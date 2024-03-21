5 best Lich builds in Last Epoch

The best Lich builds in Last Epoch allow players to deal with heavy damage, making them a top choice for DPS. The Lich belongs to the Acolyte base class in the game. She wields dark magic and necrotic powers to defeat enemies and absorb their souls for strength. When she transforms into a Reaper, she becomes an unstoppable force on the battlefield.

Unlike other Acolyte builds that focus on minions, the Lich focuses on dealing heavy damage in close combat. With skills like Reaper Form and Death Seal, she embodies the Grim Reaper, bringing death to her enemies. While a build revolves around one's play style, some are better than others.

That said, here are some of the best Lich builds in Last Epoch.

What are the best Lich Builds in Last Epoch?

1) Death Seal

Death Seal Passive Skill tree (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

In this Last Epoch build, your Lich transforms into a terrifying Reaper Form that casts powerful Necrotic Spells, inflicting heavy damage on your foes and draining their souls.

For this setup, you'll need to use Reaper Form, Death Seal, Rip Blood, Transplant, and Bone Curse skills.

The Death Seal Lich helps in up-close battles, benefiting from strong buffs and deadly waves of Necrotic energy that cause massive damage. This build is pretty versatile because of the mobility and survivability you get from Reap, Transplant, and Bone Curse.

While the build offers great survivability and damage, you must stay alert to enemy moves and use Support Skills wisely to survive. Watch out for enemies and avoid getting caught in their range attacks. Overall, this build has good defense and can cause massive damage.

2) DoT and Rot

Passive Skill tree for Dot and Rot build (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

With this build, you can decay your foes using a variety of Damage Over Time abilities like Poison, Ignite, and Bleed, dealing hefty damage to them. You can also increase your offense and defense by activating the Reaper Form. If you want, you can keep Reaper Form active all the time while progressing through zones during leveling or monolith runs in the endgame.

This build grants incredible health recovery while channeling, making you extremely hard to kill. It also ensures you're agile enough to reach objectives or Last Epoch bosses and swiftly defeat them.

The skills used in this build grant high survivability and damage, allowing you to melt down foes while recovering your stats. As you progress towards the end game, this build becomes increasingly powerful and remains highly effective as you explore the monoliths.

3) Crit Harvest

Passive Skill tree for the Crit Harvest build (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

In this build, you become the Reaper, wielding scythes to harvest souls and wreak havoc among your enemies. You'll swiftly move between groups, draining their life essence to empower yourself. You will have great survivability despite maintaining a low life for damage bonuses, thanks to auto-cursing and reliable traversal skills.

This build has high critical strike damage, mobility, and a built-in kill threshold. This melee build works smoothly even with low health, making gameplay surprisingly relaxed.

Many aspects of the build work automatically, which makes it easy to play. You can use Transplant to start fights by weakening enemies and boosting your abilities and then use Harvest to inflict astonishing damage. Harvest becomes even stronger when combined with Death Seal, especially when your health is low. Just watch your buffs and use Transplant wisely to stay ahead in battle.

4) Chaos Bolts Harvest

Passive Skill tree for Chaos Bolts Harvest (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

This Last Epoch build allows you to channel the power of Death to unleash chaotic fire upon enemies with phantom scythes.

The Chaos Bolts is the foundation of this setup, automating Harvest, Bone Curse, and Rip Blood to inflict massive damage, drain life, and harvest souls. Reaper Form enhances your abilities with increased Cast Speed, Necrotic Damage, and Critical Hit bonuses, while Transplant provides swift movement.

This build offers ranged gameplay with targeted AoE damage, fast Movement Speed, and great mobility. It changes up the usual caster-style gameplay by focusing on melee attacks for damage. However, you'll need specific gear with certain stats, making it hard for beginners to use this build and level up.

5) Hungering Souls

Passive Skill tree for Hungering Souls Lich build (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

In this Last Epoch build, Lich transforms into its horrific Reaper Form to unleash destructive Spells while causing chaos in battle. If you want to destroy your enemies while surviving the most challenging encounters, this setup is perfect for you.

The Hungering Souls Lich can stay away from threats while fighting. It also has the tools to engage enemies in close-ranged combat. While the primary damaging skill in this build is Hungering Souls, you will acquire excellent mobility thanks to Reap and Transplant.

This Lich prefers to stay away from enemies while casting powerful spells but doesn't mind getting up close when necessary. It's important to stay in battle to keep the Reaper Form active and regain health.

You don't need any specific unique items for this setup to work. Still, certain items, like the Grimoire of Necrotic Elixirs, Marina's Lost Soul, Mad Alchemist's Ladle, and Omnis can make this build incredibly powerful.

