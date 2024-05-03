  • home icon
Ark Survival Ascended: All saddles and their crafting recipes

all the saddles in Ark Survival Ascended
Exploring all the saddles and their crafting recipie in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

To ride the menagerie of creatures in Ark Survival Ascended, players must craft saddles. Craft the right one and equip it from the creature's inventory to go for a ride. While most saddles are simple and used only for riding, some have special abilities.

Advanced blueprints offer more protection but need more materials to make. Most saddles are made from hide (leather), fiber (for stitching), and metal (for buckles).

The weight of this equipment equals that of the crafting components. The number of materials required for advanced saddles depends on the randomly generated stats of the blueprint. Here, we will list crafting recipes for all saddles in Ark Survival Ascended.

How to craft all saddles in Ark Survival Ascended

Crafting all the saddles in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)
Crafting all the saddles in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

After crafting a saddle, put it on the right dinosaur to ride it. Notably, they also imbue your creatures with armor.

By following the crafting recipes below, you can learn how to craft all saddles in Ark Survival Ascended:

CREATURE SADDLE

RECIPE

LEVEL TO LEARN

ENGRAM POINTS

CRAFTED IN

Allosaurus Saddle

350 Hide

170 Fiber

30 Metal Ingots

67

35

Smithy

Ankylo Saddle

260 Hide

140 Fiber

10 Metal Ingots

36

18

Smithy


Araneo Saddle

260 Hide

140 Fiber

100 Chitin or Keratin

40

18

None


Argentavis Saddle

350 Hide

185 Fiber

150 Chitin or Keratin

62

21

None

Arthropluera Saddle


80 Hide

50 Fiber

20 Wood

30 Metal Ingots

8 Flint

15 Cementing Paste

35 Obsidian

54

30

None

Baryonyx Saddle

225 Hide

250 Fiber

55 Metal Ingots

49

24

Smithy

Basilisk Saddle

85 Cementing Paste

150 Fiber

45 Green Gem

270 Hide

425 Metal Ingot

85

28

Smithy

Basilosaurus Saddle

200 Hide

250 Fiber

55 Metal Ingots

60

30

Smithy

Beelzebufo Saddle


170 Hide

95 Fiber

30 Wood

5 Cementing Paste

40

16

None

Bronto Saddle


350 Hide

185 Fiber

40 Metal Ingots

63

21

Smithy

Bronto Platform Saddle

550 Hide

325 Fiber

90 Metal Ingots

125 Silica Pearls

45 Cementing Paste

82

35

Smithy

Carbonemys Saddle

170 Hide

95 Fiber

10 Cementing Paste

10

12

None

Carno Saddle

320 Hide

170 Fiber

30 Metal Ingots

46

21

Smithy

Castoroides Saddle

290 Hide

200 Fiber

100 Metal Ingots

180 Thatch

140 Cementing Paste

55

50

Smithy

Chalicotherium Saddle

265 Hide

180 Fiber

45 Metal Ingots

42

30

Smithy

Daeodon Saddle

290 Hide

155 Fiber

20 Metal Ingot

59

24

Smithy

Diplodocus Saddle

850 Hide

600 Fiber

250 Wood

200 Metal Ingots

32

30

Smithy

Direbear Saddle

300 Hide

130 Fiber

100 Cementing Paste

45

24

None

Doedicurus Saddle

200 Hide

110 Fiber

15 Stone

5 Metal Ingots

34

20

Smithy

Dunkleosteus Saddle


300 Hide

180 Fiber

