Bungie nerfs a popular PvP weapon, among other things for Destiny 2 Heresy Act III

Destiny 2 has had several weapons that dominated the field of Crucible over the years. In recent times, however, no other weapon topped the usage charts quite like the Redrix's Estoc, a Pulse Rifle that falls under a unique archetype family. Since its source lies in the competitive PvP, it was only natural that the weapon would have perks that were favored against other players. However, it seems some of its aspects went out of control, and Bungie will be putting a brake on its powers.

Starting with Heresy Act III, the community can expect a significant nerf to the Redrix's Estoc. To ensure that the nerf was proper, the company even put a nerf on a perk that paired well with the weapon, Lone Wolf.

The official blog post from March 27, 2025, also listed a few more changes that will be coming with the new Act's launch.

Note: The patch notes mentioned here are based on official information released by Bungie.

Destiny 2 Heresy Act III to have Redrix's Estoc nerf and other changes

The Redrix's Estoc Pulse Rifle has been changed quite a few times to balance it with the other Lightweight Framed weapons. However, despite all that, its dominance in every PvP game mode led Bungie to bury the weapon completely, or at least that is what the changes strongly suggest. The rifle will be undergoing the following updates:

Range: Reduced by 8 (from 54 to 46).

Reduced by 8 (from 54 to 46). Handling: Reduced by 5 (from 74 to 69).

Reduced by 5 (from 74 to 69). Aim Assist: Reduced by 2 (from 82 to 80).

The "Lone Wolf" perk, which made half of the Redrix's god roll, is undergoing massive nerfs as well. They are as follows:

Reduced base Aim Assist bonus from 10 to 5, and reduced AA bonus when not near teammates from 20 to 10.

Base Airborne Effectiveness bonus increased from 10 to 15, and the AE bonus when not near teammates increased from 20 to 30.

Regarding other changes, the Closing Time perk will be 50% less effective on weapons with Special ammunition. Lastly, Machine Gun weapons with a magazine size of 80 or less will get 22 rounds from a Heavy ammo crate in PvP.

