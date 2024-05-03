To ride the menagerie of creatures in Ark Survival Ascended, players must craft saddles. Craft the right one and equip it from the creature's inventory to go for a ride. While most saddles are simple and used only for riding, some have special abilities.

Advanced blueprints offer more protection but need more materials to make. Most saddles are made from hide (leather), fiber (for stitching), and metal (for buckles).

The weight of this equipment equals that of the crafting components. The number of materials required for advanced saddles depends on the randomly generated stats of the blueprint. Here, we will list crafting recipes for all saddles in Ark Survival Ascended.

How to craft all saddles in Ark Survival Ascended

After crafting a saddle, put it on the right dinosaur to ride it. Notably, they also imbue your creatures with armor.

By following the crafting recipes below, you can learn how to craft all saddles in Ark Survival Ascended:

CREATURE SADDLE RECIPE LEVEL TO LEARN ENGRAM POINTS CRAFTED IN Allosaurus Saddle 350 Hide 170 Fiber 30 Metal Ingots 67 35 Smithy Ankylo Saddle 260 Hide 140 Fiber 10 Metal Ingots 36 18 Smithy

Araneo Saddle 260 Hide 140 Fiber 100 Chitin or Keratin 40 18 None

Argentavis Saddle 350 Hide 185 Fiber 150 Chitin or Keratin 62 21 None Arthropluera Saddle

80 Hide 50 Fiber 20 Wood 30 Metal Ingots 8 Flint 15 Cementing Paste 35 Obsidian 54 30 None Baryonyx Saddle 225 Hide 250 Fiber 55 Metal Ingots 49 24 Smithy Basilisk Saddle 85 Cementing Paste 150 Fiber 45 Green Gem 270 Hide 425 Metal Ingot 85 28 Smithy Basilosaurus Saddle 200 Hide 250 Fiber 55 Metal Ingots 60 30 Smithy Beelzebufo Saddle

170 Hide 95 Fiber 30 Wood 5 Cementing Paste 40 16 None Bronto Saddle

350 Hide 185 Fiber 40 Metal Ingots 63 21 Smithy Bronto Platform Saddle 550 Hide 325 Fiber 90 Metal Ingots 125 Silica Pearls 45 Cementing Paste 82 35 Smithy Carbonemys Saddle 170 Hide 95 Fiber 10 Cementing Paste 10 12 None Carno Saddle 320 Hide 170 Fiber 30 Metal Ingots 46 21 Smithy Castoroides Saddle 290 Hide 200 Fiber 100 Metal Ingots 180 Thatch 140 Cementing Paste 55 50 Smithy Chalicotherium Saddle 265 Hide 180 Fiber 45 Metal Ingots 42 30 Smithy Daeodon Saddle 290 Hide 155 Fiber 20 Metal Ingot 59 24 Smithy Diplodocus Saddle 850 Hide 600 Fiber 250 Wood 200 Metal Ingots 32 30 Smithy Direbear Saddle 300 Hide 130 Fiber 100 Cementing Paste 45 24 None Doedicurus Saddle 200 Hide 110 Fiber 15 Stone 5 Metal Ingots 34 20 Smithy Dunkleosteus Saddle

300 Hide 180 Fiber 120 Cementing Paste 80 Metal Ingots 44 20 Smithy Gallimimus Saddle

240 Hide 160 Fiber 120 Wood 25 Metal Ingots 30 20 Smithy Giganotosaurus Saddle 680 Hide 350 Fiber 120 Metal Ingots 96 75 Smithy Ichthyosaurus Saddle 55 Hide 50 Fiber 20 Wood 10 Metal Ore 8 Flint 13 8 None Iguanodon Saddle 80 Hide 50 Fiber 15 Wood 30 12 None Kaprosuchus Saddle

165 Hide 120 Fiber 65 Chitin or Keratin 39 28 None Lymantria Saddle 130 Hide 125 Fiber 95 Chitin or Keratin 36 12 None Mammoth Saddle 260 Hide 140 Fiber 10 Metal Ingots 31 18 Smithy Manta Saddle

100 Hide 70 Fiber 12 Flint 35 Metal Ingots 25 Wood 28 16 Smithy Mantis Saddle

120 Hide 75 Fiber 35 Metal Ingots 45 18 Smithy

Megalania Saddle 315 Hide 215 Fiber 45 Metal Ingot 73 65 Smithy Megaloceros Saddle 200 Hide 110 Fiber 5 Metal Ingots 30 20 Smithy Megladon Saddle

290 Hide 155 Fiber 30 Cementing Paste 47 18 None Megalosaurus Saddle 320 Hide 170 Fiber 30 Metal Ingots 70 50 Smithy Megatherium Saddle 325 Hide 130 Fiber 100 Cementing Paste 55 Metal Ingot 52 24 Smithy Morellatops Saddle 140 Hide 80 Fiber 30 Wood 11 11 None Mosasaurus Saddle 800 Hide 600 Fiber 140 Cementing Paste 100 Silica Pearls 400 Metal Ingots 78 60 Smithy Mosasaurus Platform Saddle

