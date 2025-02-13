Unsworn god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP 

The Unsworn Trace Rifle is the newest addition to the niche family in Destiny 2. Trace Rifles are usually an odd choice for any activity since there are more hard-hitting special ammo options to go for. However, certain elements and perks make the synergy perfect with a Guardian's subclass. With Unsworn being Strand, it is perfect for synergy in any Strand build.
This article lists the best perks of the Unsworn Trace Rifle in Destiny 2 PvE and PvP.
Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer
Unsworn PvE god roll in Destiny 2
Here is a list of perks on the Unsworn for Destiny 2 PvE:
- Arrowhead Brake for reduced recoil and increased Handling
- Enhanced Battery for increased magazine size
- Rewind Rounds for getting ammo back based on the number of shots fired
- Detonating Beam for an explosion around the target upon dealing sustained damage
Subsistence is a great alternative in the third column for a more add-clearing approach, while Killing Tally is great for more damage with kills. The former will help with the ammo economy in crowded rooms, while the latter will grant a significant damage boost that can even take on challenging foes.
Threadling is also a decent option to synergize with Strand builds.
Unsworn PvP god roll in Destiny 2
Here is a list of perks on the Unsworn for PvP:
- Extended Barrel for increased Range and reduced recoil
- Projection Fuse for increased Range
- Rewind Rounds to get ammo back based on the number of shots fired
- Target Lock for increased damage based on how long the weapon is being fired on a target
Elemental Honing is a decent alternative in the fourth column for more damage. Aside from Rewind Rounds, you can also go for Tear.
How to get Unsworn in Destiny 2
Unsworn can be obtained from the Sundered Doctrine Dungeon. This Trace Rifle drops from all three encounters.
You can also loot secret chests in the Sundered Doctrine Dungeon to get the weapon. However, you should have it unlocked in Collections first.
