Minecraft teases 1.21 update name reveal, announcement expected later this week

For several months, Minecraft fans have speculated about the official name of the upcoming 1.21 update, and it seems as though Mojang may be ready to reveal it at last. On April 24, 2024, the game's official X account shared a silhouette of a logo that strongly resembles the font of the official update logos, suggesting that players may get a 1.21 name reveal by the end of the week.

Although it may be too early to be absolutely certain that the reveal being teased by Mojang is related to the 1.21 update, it's become quite clear that the release window for the update is getting closer, especially with the recent release of the Armored Paws update on April 23.

Given the timing, it's hard not to think that players will soon know the official name of Minecraft 1.21 update.

When can players expect the name reveal for Minecraft 1.21?

Features like the crafter block may figure into Minecraft 1.21's title (Image via Mojang)

While it's anybody's guess as to what the Minecraft 1.21 update might be named, it's highly likely that the title will be at least tangentially tied to the update's features like trial chambers, machinery/tinkering, or even the new mobs like the breeze. Unfortunately, there isn't much to glean from the silhouette tease created by Mojang, but a thematic update title would follow previous conventions.

Some players have speculated that the logo may not be connected to the 1.21 update at all, instead alluding to a third season of the interactive adventure series Minecraft: Story Mode. However, there have been effectively zero developments on the spin-off since developer Telltale Games closed in 2018, and the methods of downloading the game have all been removed.

Sure, anything can happen given Mojang's resources and the massive popularity of Minecraft, but since the 1.21 update's release date is speculated to hover around the first week of June, a title reveal for the update makes much more sense. With just over a month until the Minecraft 1.21 update's expected release date, there simply isn't much time left to make an official name announcement.

Minecraft 1.21's features have all been divulged, according to Mojang (Image via Mojang)

At any rate, in a matter of a few days, players will likely be able to find out what exactly Mojang is hinting at. Given all of the available context, it's hard not to think that the 1.21 update's title will be revealed in short order, but it's also possible that Mojang may have another surprise in store, even if the chances of something like the continuation of Story Mode are incredibly slim.

Overall, with the next major Minecraft update rapidly approaching, Mojang seems to be ready to generate some hype around its next major content release. Hopefully, version 1.21 will live up to the expectations of players.