Braloha in Palworld: Location, drops, and breeding guide

Braloha in Palworld, which resembles Bayleef from Pokémon (at least to me, it does), is one of the newest Pals introduced in the Tides of Terraria update (v0.6.0 patch). It's a well-rounded Pal, with exceptionally good stats in Planting and Gathering, both of which are on level four (4). It's Mining is also at level two (2), which is rather nifty. It can also be used as a Mount.
Being a Ground and Grass type comes with its perks, which rank it high on the list when it comes to HP and Defense. Unlike the other new Pals, like Penking Lux, which have to be caught by Fishing, Braloha is found on dry land. That said, here's everything you need to know about where to find this Pal, what loot it drops, and what breeding options are available.
Everything you need to know about Braloha in Palworld
Location and drops for Braloha in Palworld
Braloha is tall, which makes it easy to spot. You can find them on Oasis Isle, which is one of the new locations added to the game. Look around 910, 190, and you should be able to spot a few. Since Braloha is Grass and Ground, using Fire and Grass-type Pal(s) should suffice. You can also utilize Support Whistles to boost your Pals' combat capability.
Braloha has a chance of dropping the following items: Leather, Red Berries, Lettuce Seeds, and Tomato Seeds. Leather is used for crafting saddles and armor, while Red Berries can be used in certain consumables. As for Lettuce and Tomato Seeds, they can be planted to yield a bountiful harvest.
Breeding for Braloha in Palworld
To start breeding Braloha in Palworld, you'll first need to construct the Breeding Farm and build it at your base (this is the basic requirement for all Pals). Once that's done, you'll need to get two Braloha to start the breeding process.
Alternatively, if you don't want to (or can't) get two Braloha, you can get one from a Large Verdant Egg.
If all else fails, you can try breeding a Braloha using these Pals:
- Palumba x Lyleen Noct
- Braloha x Elizabee
- Ghangler X Orserk
- Mammorest x Starryon
- Azurobe Cryst x Helzephyr
- Icelyn x Shadowbeak
- Palumba x Silvegis
Aside from breeding a Braloha, you can also use the Pal to breed other Pals. Here's a list to try out:
- Breed Braloha with Katress Ignis to get Grintale
- Breed Braloha with Neptilius to get Silvegis
- Breed Braloha with Dazemu to get Gildane
- Breed Braloha with Vanwyrm to get Azurobe
- Breed Braloha with Dogen to get Azurobe
- Breed Braloha with Blazehowl Noct to get Gildane
- Breed Braloha with Univolt to get Grintale
If you're not happy with how your new Pal(s) turn out, due to them having less than desirable Passives, you can always use Implants in Palworld to tweak them. Just keep in mind that this is a costly affair since Implants are hard to come by, and the process itself will cost you a lot.
