Borderlands 4 Flat Kairoser walkthrough

Borderlands 4 has its share of humorous side quests, including one dubbed Flat Kairoser. As should be easy to glean from the title, this side mission is a jab at the absurdity of Flat Earth mentality, but with a Kairos denizen instead. This quest is also a somewhat lengthy one, seeing players traipse all around the planet's snowy tundra to heed a conspiracy theorist's requests.
This guide has everything you need to know about the Flat Kairoser quest in Borderlands 4. Here are the details.
Also Read: Borderlands 4: All Stoneblood Forest collectibles
Borderlands 4 Flat Kairoser step-by-step guide
- Quest Giver: Skeptical Sam
- Location: Southern Terminus Range
- Prerequisites: Finish the main mission "A Lot to Process"
- Rewards: XP, Cash, Weapon (Uncommon to Epic), Vault Hunter Customization, ECHO-4 Customization, and Eridium
This side mission can be found upon unlocking the Terminus Range and is located just south of the Grey Havenage safehouse. You will meet an eccentric NPC named Skeptical Sam, and talking to him begins this quest. He is Kairos' version of a Flat Earther, and it is up to the Vault Hunter to prove him wrong.
Here is the full rundown of objectives:
- Take Flat Kairos
- Stomp dang globe
- Follow Sam
- Reach Shrine
- Reach wrecked ship
- Collect surveying equipment
- Find suitable launch site
- Place atmospheric surveyors
- Activate surveyors
- Find the balloons
- Talk to Sam
Read More: Borderlands 4 Primordial Guardian Origo boss location, drops, and mechanics
How to complete the Flat Kairoser quest in Borderlands 4
Take the Kairos Globe and Stomp it
After talking to Skeptical Sam, he gives you a Flat Kairos model. Once that is done, he will ask the Vault Hunter to similarly flatten the Kairos globe sitting atop a nearby roof. Simply stand at the location in the above picture, jump forward, and press the crouch button when mid-air right above the object to slam down on it.
Follow Sam and Reach the Shrine
The next step is to follow him to a shrine so he can show the horizon to the Vault Hunter to prove that Kairos really is flat. The new objective marker will be updated on the map, so use ECHO-4 to find the trail leading up the cliff, with a couple of grapple points in between, and deal with Kratch spawns at the top.
With the Vault Hunter annoyed at this point, it is up to you to show him undeniable proof.
Reach the Wreck of the Big Carl
Travel to the newly marked location on the map to reach the Wreck of the Big Carl, where several Rippers and Warhorn enemies await. Once they are dealt with, you must find three Surveyor Parts to progress.
Also Read: Borderlands 4 To The Limb It Redux walkthrough
Collect surveying equipment
The first one is located next to an outhouse:
The second is sitting atop a metal arch:
The third is atop the wreck. It can be reached by grappling onto the roof of the wreck piece that the second Surveyor part is in (refer to the above picture), and it sits between two ammo chests:
Once all have been obtained, it is time to find a place to set them up so they can survey the planet to capture its spherical shape to show to Skeptical Sam.
Read More: Borderlands 4: All Side Missions list
Find suitable launch site
Head to the marked location on the map by following the objective marker. This will take the Vault Hunter to a faraway area that can only be reached by climbing up to a higher vantage point with the help of scalable walls and grapple points.
Reach the location shown in the above image and head past, while taking care of any enemy spawns like Creeps.
This will lead you to an open area with more enemies, where the objective trail goes up the wall. Scale it to get to the upper area.
Also Read: Borderlands 4 Waterfall Legendary grenade: Unique effect, stats, and how to get
Place atmospheric surveyors and activate them
Reach the final location with this large bone structure, eradicate all enemies around it, and then set the three surveyors down. Now interact with each one to have ECHO-4 launch them into the sky via a balloon mechanism.
Find the balloons
Now that the balloons have collected the data, it is up to you to track them down.
Find first balloon and get the balloon down
Tracking down the first balloon takes the Vault Hunter to the Shredded Summit. Since this is located far away, follow the map marker on the Digirunner. Reach the area, clear out the enemies, and shoot the balloon to have it plop down the surveyor machine to retrieve the photo.
Read More: Borderlands 4: How to unlock all UVHM difficulty levels
Find next balloon and get the balloon down
The second one is even further away. Once there, turn around to see the second balloon floating towards you, but it gets shot down. Thankfully, the third one is still intact and not far behind the second one that went down, headed towards a nearby shack (with a ladder). It gets snagged onto the antenna, so approach the shack and grapple the balloon when prompted to get it down, then interact with it.
With all the photo surveyor data acquired, it is time to report back to Skeptical Sam.
Also Read: Borderlands 4: All Safehouses and datapad locations
Talk to Sam and upload Surveyor photos
The Vault Hunter must head to the Gilded Drop area to reach where Sam is. He is atop a tower, so approach it and grapple onto the ledge he is waiting on. After he is done talking, interact with the nearby terminal to upload photos:
- The first photo shows nothing
- Interact again to upload a photo taken from the third surveyor
This depicts Kairos' globe structure, but Sam remains skeptical even with proof shown to him. He wants to see the truth for himself, so he embarks on a journey to reach the Flat Kairos' edge by getting onto a hot-air balloon platform. Sadly, his contraption hits the nearby mountain, causing Sam to tumble out and fall to his death.
This wraps up the side mission Flat Kairoser in Borderlands 4, and you will be rewarded with cash, XP, a random weapon, plus the Flat as a Fritter cosmetic skin for both the Vault Hunter and ECHO-4.
Borderlands 4 is on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2.
Check out more articles:
- Borderlands 4 Sage Against the Machine walkthrough
- Borderlands 4 "cannot change resolution" bug: Possible reasons and how to fix
- 5 best Legendary assault rifles in Borderlands 4, ranked