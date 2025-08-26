Destiny 2 Update 9.0.0.8 full patch notes: Well of Radiance fix, Fireteam Ops timer extended, and more

New Destiny 2 weekly reset comes with another batch of patch notes going over some recurring issues in the game. Fireteam Ops now has an increased timer based on the difficulty, alongside a fix to the Well of Radiance super, where players were receiving increased damage from enemies.

This article lists every patch note implemented with Update 9.0.0.8.

Disclaimer: This article is based on Bungie's official website.

Full patch notes for Destiny 2 Update 9.0.0.8

1) Activities

Kepler in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Kepler

Fixed an issue that sometimes led to URCHIN errors when launching the Kepler Weekly Missions.

These should now properly tell you when someone in your fireteam has a full Strangelet capsule. These need to be integrated at the Altar of Relativity before being able to enter another Strangelet mission of the same difficulty.

Crucible

Fixed an issue where a character who completed a Lighthouse passage would not receive rewards from the Lighthouse chest if an alternate character tried to claim rewards first without having a passage in their inventory.

Access to the Lighthouse, and rewards from the Lighthouse chest, are now account-scoped.

If one character completes a Lighthouse passage, another character can purchase a separate Lighthouse passage at Saint and go to the Lighthouse to open the chest in place of the first character.

Once a character goes to the Lighthouse, access will reset for all characters until the player completes another passage with seven wins on any character.

Fixed an issue where old Trials passages were not being deleted on characters after the weekly reset.

Portal

Increased Matchmade Fireteam Ops time limits across the board.

Expert +25%

Master +50%

Grandmaster +75%

Raid and Dungeon

The Desert Perpetual Raid encounter in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The Desert Perpetual

Fixed an issue in the Agraios Inherent encounter, where players who wait for the boss to automatically align could read which accelerator to avoid charging.

2) UI/UX

Fixed an issue causing bright engram XP gains to erroneously appear in the loot stream after reaching Reward Pass Rank 100.

XP earned has not changed; this is a purely visual adjustment to reduce UI clutter.

3) Gameplay and Investment

Titan Solar subclass in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Exotic Armor

Hunter

Fixed an issue where Liar's Handshake and Spirit of the Liar could cause an unpowered melee, grapple melee, or combination blow melee to deal increased damage to other players on the hit that activates the perk.

This change also fixes an issue where Liar's Handshake and Spirit of the Liar would cause grapple melee to deal increased damage in some situations.

Abilities

Fixed an issue where Ward of Dawn and Well of Radiance were taking too much damage from bosses.

Gameplay Modifiers

Made adjustments to the Volatile Shields modifier to reduce the frequency of visually disorienting effects.

Increased cooldown on unshielded debuff from 5s to 10s.

Players must now fully heal before they can get the unshielded debuff again.

4) General

Fixed an issue with the Bushido Vest Hunter chest piece using incorrect visuals.

Fixed an issue with the Obsidian Durasteel Mark that caused unintentional visual errors when worn on female body types.

Fixed an issue with Synthcord not going to the Postmaster if claimed while already holding the maximum amount in inventory.

Fixed an issue where event reroll chips could be wasted in the Seasonal Challenges menu. These daily challenges cannot be rerolled, and it is no longer possible to use reroll chips in this menu.

Fixed an issue with the Hoplite Ghost Shell that unintentionally caused its default visuals to appear unfinished.

