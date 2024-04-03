Top 10 things to do before Minecraft 1.21 update

Minecraft 1.21 is right around the corner. Now that Mojang has confirmed that no more features are coming to this update, it can be assumed that development has shifted to balance changes and bug fixes before release. This means players are running out of time to get things done before the update releases.

Detailed below are the 10 best things that a player can do to prepare for the quickly approaching release of Minecraft 1.21 and get the most out of its features.

The top 10 things to do to prepare for Minecraft 1.21

10) Find a swamp

The bogged should make swamps much deadlier (Image via Mojang Studios)

One of the more exciting possibilities for mob farms is Minecraft 1.21's bogged skeleton variant. These are slower-firing skeletons that fire poison-tipped arrows, which can bring even the most protected players to death's door. They also have a chance to drop poisoned arrows, so they will be highly useful for farming at night.

This makes tracking down a swamp super useful. Swamps tend to be on the smaller side of biomes, making them hard to find even at the best of times.

9) Find the different wolf biomes

Finding all the different biomes will be quite an adventure (Image via Mojang Studios)

The 1.21 update will also add a huge range of new fur colors and styles for wolves. These are all different biome-specific variants, split between hot and cold climates. This spread should mean that players can find at least a few of these types near their home base. The full list of new wolf types and the biomes in which they're found is shown below:

Wolf Variant Home Biome Pale Wolf Regular Taiga Rusty Wolf Jungles Spotted Wolf Savanna Plateau Black Wolf Old-Growth Pine Taiga Striped Wolf Wooded badlands Snowy Wolf Mountain Groves Ashen Wolf Regular Snowy Taiga Woods Wolf Regular Forests Chestnut Wolf Old-Growth Spruce Taiga

Tracking down any biomes for desired wolf types before the update comes out is a great way to save some time later.

8) Make a flower farm

Basic flower farms aren't very expensive to build (Image via Mojang Studios)

Speaking of preparing for the new wolves, another great thing that players can do in preparation for 1.21 is set up a flower farm. Wolf armor, Mojang's solution for wolves not being viable for combat, can be dyed using any of the game's different dye colors.

Since this powerful new Minecraft wolf armor can be dyed, it is a great idea to set up a flower farm so that there's time to build up a supply of dyes to experiment with.

7) Build some dog houses

The final thing players should consider doing to prepare for the new dog variants in 1.21 is setting up a few new dog houses. The different biome restrictions could even make for a fun building challenge: using materials and blocks found only within the biome the wolf is from to make their doghouse. It would also just be a fun way to add some rustic flair to any Minecraft survival base.

6) Find a savanna

Finding a savanna now will only save time in the long run (Image via Mojang Studios)

One of the most adorable new 1.21 additions is the new armadillo, which was also the winner of the most recent controversial Minecraft mob vote. These animals will be found in the game's savanna biomes, so finding the nearest savanna biome will be a great way to spot them as soon as they're officially added.

5) Prepare a pen to keep armadillos

Armadillos are also quite a useful mob to farm. This is due to them being the only source of armadillo scutes, useful for crafting the powerful new wolf armor also being added in 1.21. Wolf armor is put on tamed dogs and functions identically to shields, converting HP damage into durability damage instead.

Since armadillos are the only way to get these useful items, setting up a pen to start farming them as soon as 1.21 drops is a great way to get ahead.

4) Set up a spider farm

Setting up a spider farm is also a great way to get a head start on 1.21. Spider eyes are the item needed to breed armadillos, which, as established, are the only source of armadillo scutes.

While a spider farm isn't required, manually going out and hunting for spiders to increase the number of armadillos in a farm seems much more tedious than using a Minecraft XP dungeon farm to get spider eyes. A spider spawner farm would also serve the secondary function of allowing players to quickly get up to Level 30 for enchanting, a great way to get Minecraft's new mace enchantments in 1.21.

3) Mine for copper and tuff

Strip mining deep underground is a great way to get tuff along with other resources (Image via Mojang Studios)

There are a ton of new copper blocks being added alongside update 1.21, and tuff is being expanded to be a fully fledged stone type with new block variants.

Any builders wanting to use the gorgeous new blocks in large numbers might want to go ahead and spend some time now building up resources. Alternatively, building a drowned farm is a great way to get a renewable source of copper, since they occasionally drop copper ingots.

This will save time by letting players jump straight into the building when the update drops, rather than having to gather resources then.

2) Get ingredients for crafter

Thankfully, the crafter's recipe is quite cheap (Image via Mojang Studios)

The crafter is probably the most revolutionary Minecraft 1.21 feature. These are redstone components that can automatically craft items and then output them. This is useful for several obvious automation reasons and is one of the first features added by many of Minecraft's best overhaul mods.

None of the item's ingredients are new, so there's no reason not to go ahead and prepare to make a few of them now. Craft a chest and put the needed iron, redstone dust, crafting tables, and dispensers in it so that as soon as 1.21 gets downloaded, the redstone experiments can begin.

1) Set up several carographers for trial chamber maps

Trial chamber maps were an incredible inclusion (Image via Mojang Studios)

Trial chambers are 1.21's best feature. These expansive dungeons are fun combat challenges that offer incredible rewards, including the ingredients needed to craft the new mace weapon. This makes finding a trial chamber soon after the update drops important.

Thankfully, most of the prep work can be done now. There's a new Minecraft villager trade from cartographers similar to woodland or ocean explorer maps, which takes players straight to a trial chamber. The trade isn't guaranteed, but a potential replacement for the woodland map, so setting up a few fresh cartographers now should make finding a map trade later easier.

Just be sure not to accidentally level them up, as they can't yet have the trial chamber map trade.