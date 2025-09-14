Borderlands 4: How to trade with co-op players

Borderlands 4 is all about looting, shooting, and sharing the chaotic world of Kairos with friends. Having a team of Vault Hunters coming together to take down hordes of enemies and acquire tons of loot is often better than running around the world by yourself. In typical Borderlands fashion, you are continuously showered with guns, shields, grenades, and class mods that often don't align with your build. However, in Borderlands 4, instead of letting them go to waste, you can easily trade them off with fellow co-op Vault Hunters.

Ad

In this guide, we will break down the workings of the trading system in the latest Borderlands title and explain how to utilize it effectively.

How to begin trading with friends

To trade with friends, just go up to their character and pick the trade option (Image via Gearbox Software)

To start trading with your co-op friend, the first thing you need is to be in the same session. Then, stand near your co-op partner and aim your view directly at their Vault Hunter. A "trade" prompt will appear on screen, which means you can begin trading. You can then send them the trading request and wait for confirmation from their end.

Ad

Trending

The trading interface is simple and designed to avoid trade errors. Both trading parties can see what’s on the table before they confirm the trade, allowing for a fair experience.

For every trade, both players need to confirm their offered items before the deal can go through. This is important in order to eliminate any accidental giveaways that might lead to misunderstandings. Once the deal is confirmed, the items are immediately transferred between the two parties' inventories. This step is irreversible, so make sure you double-check what you are giving away.

Ad

Also Read: Borderlands 4 co-op: How to play with your friends

What can you trade in Borderlands 4

Anything you pick up in B4 can be traded away at a store for cash or with your co-op friend (Image via Gearbox Software)

The trading system in Borderlands 4 supports almost every kind of gear you can acquire during your adventure across Kairos. These include:

Ad

Weapons - Everything from pistols to rocket launchers; any weapon in your backpack can be traded off.

Shields - Having a better shield is always good for your build, and acquiring one from a fellow player is one of the easier ways to get them.

Grenade Mods - Borderlands 4 offers a large variety of Grenade Mods, and you can trade for them with your co-op partners.

Class Mods - These are one of the best things you can trade for with friends in the latest Borderlands title.

Relics - Having excess relics that are of no use to you can be traded off with fellow Vault Hunters.

Money - While Borderlands 4 offers a ton of money through main and side quests, you can still share money with your co-op partners if they are running low.

Ad

Since you can easily fill up your inventory simply by killing one boss, it's useful to trade often. If you are playing co-op, trading with friends is a great way to support them. As for solo players, it's best to just sell your items at a store to make some quick cash.

Also read: Borderlands 4: How to farm bosses for Legendary gear (Moxxi's Encore)

Minor tips and tricks for optimal trading:

Ad

Have clear communication with whoever you are trading with in order to avoid trade errors.

Items you trade with others don't downgrade to your level, so check item levels before trading, or you might have to wait before you can use them.

Trade smartly. Remember that not every class benefits from every type of weapon in Borderlands 4.

Looted items fuel the primary economy of Vault Hunters, but since the drops are RNG-based, you might get gear that's beneficial for a different class. These items are best suited for trading with friends, to ensure they get used rather than clogging up your inventory. When you are running lengthy co-op sessions, having a solid trading setup can lead to a shared loot pool.

Ad

Also read: How long will Borderlands 4 take to beat?

Rare and Legendary items drop rarely in Borderlands 4 from world events and bosses, and can be a lengthy grind. These valuable items are highly sought after by every Vault Hunter.

The overall simplified trading system is one of the best additions to Borderlands 4; whether you are just passing along a Legendary gear to your partner or acquiring one from them, the trade system ensures the proper distribution of loot in the game. So, the next time you are exploring and you come across a rare weapon that doesn't suit your class, do not sell it or throw it away. Help out a fellow Hunter in finishing their build instead, and you might just get something good in return.

Ad

Read more articles on Borderlands 4 here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jagaran Dutta Jagaran is an MMO and ARPG writer at Sportskeeda. His involvement in the gaming industry also includes working as a concept artist and as a narrative designer.

At age of nine, Halo: Combat Evolved kicked off his love for the medium. He looks back fondly on the times he visited cyber cafes, watching the older boys playing the game and shouting, "Master Chief!"

If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into the breathtaking world of Halo.

He admires Ben "CohhCarnage" Cassell for his engaging dialogue and gameplay as well as his critical thinking regardless of how much he loves the game, which encouraged him to spend countless hours in games and technically analyze them.

In his free time, he enjoys writing books, cooking, sketching, and the occasional game of football. Know More