120 Cementing Paste

80 Metal Ingots

44

20

Smithy

Gallimimus Saddle


240 Hide

160 Fiber

120 Wood

25 Metal Ingots

30

20

Smithy

Giganotosaurus Saddle

680 Hide

350 Fiber

120 Metal Ingots

96

75

Smithy

Ichthyosaurus Saddle

55 Hide

50 Fiber

20 Wood

10 Metal Ore

8 Flint

13

8

None

Iguanodon Saddle

80 Hide

50 Fiber

15 Wood

30

12

None

Kaprosuchus Saddle


165 Hide

120 Fiber

65 Chitin or Keratin

39

28

None

Lymantria Saddle

130 Hide

125 Fiber

95 Chitin or Keratin

36

12

None

Mammoth Saddle

260 Hide

140 Fiber

10 Metal Ingots

31

18

Smithy

Manta Saddle


100 Hide

70 Fiber

12 Flint

35 Metal Ingots

25 Wood

28

16

Smithy

Mantis Saddle


120 Hide

75 Fiber

35 Metal Ingots

45

18

Smithy


Megalania Saddle

315 Hide

215 Fiber

45 Metal Ingot

73

65

Smithy

Megaloceros Saddle

200 Hide

110 Fiber

5 Metal Ingots

30

20

Smithy

Megladon Saddle


290 Hide

155 Fiber

30 Cementing Paste

47

18

None

Megalosaurus Saddle

320 Hide

170 Fiber

30 Metal Ingots

70

50

Smithy

Megatherium Saddle

325 Hide

130 Fiber

100 Cementing Paste

55 Metal Ingot

52

24

Smithy

Morellatops Saddle

140 Hide

80 Fiber

30 Wood

11

11

None

Mosasaurus Saddle

800 Hide

600 Fiber

140 Cementing Paste

100 Silica Pearls

400 Metal Ingots

78

60

Smithy

Mosasaurus Platform Saddle


960 Hide

720 Fiber

180 Cementing Paste

320 Silica Pearls

1200 Metal Ingots

93

80

Smithy

Mosasaurus Tek Saddle

2500 Metal Ingots

500 Polymer

370 Crystals

140 Black Pearls

55 Element

85

80

Tek Replicator

Pachy Saddle

110 Hide

65 Fiber

20 Wood

14

9

None

Pachyrhinosaurus Saddle

140 Hide

80 Fiber

25 Wood

27

18

None

Paracer Saddle

200 Hide

110 Fiber

10 Metal Ingots

41

18

Smithy

Paracer Platform Saddle

320 Hide

200 Fiber

70 Metal Ingots

45 Silica Pearls

25 Cementing Paste

50

24

Smithy

Parasaur Saddle

80 Hide

50 Fiber

15 Wood

9

9

None

Pelagornis Saddle

230 Hide

125 Fiber

75 Chitin or Keratin

43

30

None

Phiomia Saddle

20 Hide

15 Fiber

5 Wood

5

6

None

Plesiosaur Saddle

400 Hide

250 Fiber

65 Cementing Paste

40 Silica Pearls

64

40

Smithy

Plesiosaur Platform Saddle

680 Hide

405 Fiber

112 Metal Ingots

55 Cementing Paste

155 Silica Pearls


84

50

Smithy

Procoptodon Saddle

500 Hide

150 Pelt

200 Fiber

70 Metal Ingots

23

35

Smithy

Pteranodon Saddle

230 Hide

125 Fiber

75 Chitin or Keratin

38

15

None

Pulmonoscorpius Saddle


170 Hide

95 Fiber

30 Wood

22

12

None

Quetzal Saddle

750 Hide

500 Fiber

100 Cementing Paste

85 Silica Pearls

76

44

Smithy

Quetzal Platform Saddle


620 Hide

400 Fiber

180 Metal Ingots

120 Cementing Paste

220 Silica Pearls

97

80

Smithy

Raptor Saddle

110 Hide

65 Fiber

20 Wood

18

9

None

Ravager Saddle

125 Fiber

110 Fungal Wood

285 Hide

47

20

Smithy

Rex Saddle

380 Hide

200 Fiber

50 Metal Ingots

74

40

Smithy

Rex Tek Saddle

1800 Metal Ingots

350 Polymer

250 Crystals

100 Black Pearls

40 Element

Defeat the Megapithecus boss on Hard mode to unlock Engram


Tek Replicator


Rock Drake Saddle

225 Fiber

350 Hide

125 Metal Ingot

