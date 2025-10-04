Borderlands 4 PB&J walkthrough

PB&J in Borderlands 4 is a side quest that you can find in the Carcadia Burn part of the map. It is a fairly straightforward mission with only two objectives. While the mission itself is quite easy and can be completed without any hassles, it is worth completing because it has good rewards. Such side quests are great to complete as they take almost no time and minimal effort, while helping you secure a bit more of the resources for later use.

This article will highlight the best way to complete PB&J in Borderlands 4.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

How to start PB&J in Borderlands 4

Travel to the Ruined Sumplands region in the Carcadia Burn area on the map. Navigate to the Southern border of the region near the edge of the land. This location is considerably easier to find since it is present on barren lands directly North of the Carcadia Burn Faction Town.

Location of PB&J in Borderlands 4 (Image via Youtube/@WoWQuest)

You will find an NPC named PJ in the desertscape, standing under a large orange flower near some rocks and broken structures. It is important to note that you have to complete the A Lot to Process main storyline mission to unlock this side quest.

How to complete PB&J in Borderlands 4

Here is an overview of all the objectives of the side quest and the most effective way to complete PB&J in Borderlands 4:

Pick Up J

Interact with PJ and head toward the sand island from the beach (Image via Youtube/@WoWQuest)

Once the conversation with PJ ends after accepting the mission, you will be tasked with getting an item for the NPC. Run down to the beach area present behind the NPC and use your vehicle to reach the small island on the lake.

Use your vehicle to get to the island (Image via Youtube/@WoWQuest)

There will be a few monsters that you can choose to either defeat or simply ignore. On the right side of this sand island, you can find a metal buoy with a strange green substance attached to its legs. Interact with it to pick up the item and prepare to head back to the beach.

The J is attached to the metal buoy (Image via Youtube/@WoWQuest)

Give J to PJ

Place the J on the table at the marked location (Image via Youtube/@WoWQuest)

Bring back the item to the broken docks area on the beach side. PJ will be waiting for you near a table. Place the J on the table and let the NPC carry out the conversation and perform, after which PJ will abruptly jump into the water. This will mark PB&J in Borderlands 4 side quest as completed and provide you with the rewards.

All PB&J rewards in Borderlands 4

Here is a list of all the rewards you can get after completing PB&J in Borderlands 4:

2 Eridium

750 Cash

Experience Points

