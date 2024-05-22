Minecraft player shares funny trick to turn a guardian into laser gun 

The guardian is one of Minecraft's strongest underwater creatures, spawning in ocean monuments. It's a ferocious mob capable of landing ranged laser-like attacks on players that deal significant damage. Despite the dangers it presents, a Minecraft player shared a screenshot on Reddit where they managed to put the mob in a boat beside them and navigate through oceans unharmed.

In this article, we delve into the details of the Reddit post, uncovering the mystery behind it, and exploring the reactions of other users in the comments.

Minecraft player puts a guardian behind them on a boat

In Minecraft survival mode, a guardian's laser attacks can deal anywhere between four to nine hearts of damage per hit, depending on the set world difficulty. Given their bulk spawn in ocean monuments, players often ignore them and prioritize dealing with elder guardians, a superior mob that does not respawn.

Needless to say, a guardian is a formidable foe. However, disregarding the dangers, Redditor u/Sad-Kale5470 managed to place the mob behind them on a boat and sailed around the oceans. The OP humorously referred to it as a laser gun installed on the back of their boat.

Getting a guardian to sit on the boat is very challenging (Image via Mojang)

Although challenging, this action surprisingly proves to be very repeatable in Minecraft. Once the guardian is in a boat, they no longer target the player rowing. However, getting them aboard without dying is not an easy task.

Due to this Minecraft feature, putting a guardian on a boat essentially allows the player to create a portable laser that targets other gamers within its range.

Redditors react to a guardian on a player's boat

Screenshot of the "laser gun" shared by r/Sad-Kale5470 (Image via Mojang/Reddit)

The Reddit post about the guardian on the back of a boat garnered over a 350 upvotes on the game's official Reddit. Here are the reactions of the users who happened to have stumbled upon the post:

Comment made by u/Obvious_Thing_3520 clarifies the situation (Image via Reddit)

Reddit user u/Obvious_Thing_3520 comments, clarifying that getting a guardian to sit at the back of the boat will prevent it from attacking the player in the front seat.

Comment byu/Sad-Kale5470 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Redditor u/BalladOfAntiSocial commented that they think this is a cool idea. They added that now they have learned a new trick, all they need is a few friends, as the guardian only attacks other players or squids.

Comment byu/Sad-Kale5470 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Redditor u/Rabbulion commented about how the idea would be great if the mob at the back was not attacking the player, unaware that this is not the case.

Some comments, including one made by u/Rabbulion, were evident that many Minecraft players are unaware that guardians on a boat do not attack the player rowing it.

This is not surprising considering that in some of the most common incidents where a player sits with a hostile mob, such as a zombie or another creature, the mob usually does attack. This leads everyone to assume that the guardian should behave the same way.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback