvotes on the game's official Reddit. Here are the reactions of the users who happened to have stumbled upon the post:

Comment made by u/Obvious_Thing_3520 clarifies the situation (Image via Reddit)
Comment made by u/Obvious_Thing_3520 clarifies the situation (Image via Reddit)

Reddit user u/Obvious_Thing_3520 comments, clarifying that getting a guardian to sit at the back of the boat will prevent it from attacking the player in the front seat.

Comment byu/Sad-Kale5470 from discussion inMinecraft

Redditor u/BalladOfAntiSocial commented that they think this is a cool idea. They added that now they have learned a new trick, all they need is a few friends, as the guardian only attacks other players or squids.

Comment byu/Sad-Kale5470 from discussion inMinecraft

Redditor u/Rabbulion commented about how the idea would be great if the mob at the back was not attacking the player, unaware that this is not the case.

Some comments, including one made by u/Rabbulion, were evident that many Minecraft players are unaware that guardians on a boat do not attack the player rowing it.

This is not surprising considering that in some of the most common incidents where a player sits with a hostile mob, such as a zombie or another creature, the mob usually does attack. This leads everyone to assume that the guardian should behave the same way.

Other Important Topics
How to update to Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.71How to duplicate armor trim in Minecraft
How to fix Minecraft exit code 1How to get an invisible item frame in Minecraft
How to get level 255 enchantments in Minecraft Java EditionHow to get Minecraft April Fool's Day Vote update
How to get Minecraft April Fools 2024 in Bedrock EditionHow to get a sword with 1000 Sharpness in Minecraft
How to go to the Poisonous Potato dimension in Minecraft Aprils Fools 2024 updateIs the Minecraft April Fools update on Bedrock

Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी