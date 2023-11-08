Top 10 underrated Minecraft items players should use more

Minecraft's collection of usable items is only growing with each update. Players have so many options that they can often leave some items to languish in obscurity. However, there are several items that, while useful, don't get used quite as much as they should. These items shouldn't be written off, as they still have plenty of applications for those willing to give them a chance.

Sometimes, items have properties in Minecraft that players don't always notice or account for. At other times, they have a situational use that improves their utility. Whatever the case might be, some items should be given a second chance by players who may have passed them over initially for one reason or another.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Top 10 overlooked items that deserve to be used more in Minecraft

10) Sweet berries

Sweet berries aren't just a food item in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Sweet berries may not be a particularly great food item in Minecraft, but players dismissing them solely as a snack are missing the bigger picture. Contrary to that notion, sweet berries that are planted as bushes are capable of damaging and slowing entities that make contact with them.

Sweet berry bushes can be used as an early-game defense mechanism to avoid hostile mobs if they're well-placed. Players only need to spend a little time learning a good layout of sweet berry bush defenses, as they'll make it much easier for them to defend their builds and bases.

9) Powder snow buckets

Powder snow buckets can save a life in Minecraft in more than one way (Image via Mojang)

Buckets are useful when carrying just about any material in Minecraft, but players shouldn't overlook scooping up some powder snow when possible. Not only can powder snow be placed out of a bucket to slow down hostiles and deal cold damage to them, but it can also be used to save players from fatal fall damage.

Granted, the timing of doing so isn't easy, but it's worth practicing in the event players don't have things like water buckets or slime/honey blocks available.

8) Suspicious stew

Suspicious stew can be incredibly useful in a pinch (Image via MaxStuff/YouTube)

It may not be the most nourishing food item in Minecraft, but suspicious stew has other benefits that can really do players a favor. Specifically, when it's crafted, players can place flowers within a suspicious stew's recipe to get a wide range of positive and negative status effects.

Some of the best options in this regard are adding poppies/torchflowers for Night Vision, cornflowers for Jump Boost, and Oxeye Daisies for Regeneration. Depending on the situation, players can chow down on one of these stews and gain a status effect when they need it.

7) Armor stands

Armor stands can be more than they appear in Minecraft (Image via _Apple-/Reddit)

Technically, armor stands are classified as an item in Minecraft; they're simply ones capable of creating a block in the environment in a similar sense to boats. Regardless, armor stands are more useful than simply being placed for armor display. Since these stands are entities, they can be integrated into a long list of different redstone contraptions.

Moreover, some mobs like zoglins are prone to attack armor stands, so they can even be used to protect players from harm in some dangerous situations.

6) Snowballs

Snowballs may not be the best projectile in Minecraft, but they have applications (Image via Mojang)

Compared to projectiles like arrows, snowballs may not be the best of their kind in Minecraft. Be that as it may, they can still be used tactically by players to gain an advantage in a combat situation. Not only do snowballs deal three damage to blaze mobs, but they still apply knockback when they hit a target.

This makes snowballs particularly effective when fighting opponents at high elevations. A well-placed snowball throw can send an enemy plummeting.

5) Bundles

Bundles may not be fully implemented in Minecraft, but they're still great for inventory management (Image via Mojang)

Bundles tend to be overlooked in Minecraft because they still require Experimental Features to be enabled to access them. Despite this fact, they're one of the best solutions to a player's overflowing inventory. They effectively operate as an extra set of item slots within a player's fixed amount of inventory slots.

Even better, players don't have to use many resources to craft bundles. Since this is the case, it's possible to carry multiple bundles at once for a vastly improved inventory capacity without the need for shulker boxes or mods.

4) Ender pearls

Ender pearls aren't just for crafting Eyes of Ender in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

One of the unfortunate aspects of ender pearls in Minecraft is that some players ignore them after using them to craft Eyes of Ender and open an End portal. It's a shame since ender pearls are still a great means of short-distance teleportation, and breaking them occasionally spawns endermites that can distract nearby endermen.

Even better, ender pearls can be thrown into a bubble column to create a stasis chamber. When built correctly, these structures can be used to teleport a player back to safety when they are activated.

3) Chorus fruits

Chorus fruits can be even more useful than ender pearls in some situations (Image via 9minecraft)

Though some Minecraft fans respect the power of ender pearls after venturing to the End, some players still overlook the ability of chorus fruits. These items aren't just food sources, as they also possess the ability to teleport players up to eight blocks away when consumed.

The catch to chorus fruits is that, unlike ender pearls, these snacks can teleport players through solid blocks. This makes them an excellent way to get into player bases or escape danger without needing to worry about a well-placed throw.

2) Buckets of axolotls

Quick access to an axolotl can be a huge help (Image via Mojang)

Axolotls aren't just cute mobs; they're also incredibly helpful during aquatic escapades. Since they attack nearly any aquatic mob they see, and given that players who assist them in battle can receive healing, having a bucketed axolotl can be a huge help when exploring ocean monuments or other aquatic structures.

Although getting a few axolotls to put in buckets can be tricky in some world seeds, they're well worth the effort due to their protective capabilities.

1) Furnace minecarts

Furnace minecarts are criminally overlooked and are far from useless (Image via Mojang)

Arguably one of the game's most oft-forgotten items, furnace minecarts create the titular block when placed in the game world. Unlike other minecarts, these variants are capable of moving as long as they remain fueled. They may not move quickly or provide transport on their own, but they don't require the use of powered rails to keep their momentum, even on inclines.

While they aren't exactly the best minecarts in the game, furnace minecarts are still fantastic for creating trains of carts and ferrying them across long distances. With the right builds in place, players can even refuel furnace minecarts as they move along their courses.