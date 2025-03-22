All Sundered Doctrine weapons in Destiny 2 (ranked from worst to best for PvE)

Destiny 2's Sundered Doctrine Dungeon provided the community with new weapons and armor pieces. Some of these weapons have greatly impacted the meta, while others have remained average since their launch. Regardless, Sundered Doctrine proved to be quite a unique Dungeon for everyone, and players had fun farming for the best perks in each encounter.

This article ranks every weapon from the Sundered Doctrine Dungeon from worst to best.

Unloved, Finality's Augur and other Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine weapons ranked from worst to best in PvE

5) Unsworn

Unsworn in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

A Trace Rifle from the Dungeon, that too with the Strand element, Unsworn is a decent weapon for clearing groups of mobs, especially if you are equipped with a Strand build. It can provide perks that can directly synergize with the Strand Aspect and Fragments. However, the only downside to this Trace Rifle is its limited usage.

Players will call for this weapon's service in very few scenarios, making Unsworn the least sought-after weapon in the bunch.

4) Unworthy

Unworthy in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Unworthy is an Arc Rapid Fire Framed Scout Rifle that wields the Arc element. There are very few weapons that can fill in multiple roles quite like the Unworthy, as this particular gear piece throws hands against the most challenging enemies, even wiping out rooms full of minor mobs.

However, regarding the synergy with Arc builds, most players will prefer having an automatic weapon, or a special weapon in most cases.

3) Unvoiced

Unvoiced in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Unvoiced is a Slug Framed Shotgun that wields the Void element. Slug Shotguns in general are considered some of the most powerful weapons in the game. All you need in these archetypes is a couple of good damage or utility perks, and the base stats will cover the rest.

Unvoiced comes with Fourth Time's the Charm that allows for maintaining ammo economy, Vorpal Weapon or Bait and Switch for boss damage, or Destabilizing and Demoralize for clearing a group of mobs.

Players are recommended to get this weapon, as it can help them deal massive damage to any elites or bosses. However, note that this is a Shotgun, which holds Special ammunition. Hence, during a boss DPS, we recommend using it only when Heavy weapons are out of ammo, or when the boss gets up close and personal.

2) Finality's Augur

Finality's Augur (Image via Bungie)

Fianlity's Augur is the Dungeon's Exotic weapon with a unique feature. It also has a Catalyst that grants the Bait and Switch's bonus damage and an Artifact perk that adds a multiplicative damage bonus. The reason why Finality's Augur is held so highly by most players is its turret mode and the synergies one can get from the perks with those spawned turrets.

The weapon allows its user to change to an alternate firing mode and summon a small turret. This turret will then seek out enemies. However, the projectiles from this turret will align with the damage bonus perks, such as Bait and Switch or Particle Deconstruction, all while allowing players to fire the weapon normally.

The only downside to this weapon is its accessibility, as Finality's Augur's drop chance is purely based on your luck.

1) Unloved

Unloved in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Unloved is the best weapon one can farm from the Sundered Doctrine Dungeon. It wields the Strand element and fires 257 rounds per minute. The weapon comes with increased base stats, such as damage and Range, while having some of the best PvE perks in the game. There's Threadling and Tear for Strand build, with Rapid Hit and Frenzy for elite enemies.

Unloved is currently one of the most used weapons for multiple endgame PvE activities, and will possibly become a guaranteed pick once the game allows an Anti-Champion perk to pair it with.

