CREATURE SADDLE
RECIPE
LEVEL TO LEARN
ENGRAM POINTS
CRAFTED IN
Allosaurus Saddle
350 Hide
170 Fiber
30 Metal Ingots
67
35
Smithy
Ankylo Saddle
260 Hide
140 Fiber
10 Metal Ingots
36
18
Smithy
Araneo Saddle
260 Hide
140 Fiber
100 Chitin or Keratin
40
18
None
Argentavis Saddle
350 Hide
185 Fiber
150 Chitin or Keratin
62
21
None
Arthropluera Saddle
80 Hide
50 Fiber
20 Wood
30 Metal Ingots
8 Flint
15 Cementing Paste
35 Obsidian
54
30
None
Baryonyx Saddle
225 Hide
250 Fiber
55 Metal Ingots
49
24
Smithy
Basilisk Saddle
85 Cementing Paste
150 Fiber
45 Green Gem
270 Hide
425 Metal Ingot
85
28
Smithy
Basilosaurus Saddle
200 Hide
250 Fiber
55 Metal Ingots
60
30
Smithy
Beelzebufo Saddle
170 Hide
95 Fiber
30 Wood
5 Cementing Paste
40
16
None
Bronto Saddle
350 Hide
185 Fiber
40 Metal Ingots
63
21
Smithy
Bronto Platform Saddle
550 Hide
325 Fiber
90 Metal Ingots
125 Silica Pearls
45 Cementing Paste
82
35
Smithy
Carbonemys Saddle
170 Hide
95 Fiber
10 Cementing Paste
10
12
None
Carno Saddle
320 Hide
170 Fiber
30 Metal Ingots
46
21
Smithy
Castoroides Saddle
290 Hide
200 Fiber
100 Metal Ingots
180 Thatch
140 Cementing Paste
55
50
Smithy
Chalicotherium Saddle
265 Hide
180 Fiber
45 Metal Ingots
42
30
Smithy
Daeodon Saddle
290 Hide
155 Fiber
20 Metal Ingot
59
24
Smithy
Diplodocus Saddle
850 Hide
600 Fiber
250 Wood
200 Metal Ingots
32
30
Smithy
Direbear Saddle
300 Hide
130 Fiber
100 Cementing Paste
45
24
None
Doedicurus Saddle
200 Hide
110 Fiber
15 Stone
5 Metal Ingots
34
20
Smithy
Dunkleosteus Saddle
300 Hide
180 Fiber
120 Cementing Paste
80 Metal Ingots
44
20
Smithy
Gallimimus Saddle
240 Hide
160 Fiber
120 Wood
25 Metal Ingots
30
20
Smithy
Giganotosaurus Saddle
680 Hide
350 Fiber
120 Metal Ingots
96
75
Smithy
Ichthyosaurus Saddle
55 Hide
50 Fiber
20 Wood
10 Metal Ore
8 Flint
13
8
None
Iguanodon Saddle
80 Hide
50 Fiber
15 Wood
30
12
None
Kaprosuchus Saddle
165 Hide
120 Fiber
65 Chitin or Keratin
39
28
None
Lymantria Saddle
130 Hide
125 Fiber
95 Chitin or Keratin
36
12
None
Mammoth Saddle
260 Hide
140 Fiber
10 Metal Ingots
31
18
Smithy
Manta Saddle
100 Hide
70 Fiber
12 Flint
35 Metal Ingots
25 Wood
28
16
Smithy
Mantis Saddle
120 Hide
75 Fiber
35 Metal Ingots
45
18
Smithy
Megalania Saddle
315 Hide
215 Fiber
45 Metal Ingot
73
65
Smithy
Megaloceros Saddle
200 Hide
110 Fiber
5 Metal Ingots
30
20
Smithy
Megladon Saddle
290 Hide
155 Fiber
30 Cementing Paste
47
18
None
Megalosaurus Saddle
320 Hide
170 Fiber
30 Metal Ingots
70
50
Smithy
Megatherium Saddle
325 Hide
130 Fiber
100 Cementing Paste
55 Metal Ingot
52
24
Smithy
Morellatops Saddle
140 Hide
80 Fiber
30 Wood
11
11
None
Mosasaurus Saddle
800 Hide
600 Fiber
140 Cementing Paste
100 Silica Pearls
400 Metal Ingots
78
60
Smithy
Mosasaurus Platform Saddle
960 Hide
720 Fiber
180 Cementing Paste
320 Silica Pearls
1200 Metal Ingots
93
80
Smithy
Mosasaurus Tek Saddle
2500 Metal Ingots
500 Polymer
370 Crystals
140 Black Pearls
55 Element
85
80
Tek Replicator
Pachy Saddle
110 Hide
65 Fiber
20 Wood
14
9
None
Pachyrhinosaurus Saddle
140 Hide
80 Fiber
