All free Fast Travel locations you can find in Fallout 76

Just like all Fallout games, Fallout 76 also has a feature called Fast Travel that allows players to travel to different locations in Appalachia. Since the whole map is huge, traveling across it can take time. Players often need to travel from one location to another to farm or complete quests and events. To help you travel faster, several Fast Travels points have been implemented throughout the Appalachia map. You can use these points to move across different regions quickly.

This guide will help you find all the free, Fast Travel locations in Fallout 76. To Fast Travel, you must open your map by pressing 'M' on PC, 'Menu' on Xbox, and the touchpad on PS4. You can then click on the location you want to Fast Travel to. It is important to remember that Fast Travel costs Caps depending on the distance.

Nine Fast Travel Points in Fallout 76

All nine free, fast travel locations in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Vault 76 (The Forest Region)

Vault 76 in Fallout 76 is where you first start your journey. Vault 76 is situated in the Forest Region and is the best starting point for all new vault dwellers. It's a free, Fast Travel point, and you can always return here at no cost.

The Crater (Toxic Valley Region)

Crater is home to the Raiders. It's located up north on the map, just east of the giant alligator. You can Fast Travel here for free to meet the Raiders. You can spawn either inside The Crater if you have something to do there or outside if you are using it as a starting point to travel to another location.

Fort Atlas (Savage Divide Region)

Fort Atlas is where the Brotherhood of Steel is based. It's in the middle of the map. If you haven't been here yet, you can Fast Travel here for free once you discover it. There is also a dog that hangs around the area.

The Rose Room (Savage Divide)

There is a new Fast Travel point that was introduced in the Atlantic City update part two, called America's Playground. The Rose Room is located just east of Morgantown High School.

Foundation (Savage Divide Region)

Foundation is the base for the Settlers faction. It's towards the very bottom of the middle of your map. You can Fast Travel here for free to interact with the Settlers.

Rusty Pick (Ash Heap Region)

The Rusty Pick is located in the very bottom west corner of the map. It has two Fast Travel points:

Exterior: This is to get you outside quickly.

Interior: This takes you inside the Rusty Pick, where you can trade legendary items and buy legendary mods.

Whitespring Resort (Savage Divide Region)

There are two Fast Travel points in Whitespring Resort:

The Whitespring North Entrance: You can choose to Fast Travel to the exterior or the actual White Springs Mall. The White Springs Mall has over six vendors. So if you have something to shop, trade, or buy, you can Fast Travel there.

The Whitespring Resort: It is the refuge. You have a choice to either go to the exterior or go right into the refuge.

Survival Tent (Fallout 1st): If you have a Fallout 1st subscription, you can Fast Travel to your tent for free. Survival tents let players set up a mobile Fast Travel point almost anywhere in Appalachia. You can place or move the tent using the Favorites wheel. If the membership expires, the tent is automatically removed.

C.A.M.P. (Teammates’ or Yours): You can Fast Travel for free to your own or your teammate's Fallout 76 C.A.M.P. You can create multiple camps, but only one can be active at a time. This allows you to place bases across Appalachia depending on the quests or items you are currently focusing on.

