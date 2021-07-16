"He was on a tear" - UFC featherweight Josh Emmett recalls the time when 'The Korean Zombie' was his teammate at Alpha Male gym

Josh Emmett is the No. 7-ranked UFC featherweight in the world today. The talented UFC mainstay has been out of action since June 2020 due to injury issues related to his left leg.

Needless to say, Josh Emmett's fans have been hoping for a safe and speedy recovery and have been clamoring for him to return to the octagon sooner rather than later.

Sportskeeda’s John Hyon Ko recently caught up with Josh Emmett. The interview covered Josh Emmett’s road to recovery, him recalling training with 'The Korean Zombie', the TAM gym, and much more.

Josh Emmett had words of high praise for 'The Korean Zombie'

Josh Emmett was asked if he envisioned 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung being where he currently is – one of the top UFC featherweights in the world right now. Josh Emmett replied by noting:

“Yeah, he was in WEC, like you said. And then he fought, you know, he beat Mark Hominick. He was on a tear, wasn’t he?”

“He [Jung] fought for the (UFC featherweight) title, right? Did he fight (Jose) Aldo? Yeah, so, all these guys, like, I’ve been with that team (Team Alpha Male) for so long that I saw all these big-name guys come in. Like, even before they were ranked in the top-10; before they were number-one contenders, champions."

"And I’ve seen not even just people from our team, but just people passing through, whether there was a fight nearby or they’re just coming to train. Like, I’ve seen everyone come through the gym. And I just knew all along kind of where I stacked up. It was just like a matter of time. I said I just need my opportunity. And then, you know, so, yeah, I’ve seen so many really good fighters come through that gym whether they’re on our team or just from different teams.”

Josh Emmett recalls training with 'The Korean Zombie' many years back and the recent influx of Asian fighters at TAM

JHK pointed out that Chan Sung Jung used to train at Team Alpha Male (TAM) back in the day, the same gym Josh Emmett has trained at for several years. JHK then asked if Emmett, too, was there at the same time. Emmett replied by saying:

“I was there, yeah. I’ve been with the team for a long time. So, I remember when he came out and trained. I wanna say that must’ve been back in, was it 2010, or maybe even longer? Yeah, maybe even longer actually. Yeah, so, it might’ve been back in 2008 or something like that; 2006, I don’t even know. But yeah, no, I remember him coming out. You know, super nice dude.”

Josh Emmett was then asked whether he did a lot of training with The Korean Zombie. Emmett answered by saying:

“Not really. I think we might have drilled, you know, once or twice or something like that. But he was going with Urijah (Faber) a lot and some other guys. But I do remember him coming out.”

Additionally, JHK noted that there are many Asian fighters, including Chinese and Korean fighters, at TAM right now. Josh Emmett responded by explaining:

“Yeah, and I’m not sure. I think it’s because of – say, some of the Asian fighters, possibly, because we have Song Yadong. We have some of the other guys, and then, so, they’ve been coming over. A lot of the Brazilian fighters too because we have a lot of Brazilian fighters. Then we have Fabio Prado who’s like really well-connected in Brazil. And, so, people get in contact with him and he brings them over.”

“I know our team and Urijah – They’ve always been super open. Like, just really welcome anyone, you know. And whoever wants to come train, whether it’s a week, whether it’s a month, whether they make the move for good, everyone just kind of, there’s really no egos. And just like, ‘Hey, come train. Get better’. It’s just kind of a co-op. Everyone kind of helps each other out. And then there’s so many good fighters that specialize in different areas of MMA and so many good coaches. And we just have connections to everything, so it’s just like, you can just ask for help. Or you can just start going up to the coaches; start going up to the teammates, you know.”

“Urijah’s always been a big advocate for that. Like, if whether we’re having practices, he’s like, ‘If you’re a striker, get into wrestling and Jiu-Jitsu. And these are the guys you need to go and see. Like, ask them after practice, before practice’. Everyone just kind of helps themselves. And I think people come out. They see kind of the dynamic. They see how the team works. And they like the facility and the structure. And then just stay a little longer or they make the move out here, you know."

"It’s just, I haven’t really got to go and cross-train at a ton of different gyms. And, but, everyone that’s come out here, they’re always like, ‘Man, you guys have’, I guess we’re super structured and just have kind of; it’s like a one-stop-shop. So, that’s just what everyone says that comes out here.” (*Video courtesy: Sportskeeda MMA’s John Hyon Ko; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Josh Emmett’s incredible comeback journey thus far

Josh Emmett noted that he’s feeling better now and added that his comeback journey is going well. Emmett also expounded that his initial recovery was very fast in the weeks after his surgery, but then around the four-month mark, he was still experiencing a lot of pain.

Addressing the same, Josh Emmett revealed that he underwent an MRI, and the doctor then discovered that he had a torn patella tendon. When the graft was taken off the patella, it was simply a big hole. Apparently, Emmett had a broken kneecap.

Josh Emmett continued that he subsequently had to take a different route and taper things down a little bit. Emmett alluded that these complications significantly slowed down his overall physical rehabilitation process and have resultantly slowed down his comeback to active MMA competition.

The featherweight highlighted that one of his friends, who’s a doctor in Sacramento and is involved in stem cell research, has helped him out. Emmett revealed that he’s undergone stem cell treatment for the knee injury.

Josh Emmett reiterated the problems he’s faced due to the knee injury and noted that this was another painful thing he had to go through. Nevertheless, he emphasized that things are finally coming together now. Josh Emmett added that during his ACL surgery, they injected some of the stem cells in there. They did a portion of the stem cell therapy during the surgery.