25 Wood
27
18
None
Paracer Saddle
200 Hide
110 Fiber
10 Metal Ingots
41
18
Smithy
Paracer Platform Saddle
320 Hide
200 Fiber
70 Metal Ingots
45 Silica Pearls
25 Cementing Paste
50
24
Smithy
Parasaur Saddle
80 Hide
50 Fiber
15 Wood
9
9
None
Pelagornis Saddle
230 Hide
125 Fiber
75 Chitin or Keratin
43
30
None
Phiomia Saddle
20 Hide
15 Fiber
5 Wood
5
6
None
Plesiosaur Saddle
400 Hide
250 Fiber
65 Cementing Paste
40 Silica Pearls
64
40
Smithy
Plesiosaur Platform Saddle
680 Hide
405 Fiber
112 Metal Ingots
55 Cementing Paste
155 Silica Pearls
84
50
Smithy
Procoptodon Saddle
500 Hide
150 Pelt
200 Fiber
70 Metal Ingots
23
35
Smithy
Pteranodon Saddle
230 Hide
125 Fiber
75 Chitin or Keratin
38
15
None
Pulmonoscorpius Saddle
170 Hide
95 Fiber
30 Wood
22
12
None
Quetzal Saddle
750 Hide
500 Fiber
100 Cementing Paste
85 Silica Pearls
76
44
Smithy
Quetzal Platform Saddle
620 Hide
400 Fiber
180 Metal Ingots
120 Cementing Paste
220 Silica Pearls
97
80
Smithy
Raptor Saddle
110 Hide
65 Fiber
20 Wood
18
9
None
Ravager Saddle
125 Fiber
110 Fungal Wood
285 Hide
47
20
Smithy
Rex Saddle
380 Hide
200 Fiber
50 Metal Ingots
74
40
Smithy
Rex Tek Saddle
1800 Metal Ingots
350 Polymer
250 Crystals
100 Black Pearls
40 Element
Defeat the Megapithecus boss on Hard mode to unlock Engram
Tek Replicator
Rock Drake Saddle
225 Fiber
350 Hide
125 Metal Ingot
85 Red Gem
75
26
Smithy
Rock Drake Tek Saddle
185 Black Pearl
325 Crystal
75 Element
2350 Metal Ingot
455 Polymer
Defeat the Rockwell on beta difficulty to unlock Engram
47
Tek Replicator
Rock Golem Saddle
270 Hide
150 Fiber
35 Metal Ingots
70
40
Smithy
Roll Rat Saddle
85 Cementing Paste
150 Fiber
Green Gem
45 Green Gem
270 Hide
425 Metal Ingot
58
26
Smithy
Sabertooth Saddle
290 Hide
155 Fiber
20 Metal Ingots
37
18
Smithy
Sarco Saddle
230 Hide
75 Fiber
20 Cementing Paste
35
15
None
Spino Saddle
380 Hide
200 Fiber
45 Cementing Paste
25 Silica Pearls
71
40
Smithy
Stego Saddle
200 Hide
110 Fiber
35 Wood
26
15
None
Tapejara Saddle
260 Hide
180 Fiber
120 Wood
45 Metal Ingots
55
21
Smithy
Tapejara Tek Saddle
500 Polymer
2500 Metal Ingot
370 Crystal
55 Element
Black Pearl
140 Black Pearl
Defeat the Dragon to unlock engram
Tek Replicator
Terror Bird Saddle
110 Hide
65 Fiber
20 Wood
33
15
None
Therizinosaurus Saddle
285 Hide
160 Fiber
120 Wood
55 Metal Ingots
69
40
Smithy
Thorny Dragon Saddle
270 Hide
150 Fiber
35 Metal Ingots
85 Clay
125 Wood
40
18
None
Titanosaur Platform Saddle
400 Metal Ingots
4000 Hide
1600 Cementing Paste
2000 Fiber
100
170
Smithy
Trike Saddle
140 Hide
80 Fiber
25 Wood
16
12
None
Tusoteuthis Saddle
320 Hide
795 Fiber
45 Cementing Paste
30 Metal Ingots
91
40
Smithy
Simple Kibble
1 Cooked Fish Meat
2 Rockarrot
5 Mejoberry
5 Fiber
Water
Cooking Pot
Equus Saddle
240 Hide
85 Fiber
120 Wood
80 Stone
20
22
Smithy
Velonasaur Saddle
150 Chitin or Keratin
185 Fiber
350 Hide
27
8
Smithy
Wooly Rhino Saddle
250 Hide
130 Fiber
100 Cementing Paste
60 Metal Ingots
53
24
None
Yutyrannus Saddle
425 Hide
350 Fiber
135 Metal Ingot
125 Silica Pearls
80
50
Smithy