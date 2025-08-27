Bungie rolls back some of the weirdest changes in Destiny 2, ending up at square one 

  • home icon
By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Published Aug 27, 2025 22:18 GMT
Caldera in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)
The date, August 21, will not be forgotten by the Destiny 2 community any time soon. This is because the players got what has been termed as the worst blog post by Bungie in the history of the game's runtime. Some of the notable changes included the nerf to Solo and Pinnacle Ops in the Portal, all because it was being completed quickly and fairly by the players.

The Solo and the Pinnacle Ops make the grind a little faster, which was taken away, making everyone frustrated.

Almost a week after heavy criticisms and waves of negative feedback from everyone who plays the game, the official developer account came forward on August 27 and confirmed that they will be reverting the changes for Solo and Pinnacle Ops.

The official statement was issued via the official Destiny2Team account on X. While the change is good news for the players, as they can return to farming Caldera at their own pace, nothing ultimately changed, as the issue of long repeatable power grind still exists.

Solo and Pinnacle Ops nerf has been reverted in Destiny 2: Ash and Iron

The history of Bungie confusing the Destiny 2 community by implementing an unneeded change, and then reverting it after heavy criticism, is not a new occurrence. The recent nerf announced for the Solo and Pinnacle Ops rewards is the same, as it did nothing to ease the power grind in the long run.

Solo Ops was being changed to drop gears that are one power less than the usual, and the Pinnacle Ops missions were getting their mid-encounter Engrams removed. To revert these changes, here's what Bungie stated:

"We've been working through player feedback from the previous TWID and reassessing our announced rewards updates for the Portal. We will be reverting the following changes which were planned for Destiny 2 Update 9.1.0"
The developers further stated:

"Planned reductions to Power earned for a given grade within Solo Ops have been reverted. Planned reductions of Engrams earned in Encore, Starcrossed, and Whisper have been reverted."
Rolling back the nerfs puts Bungie at the very start, where they are yet to fix the real issue players have been asking for. Some of this feedback includes variety options for the power grind and faster leveling through endgame.

There is another blog post scheduled for release on August 28, something that many have their eyes on.