In November 2020, Josh Emmett received stem cell treatment in Sacramento. He added that he feels like he’s 5-6 months behind due to all the complications he’s had. He’s also had patella compression.

Josh Emmett later had a huge needle stuck behind the patella, and it shot up the area with a sort of gel. Emmett explained that a lot of older people with osteoarthritis in their knees undergo this sort of treatment. That concluded about 7-8 weeks ago and Josh Emmett stated that things are coming along well, albeit a tad slower than he’d have liked.

That said, Josh Emmett is happy that he’s at least getting better instead of his condition worsening due to the complications. Emmett also asserted that he hopes to fight this year, but he’s unsure about whether or not it’ll happen.

Josh Emmett revealed that he’d been in a dark place during his recovery due to complications related to the injury

JHK noted that Josh Emmett had spoken about seeing the light at the end of the tunnel after going through several ups and downs on the road to recovery. Addressing the same, JHK asked Emmett whether he considered stepping away from his fighting career altogether and just focusing on getting healthy. Josh Emmett responded by stating:

“Yeah, it’s so hard for me because that is like, I feel like I’m a realist. So, I’ve had some other issues when I was having, you know, like the facial fractures. That thing didn’t really bother me because bone will heal. But it's the vertigo. That was something else. When you wake up and you feel that way, and then my knee – I can deal with pain, you know.”

“I can really deal with pain. It doesn’t really bother me. But when it’s affecting me where I just can’t move or do things – Like, if I was just working a desk job, I can live a regular life. I can walk. I have no pain. And I can sit there. But I can’t do really anything that I enjoy to do, or athletic, or things like that."

"So, I felt kind of, yeah, maybe just a dark place, I guess you could say. Because when you’re not getting better and I’m getting worse when I’m supposed to be getting better. And I’m literally getting worse, and I can’t do things I could do a month, two, three, four months ago, yeah, I started thinking these things.”

“Like, man, am I ever going to be able to fight? Am I going to be able to do this? So, yeah, I do go there, but then I have to; I just know deep down even when I was having all those other injuries too, with time it’ll get better, man. I feel like I’m destined to do something. So, I know at the end of the day, I’m like, ‘It’ll pass’.”

“And a lot of times, I feel when I have injuries, doctors tell me eight weeks ten weeks you’ll be hitting as hard as you can. But with me, for whatever reason, it seems to take a lot longer. I’ll be in a lot of pain, but then come a year or year-and-a-half later, I never have another issue with the injury. You know, I feel like I just; I don’t know what it is. It takes me longer to heal, but then I never reinjure things. So, I’m just kind of looking at my knee that way.”

“And this is a big thing, man. Like, I’ve had so many injuries, but I have to say with all the complications and the patella tendon graft, man, this has to be at the top of the list for me.”

“And I’ve had like, every damn from extremity, like, my elbows, shoulders, hands, face, knees. You know, it’s like, so, that’s a good thing. So, maybe something was going on with this, and I just need to get a super-strong knee so I don’t reinjure or have a knee injury when I need it the most in a big fight. So, I’m just kind of looking forward and trying to be optimistic. But you definitely go and; or I did it, just kind of dark thoughts and just, you always have that doubt.”

“And with me getting a little older, it kind of; it’s weird though ‘cause I’m getting older, like, my age, but I’m feeling the best I ever have; besides just this knee thing. It’s literally holding me back…A few days after my fight with (Shane) Burgos in June of 2020, I felt great. But then I just couldn’t walk, and my knee was scr**ed up.”

Josh Emmett speaks about the fans, his fellow fighters, and brain health

Emmett also noted that the reason MMA fans online and elsewhere constantly match him up with UFC featherweights is that they’re interested in watching him fight. Josh Emmett indicated that they want to see him because he puts on exciting fights.

Reiterating the same, Josh Emmett noted that people talking about him keeps him relevant even though he’s been on the shelf due to injury. The conversation also included the Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar fight.

Calvin Kattar had absorbed a worryingly high amount of damage in the one-sided fight against Max Holloway, which, in turn, led many to raise concerns regarding his brain health.

Josh Emmett chimed in with his views on the same and concurred that Kattar is doing the right thing by refraining from rushing right back into fighting. Emmett believes that fighters need to take brain health seriously and focus on staying hydrated and healthy.

Josh Emmett also spoke about the Edson Barboza vs. Shane Burgos stoppage. The fight that took place earlier this year witnessed a rather rare occurrence in combat sports - a delayed reaction KO where Shane Burgos’ brain appeared to shut down after a punch from Edson Barboza. Still, his body stayed upright for a while before stumbling backward.

Josh Emmett, whose most recent fight was a unanimous decision win over Burgos, suggested he always wishes that he and his opponents walk away from their fights with their health and well-being intact. Emmett reiterated the importance of maintaining one’s brain health.

The TAM fighter also insinuated that he cares about his opponent’s health, adding that they have families and other things to tend to outside of fighting.

Josh Emmett touched upon the ongoing rivalry between UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and title challenger Brian Ortega. Emmett alluded that he hasn’t caught up with everything regarding the rivalry but is aware of it nonetheless.

What does the future hold for Josh Emmett?

Josh Emmett’s most recent fight was a unanimous decision win over Shane Burgos at UFC on ESPN: Blaydes vs. Volkov in June 2020. Emmett suffered several injuries to his left leg in the fight – the leg he spoke to Sportskeeda MMA about in detail. The ACL tear and other injuries he’s been recovering from have kept him out of action for several months.

Presently, as noted by Josh Emmett himself, he’s seemingly well on the road to recovery. And although Josh Emmett aims to return to the octagon later this year, a specific comeback date for the 36-year-old MMA stalwart hasn’t been ascertained yet.

Edited by Avinash Tewari