85 Red Gem

75

26

Smithy

Rock Drake Tek Saddle

185 Black Pearl

325 Crystal

75 Element

2350 Metal Ingot

455 Polymer

Defeat the Rockwell on beta difficulty to unlock Engram

47

Tek Replicator

Rock Golem Saddle

270 Hide

150 Fiber

35 Metal Ingots

70

40

Smithy

Roll Rat Saddle

85 Cementing Paste

150 Fiber

Green Gem

45 Green Gem

270 Hide

425 Metal Ingot

58

26

Smithy

Sabertooth Saddle

290 Hide

155 Fiber

20 Metal Ingots

37

18

Smithy

Sarco Saddle

230 Hide

75 Fiber

20 Cementing Paste

35

15

None

Spino Saddle


380 Hide

200 Fiber

45 Cementing Paste

25 Silica Pearls

71

40

Smithy

Stego Saddle

200 Hide

110 Fiber

35 Wood

26

15

None

Tapejara Saddle

260 Hide

180 Fiber

120 Wood

45 Metal Ingots

55

21

Smithy

Tapejara Tek Saddle


500 Polymer

2500 Metal Ingot

370 Crystal

55 Element

Black Pearl

140 Black Pearl

Defeat the Dragon to unlock engram


Tek Replicator

Terror Bird Saddle

110 Hide

65 Fiber

20 Wood

33

15

None

Therizinosaurus Saddle

285 Hide

160 Fiber

120 Wood

55 Metal Ingots

69

40

Smithy

Thorny Dragon Saddle

270 Hide

150 Fiber

35 Metal Ingots

85 Clay

125 Wood

40

18

None

Titanosaur Platform Saddle

400 Metal Ingots

4000 Hide

1600 Cementing Paste

2000 Fiber

100

170

Smithy

Trike Saddle

140 Hide

80 Fiber

25 Wood

16

12

None

Tusoteuthis Saddle

320 Hide

795 Fiber

45 Cementing Paste

30 Metal Ingots

91

40

Smithy

Simple Kibble


1 Cooked Fish Meat

2 Rockarrot

5 Mejoberry

5 Fiber

Water



Cooking Pot

Equus Saddle

240 Hide

85 Fiber

120 Wood

80 Stone

20

22

Smithy

Velonasaur Saddle

150 Chitin or Keratin

185 Fiber

350 Hide

27

8

Smithy

Wooly Rhino Saddle

250 Hide

130 Fiber

100 Cementing Paste

60 Metal Ingots

53

24

None

Yutyrannus Saddle

425 Hide

350 Fiber

135 Metal Ingot

125 Silica Pearls

80

50

Smithy

How to craft all new saddles in Scorched Earth DLC

New saddles and Scorched Earth and their recipe (Image via Studio Wildcard)
New saddles and Scorched Earth and their recipe (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Here are all the new saddles exclusive to Scorched Earth DLC:

  • Lymantria: 130 Hide, 125 Fiber, 95 Chitin or Keratin
  • Fasolasuchus: 200 Fiber, 30 Metal Ingot, 150 Hide, 100 Wood
  • Rock Golem: 270 Hide, 150 Fiber, 35 Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot
  • Thorny Dragon: 270 Hide, 150 Fiber, 35 Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot, 85 Clay, 125 Wood or Fungal Wood
  • Mantis: 120 Hide, 75 Fiber, 35 Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot
  • Morellatops: 140 Hide, 80 Fiber, 30 Wood or Fungal Wood

Note that to craft saddles, players will need a smithy which can be crafted using a refining forge.

The game also contains Tek saddles for certain dinosaurs. ARK: Survival Ascended presents four Tek saddles: Tapejara, Rex, Mosasaur, and Megalodon. These versions can only be crafted using a Tek replicator. First, unlock the engrams for each saddle by defeating various bosses. Simply put in the engram and recipe for the saddle, and the Tek Replicator will craft the saddle for you.

