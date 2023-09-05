Minecraft has a massive list of features and additions and continues to make more over the years. However, not every facet of the in-game experience began as a fully developed idea by Mojang. In fact, many of the sandbox game's features began as ideas carefully implemented by the modding community. In many ways, Mojang owes modders and developers quite a debt.

Some of the mods responsible for leading to vanilla feature implementations in Minecraft are still around today, while some have ceased development in the past. Regardless, Mojang and the fan community at large can thank the efforts of these modders for bringing them some of the game's most appreciated features.

When it comes to examples of mods becoming full-fledged Minecraft features, there are some that immediately stand apart from the pack.

Minecraft mods that later became vanilla features

10) Pam's Harvestcraft - Mutton, potatoes, carrots, beetroots

Pam's Harvestcraft introduced many food items before Mojang (Image via Pamharvestcraft/CurseForge)

Minecraft's food items have remained relatively static with a few exceptions over the last few years, but some of the game's staple foods are thanks to one particular mod. Pam's Harvestcraft introduced mutton from sheep and several crops dating back years.

While Mojang may have eventually added mutton, potatoes, carrots, and beetroots, having the framework provided by Pam's Harvestcraft likely expedited the process.

9) Thaumcraft - Mending enchantment

Thaumcraft brought along a gear repair enchantment well before vanilla Minecraft (Image via Azanor13/CurseForge)

The Mending enchantment is arguably one of the most beneficial in Minecraft due to its ability to use experience orbs to repair a piece of gear bearing the enchantment. However, its origins could be traced back to mods like Thaumcraft, which centers on the concepts of alchemy and thaumaturgy to create magical effects.

One of Thaumcraft's earliest enchantments was known as Repair and used a resource provided by the mod to keep gear in good shape. The resource may have changed to experience points, and the enchantment's name may have changed, but the basic gameplay mechanics remain the same.

8) Redpower 2 - Redstone lamp

Redpower's redstone lamps were quite colorful compared to their vanilla counterparts (Image via Eloraam)

Redpower 2 was one of the most forward-thinking Minecraft mods in the game's history, introducing several additions that would later become vanilla features. Chief among them may very well be redstone lamps, which have since become some of the most useful blocks when creating various types of redstone machinery.

Sure, the lamps in Redpower 2 are a bit more colorful than their vanilla counterparts, but their inclusion is a win for Minecraft engineers regardless.

7) Redpower, Tinkers Construct - Slime blocks

A congealed slime block as seen in Tinkers Construct (Image via mDiyo/CurseForge)

Long before they made their way to Minecraft, slime blocks had their foundations laid down in part by Redpower before being built upon by the massively-popular mod Tinkers Construct. The latter introduced congealed slime blocks of various colors that operated much like they do now in the vanilla game.

They look a bit different now, but slime blocks may have taken even longer to arrive if it wasn't for the initial work provided by modders. In fact, to hear one Redditor tell it, the base code package for slime blocks was provided directly to Mojang by the efforts of mod developers.

6) OpenBlocks - Elytra

Open Glider is a sub-mod in the OpenBlock mod family (Image via Gr8pefish/CurseForge)

Many years before Elytra introduced the joy of flight to Minecraft's non-Creative Modes, the collection of mods known as OpenBlock had their own iteration in the form of the Open Glider. This object operated much like Elytra does in the vanilla game, albeit with a very different appearance.

It's likely no coincidence that Mojang saw additions to the game like Open Glider and thought that it could introduce its own unique iteration. Thus, Elytra was born in earnest.

5) Hardcore Ender Expansion - Ender Dragon respawning

The Hardcore Ender Expansion mod made the case for battling the Ender Dragon more than once (Image via Chylex/CurseForge)

Some younger fans may not remember, but there was a time in the game when players could only defeat the Ender Dragon boss once without the use of commands. That is until mods like Hardcore Ender Expansion came along, which, among other things, introduced the ability to respawn the dragon and battle her again.

While this has since been solidified as a vanilla feature that many players know well, mods like Hardcore Ender Expansion paved the way.

4) Mine & Blade - Dual-wielding, shields

Mine & Blade had some ideas about combat a while before Mojang (Image via Mine_and_Blade_admin/MinecraftSix)

Intended to be a mod reminiscent of the Mount & Blade series, Mine & Blade introduced many combat mechanics that have since become the norm in Minecraft. This includes mounted combat, dual-wielding weapons, and utilizing shields in the off-hand slot.

Mine & Blade would eventually go on to develop a sequel to the original mod, and it's possible that Mojang is still keeping an eye on this modification for other good combat ideas.

3) MCEdit/WorldEdit - Structure blocks

Some mods were copy/pasting structures well before Minecraft's structure block (Image via 9Minecraft)

These days, fans can utilize schematic files in addition to the ability to save/copy/paste defined in-game structures thanks to the advent of the structure block. However, this wasn't always possible in vanilla, which is why mods like WorldEdit and MCEdit were so valued by creators.

Even in the game's earliest days, these mods had the ability to exert control over worlds down to singular blocks. Players could save and import entire builds into worlds and copy/paste them in mere moments. MCEdit and WorldEdit remain incredibly popular, but the structure block has made structural control a bit easier for vanilla players.

2) Buildcraft - Hoppers

Hoppers weren't always a vanilla staple like they are today (Image via Minecraft in Minutes/YouTube)

Nowadays, it's hard to imagine Minecraft without the hopper block, as it's become one of the most useful additions in the entire game. Be that as it may, hoppers weren't always part of the vanilla game, and it's very likely that Mojang got the idea from those implemented in mods like Buildcraft over a decade ago.

While Buildcraft's hoppers/chutes worked a little differently years back, they still offered the same great utility that vanilla hoppers do now.

1) Not Enough Items/Just Enough Items - Recipe book

Some mods introduced a recipe book way ahead of the curve (Image via Mezz/CurseForge)

Before the days of Minecraft's recipe book feature, players had to remember crafting recipes or look them up directly. However, some mods such as Just Enough Items and Not Enough Items offered the ability to automatically finish crafting recipes with a single click, not unlike the recipe book players have now in vanilla.

Considering the two mods listed above date back to the game's earliest years, it's no surprise that the recipe book feature was introduced at some point. The features provided by JEI/NEI were simply too great not to include.