Minecraft players, at least on Survival and Hardcore Mode, always need more resources. It's one of many reasons why fans create entire farms for items, blocks, and other materials. However, some players have an unorthodox approach to their farm designs and create some particularly strange projects. These farms are both functional and particularly aesthetically unusual.

From simple crop farms to mob farms and beyond, Minecraft players express their creativity in some pretty strange ways. Regardless of how they may look, even the most atypical farms still perform the jobs they're intended for, and you can use them for inspiration or copy them as is.

There are plenty of pretty weird farm designs in the Minecraft community, and this article lists ten such candidates.

Top strange Minecraft farm designs worth checking out

10) Boxed bamboo farm

One of the upsides of bamboo in Minecraft is that it can grow in a wide range of places and conditions, which is part of the reason players can get creative with bamboo farms. This design is a perfect example of how versatile bamboo can be, encasing it in a glass box with green banners.

There's certainly no reason that bamboo needs to be farmed in a sealed box-like structure, but the resilient crop will thrive almost anywhere. The close-quarters design may make breaking and collecting the bamboo pretty easy.

9) Sword physics farm

Although this particular Minecraft farm isn't too far removed from a typical entity cramming design, it does utilize a particularly strange aspect of combat mechanics. Specifically, by placing a trapdoor in front of you and placing water in the center of the farm, you can specifically kill adult cows and leave the young ones alive to grow to their full size.

This is due to the trapdoor keeping the sword's sweeping attack from being activated, leading to this manual farm being both highly efficient and preventing you from potentially killing off all the cows within.

8) Fox house chicken farm

Foxes are well-known for their chicken-killing prowess in Minecraft, and this is used to your advantage in this unusual farm design. By providing a fox with a sword enchanted with Looting and Fire Aspect, you can funnel chickens through an elevator-like system where the fox is waiting.

The fox's enchanted weapon provides increased cooked chicken/feather/egg drops, and to top everything off, the farm looks quite nice aesthetically and may fit well into a town or village.

7) TNT firework rocket creeper farm

Minecraft fans love a good creeper farm thanks to the gunpowder drops, which can be used to create TNT blocks and firework rockets, among other things. Since that's the case, Redditor u/dfp819 decided to create a creeper farm shaped like a TNT block atop a firework rocket.

Since creepers need a light level of zero to spawn, this farm still works flawlessly, but it certainly has an unusual appearance.

6) Grandfather clock enderman farm

Enderman farms are some of the most useful in Minecraft, not only for experience gains but also for ender pearl pickups. However, they tend to follow the same practical designs that have worked for years. Redditor u/Je57ix certainly went against the grain with their design, creating a massive grandfather clock to house the endlessly-spawning endermen.

This build would admittedly look out of place in the End, and youz likely wouldn't even know it was an enderman farm from the outside. Regardless, it's an impressive design in its own right.

5) Oil rig creeper farm

Thanks to creepers not having many prerequisites to spawn in Minecraft, players have developed some pretty compelling farm designs. This creation by u/TheRealMjb2k certainly processes creepers into pure gunpowder drops by surrounding the farm with a steampunk oil rig.

Oil may not be present in vanilla Minecraft, but this gunpowder farm certainly might make you think otherwise, at least for a moment.

4) Turtle-shaped egg and scute farm

Scute may not be the most useful material in Minecraft, but it does have its applications. For this reason and others, you can breed turtles, and when the young turtles grow to adulthood, they'll drop their scute. Typically, a scute farm can be placed on a beach, but u/MHTBT had a different farm design in mind.

Specifically, they created an enclosure of colored concrete, which resembles a baby turtle, to keep their eggs safe and collect their scute when they grow up.

3) Honeycomb bee farm

Typically, it doesn't take much to make a bee farm. As long as you have a few flowers and some hives/nests, you're good to go. Fortunately, fans like u/IsNotMe183 went a few steps further to create a very thematic yet odd bee farm.

Complete with hexagonal frames and honey blocks, this Minecraft farm looks like a set of supersized honeycombs but works as needed to produce plenty of honey.

2) Infinite dirt farm

Dirt isn't exactly a scarce resource in Minecraft since it effectively covers almost the entire surface of the Overworld. That didn't stop content creator Shulkercraft from building one of the most unusual in-game farms in recent memory. Through the power of redstone, Shulkercraft created a machine that produces an infinite source of dirt blocks.

What would players do with all that dirt? That's up to them. Regardless, the concept and design of this farm are certainly quite unusual.

1) 4x4x4 multi-farm

Micro farms have grown in popularity among members of the Minecraft community over the past several years. They're particularly useful early on when you are tight on resources and still need to farm materials, even in smaller amounts. However, u/Xfodude2's 4x4x4-block miniature farm takes the concept to its limits and does so with a fairly odd design.

This farm allows players to farm over two dozen crops, resources, and mobs in an extremely compressed area. It may look strange, but this build is undoubtedly incredibly productive and has fantastic utility considering its scale.