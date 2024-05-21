Minecraft reveals free 15 Year Party Supplies addon

For Day 7 of the 15 Days of Minecraft celebration for the game's 15th Anniversary, Mojang announced a free Bedrock Edition add-on known as 15 Years Party Supplies. The add-on includes party hats, gifts, birthday cakes, banners, and confetti to celebrate the birthday of Mojang's flagship sandbox game in style. Moreover, its free price tag means there's no harm in picking up the add-on.

It should be noted that those who want to download this Minecraft add-on must purchase a copy of Bedrock Edition on their Microsoft account, be that on a Windows PC, a console, or an Android/iOS mobile device. However, once players have met these prerequisites, downloading and activating the add-on is as simple as can be.

How to download and activate the Minecraft 15 Year Party Supplies add-on

The 15 Years Party Supplies add-on can be downloaded from the Minecraft Marketplace (Image via Mojang)

Once players have their copy of Bedrock Edition on any platform and a Microsoft account they can sign into, downloading and activating the 15 Years Party Supplies should take no time at all with a decent internet connection. All that's required is to take a quick trip to the in-game marketplace and click a few buttons to redeem the add-on free of charge.

Below, fans can find the steps for downloading and activating the 15 Years Party Supplies add-on:

Open your copy of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition and select the marketplace from the main menu. The 15 Years Party Supplies add-on should appear on the front page, but if it doesn't you can search it by name in the search field to the top right of the marketplace window. Either way, open the add-on's store page. You'll notice a button on the right side of the window that reads "Free". Click this to "purchase" the add-on. The "Free" button should be replaced with a download button. Click this and follow the on-screen prompts to download the add-on to your device. With the add-on downloaded, the download button will change to a button that reads "Activate Add-On" which you can then click to enable the add-on for your game worlds.

That's all there is to it! Note that players won't have to redeem the add-on right away, as it will likely remain on the marketplace at least until the 15 Days of Minecraft event has concluded on May 29, 2024. However, the add-on may remain downloadable after the fact as well to commemorate the game's 15th anniversary, so players aren't necessarily in any rush to redeem it.

Still, it doesn't hurt to download and activate the add-on as soon as possible to be on the safe side, and players will certainly want to get their fill of celebrating before the Minecraft 15th Anniversary festivities subside.

