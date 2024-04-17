5 best Fallout 76 mods you should try in 2024

The best mods in Fallout 76 allow players to alter various in-game mechanics and bring out the best of the title. The game has been thriving years after its release, especially due to its active modding community. With many Modders creating new, exciting Mods, the game has reignited the interest of more new players as well as those who already quit. This is a great time to dive back in with some modded gameplay.

With so many options out there, choosing which ones to download can be overwhelming. We have gone through numerous mods from the title to bring you the best ones.

Here are the five best Fallout 76 mods in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and solely based on the author's opinion.

5 best Fallout 76 mods in 2024

1. FPS and Performance Fix

FPS and Performance Fix mod fixes the FPS of any PC and offer players a better gameplay (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Made by SiTheHandsomeGuy, this mod improves performance and increases FPS for those playing Fallout 76 with lower-spec computers by adjusting settings like render distance and other parameters. It guarantees a 10 to 15 FPS increase, potentially reaching 25 FPS in some areas, which makes gameplay smoother on low-spec PCs.

This mod will boost the FPS by changing some values in the Fallout76Prefs.ini file, such as reducing render distance. To install the mod, simply download the txt file and follow the instructions provided.

2. Appalachia Warfare

Appalachia Warfare replaces the sound of in-game guns to real guns (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Created by modder Quazzimodo619, Appalachia Warfare is a popular Fallout 76 mods. It replaces the sounds of ballistic weapons, explosions, and distant weapon noises in the vanilla game. This mod was designed to improve combat audio by adding real-life-like gun sounds, bullet cracks, explosions, and more. It also adds sonic cracks to bullets passing by and makes explosions more realistic with added ear-ringing effects for close detonations.

This mod aims to enhance realism and immersion by providing high-quality weapon sounds that match the appearance and function of each weapon. For example, the combat rifle will have a satisfying metallic clunk sound with this mod.

3. Better Inventory

The Better Inventory mods allows players to organize their inventory (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Reg2K's Better Inventory mod in Fallout 76 makes it easier for players to organize their items like food, medicine, and weapons. With this mod, players can quickly find specific items like outfits or armor using filters with categories like Weapons, Food/Drink, Apparel, and Notes, simplifying item location. Keys are organized under MISC (KEYS) to reduce clutter.

The mod displays category weights for better carry weight management, offers shortcuts for quick tab navigation, and shows the weight of item stacks and individual items in each tab. Players can cycle filters with Ctrl/LB and change filters by clicking or scrolling on the tab header. You can see tab weight next to carry weight for more efficient inventory control.

4. Perk Loadout Manager

Perk Loadout Manager allows players to import and switch between custom Perk Card loadouts (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

The Perk Loadout Manager helps with seamlessly importing and switching between custom Perk Card loadouts. It allows players to create and switch between 12 sets of Perk Cards. Thereby, they can adapt their skill sets to different situations, potentially saving their lives or making tasks easier. For example, players can save loadouts for specific tasks, like hacking terminals or using different weapon types.

The mod includes features such as the ability to save and load Perk Card builds easily, minor interface improvements like defaulting to the card selection screen, and ensuring players over Level 50 are not unnecessarily shown the PVP tutorial. This flexibility can help players feel like they have the expertise of a whole team of specialists, even if they are used to playing solo.

5. Text chat

The Text Chat mod allows players to communicate easily using various type of chats (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

One of the coolest things modders have done in Fallout 76 is add a Text Chat, which Liyalai made. The Text Chat mod lets players talk to each other using different chat options like clan, global, trade, party, group, and local proximity. When using this mod, any information shared is considered public and can be seen by others.

The purpose of Text Chat is to make communication easier between players through various types of chat. Some features of the mod include encrypted chat using TLS, different chat channels, emojis, random name colors, mentions, the ability to see if someone is using the mod, the option to block players, customizable chat window settings, a scrollable chat history, a list of users on the server, display of nuke codes, Minerva location display, and a display of rules.

