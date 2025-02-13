Unvoiced god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Unvoiced is a new Precision Framed Slug Shotgun in Destiny 2 Episode Heresy. This weapon is associated with the Sundered Doctrine Dungeon and comes packed with new perks to add to some of the existing powerful builds. Precision Slug Shotguns are known for being the meta against endgame bosses, as "Slug rotation" is a famous DPS rotation for Raids and Dungeon.

This article lists the best perks on the Unvoiced Shotgun for PvE and PvP.

Unvoiced PvE god roll for Destiny 2

Unvoiced PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of the best perks on Unvoiced for PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for increased Handling and reduced recoil.

for increased Handling and reduced recoil. Assault mag for increased fire rate and Stability.

for increased fire rate and Stability. Envious Arsenal for reloading the weapon after dealing damage with two other weapons.

for reloading the weapon after dealing damage with two other weapons. Bait and Switch for increased damage after dealing damage with two other weapons.

The combination mentioned above is meant to deal damage to bosses from close range. Fourth Time's the Charm and Vorpal Weapon are also good perks that will work with the weapon. However, to clear minor mobs, get Destabilizing Rounds and Demoralize.

Unvoiced PvP god roll for Destiny 2

Here is a list of the best perks on Unvoiced for PvP:

Corkscrew Rifling for increased Stability, Handling, and Range.

for increased Stability, Handling, and Range. Accurized Rounds for more Range.

for more Range. Lone Wolf for a slight boost in Accuracy, Range, and airborne effectiveness. The effect increases when there are no allies nearby.

for a slight boost in Accuracy, Range, and airborne effectiveness. The effect increases when there are no allies nearby. Closing Time for a boost in Accuracy, Range, and Handling when the magazine gets lower.

Killing Wind is a decent perk to have in the third column as an alternative, alongside Vorpal Weapon to shut down any Guardian with active super.

How to get Unvoiced in Destiny 2

The Sundered Doctrine Dungeon drops the Unvoiced Hand Cannon from the second and third encounters. However, note that there are other weapons and armor pieces in the loot pool as well, so getting this specific weapon will require some luck.

Regardless, since the entire Dungeon is farmable, you can keep running any of the two encounters countless times and hope to get the weapon at some point.

Additionally, we recommend getting the secret chest per week as well, since having the weapon unlocked once will give you a chance to get it from these chests too.