960 Hide 720 Fiber 180 Cementing Paste 320 Silica Pearls 1200 Metal Ingots 93 80 Smithy Mosasaurus Tek Saddle 2500 Metal Ingots 500 Polymer 370 Crystals 140 Black Pearls 55 Element 85 80 Tek Replicator Pachy Saddle 110 Hide 65 Fiber 20 Wood 14 9 None Pachyrhinosaurus Saddle 140 Hide 80 Fiber 25 Wood 27 18 None Paracer Saddle 200 Hide 110 Fiber 10 Metal Ingots 41 18 Smithy Paracer Platform Saddle 320 Hide 200 Fiber 70 Metal Ingots 45 Silica Pearls 25 Cementing Paste 50 24 Smithy Parasaur Saddle 80 Hide 50 Fiber 15 Wood 9 9 None Pelagornis Saddle 230 Hide 125 Fiber 75 Chitin or Keratin 43 30 None Phiomia Saddle 20 Hide 15 Fiber 5 Wood 5 6 None Plesiosaur Saddle 400 Hide 250 Fiber 65 Cementing Paste 40 Silica Pearls 64 40 Smithy Plesiosaur Platform Saddle 680 Hide 405 Fiber 112 Metal Ingots 55 Cementing Paste 155 Silica Pearls

84 50 Smithy Procoptodon Saddle 500 Hide 150 Pelt 200 Fiber 70 Metal Ingots 23 35 Smithy Pteranodon Saddle 230 Hide 125 Fiber 75 Chitin or Keratin 38 15 None Pulmonoscorpius Saddle

170 Hide 95 Fiber 30 Wood 22 12 None Quetzal Saddle 750 Hide 500 Fiber 100 Cementing Paste 85 Silica Pearls 76 44 Smithy Quetzal Platform Saddle

620 Hide 400 Fiber 180 Metal Ingots 120 Cementing Paste 220 Silica Pearls 97 80 Smithy Raptor Saddle 110 Hide 65 Fiber 20 Wood 18 9 None Ravager Saddle 125 Fiber 110 Fungal Wood 285 Hide 47 20 Smithy Rex Saddle 380 Hide 200 Fiber 50 Metal Ingots 74 40 Smithy Rex Tek Saddle 1800 Metal Ingots 350 Polymer 250 Crystals 100 Black Pearls 40 Element Defeat the Megapithecus boss on Hard mode to unlock Engram

Tek Replicator

Rock Drake Saddle 225 Fiber 350 Hide 125 Metal Ingot 85 Red Gem 75 26 Smithy Rock Drake Tek Saddle 185 Black Pearl 325 Crystal 75 Element 2350 Metal Ingot 455 Polymer Defeat the Rockwell on beta difficulty to unlock Engram 47 Tek Replicator Rock Golem Saddle 270 Hide 150 Fiber 35 Metal Ingots 70 40 Smithy Roll Rat Saddle 85 Cementing Paste 150 Fiber Green Gem 45 Green Gem 270 Hide 425 Metal Ingot 58 26 Smithy Sabertooth Saddle 290 Hide 155 Fiber 20 Metal Ingots 37 18 Smithy Sarco Saddle 230 Hide 75 Fiber 20 Cementing Paste 35 15 None Spino Saddle

380 Hide 200 Fiber 45 Cementing Paste 25 Silica Pearls 71 40 Smithy Stego Saddle 200 Hide 110 Fiber 35 Wood 26 15 None Tapejara Saddle 260 Hide 180 Fiber 120 Wood 45 Metal Ingots 55 21 Smithy Tapejara Tek Saddle

500 Polymer 2500 Metal Ingot 370 Crystal 55 Element Black Pearl 140 Black Pearl Defeat the Dragon to unlock engram

Tek Replicator Terror Bird Saddle 110 Hide 65 Fiber 20 Wood 33 15 None Therizinosaurus Saddle 285 Hide 160 Fiber 120 Wood 55 Metal Ingots 69 40 Smithy Thorny Dragon Saddle 270 Hide 150 Fiber 35 Metal Ingots 85 Clay 125 Wood 40 18 None Titanosaur Platform Saddle 400 Metal Ingots 4000 Hide 1600 Cementing Paste 2000 Fiber 100 170 Smithy Trike Saddle 140 Hide 80 Fiber 25 Wood 16 12 None Tusoteuthis Saddle 320 Hide 795 Fiber 45 Cementing Paste 30 Metal Ingots 91 40 Smithy Simple Kibble

1 Cooked Fish Meat 2 Rockarrot 5 Mejoberry 5 Fiber Water



Cooking Pot Equus Saddle 240 Hide 85 Fiber 120 Wood 80 Stone 20 22 Smithy Velonasaur Saddle 150 Chitin or Keratin 185 Fiber 350 Hide 27 8 Smithy Wooly Rhino Saddle 250 Hide 130 Fiber 100 Cementing Paste 60 Metal Ingots 53 24 None Yutyrannus Saddle 425 Hide 350 Fiber 135 Metal Ingot 125 Silica Pearls 80 50 Smithy

How to craft all new saddles in Scorched Earth DLC

Here are all the new saddles exclusive to Scorched Earth DLC:

Lymantria: 130 Hide, 125 Fiber, 95 Chitin or Keratin

Fasolasuchus: 200 Fiber, 30 Metal Ingot, 150 Hide, 100 Wood

Rock Golem: 270 Hide, 150 Fiber, 35 Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot

Thorny Dragon: 270 Hide, 150 Fiber, 35 Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot, 85 Clay, 125 Wood or Fungal Wood

Mantis: 120 Hide, 75 Fiber, 35 Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot

Morellatops: 140 Hide, 80 Fiber, 30 Wood or Fungal Wood

Note that to craft saddles, players will need a smithy which can be crafted using a refining forge.

The game also contains Tek saddles for certain dinosaurs. ARK: Survival Ascended presents four Tek saddles: Tapejara, Rex, Mosasaur, and Megalodon. These versions can only be crafted using a Tek replicator. First, unlock the engrams for each saddle by defeating various bosses. Simply put in the engram and recipe for the saddle, and the Tek Replicator will craft the saddle for you.

