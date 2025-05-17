Best Diablo 4 builds to farm Belial (and other Lair Bosses)

Belial is one of the most brutal Lair Bosses in Diablo 4 Season 8. You need high single-target burst, solid mobility, and enough survivability to handle both phases of the fight. Whether you’re farming Distilled Fear, Resplendent Sparks, or going for high-value loot drops, only the strongest meta builds will do the job efficiently.

Here are the best current builds — one per class — that can dominate Belial and other Lair Bosses this season.

Note: This guide reflects my current opinion based on Season 8’s meta and testing. Builds may evolve if and when patches roll out, and we’ll keep this updated for future seasons.

Best builds to farm Belial in Diablo 4 Season 8

Rogue — Twisting Blades Shadow Clone

The Twisting Blades Rogue is the top-tier boss killer build (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Twisting Blades Rogue is the top-tier boss killer this season in Diablo 4. It delivers massive burst damage thanks to the return hit mechanic, amplified further by Shadow Clone duplicating your attacks. With high mobility, trap utility, and evasion tactics, it deletes bosses while keeping you safe.

Core aspects & gear:

Bladedancer’s Aspect (Jalal’s Vigil in Scosglen)

Aspect of the Expectant (Underroot in Scosglen)

Condemnation (Unique dagger) (Echo of Varshan)

Grasp of Shadow (for clone synergy) (Grigoire, the Galvanic Saint)

Tips:

Use Shadow Clone right before Belial’s second phase begins to burn through his final health pool instantly.

Sorcerer — Lightning Spear auto-crit build

Lightning Spear build focuses on constant auto-casting (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Lightning Spear build focuses on constant auto-casting, crit-stacking, and leveraging Unstable Currents for massive burst windows. It thrives in boss fights where you need uptime and mobility, especially when dodging poison pools during Belial's fight.

Core aspects & gear:

Gravitational Aspect

Aspect of Control (Sunken Library in Kehjistan)

The Oculus (for fast repositioning) (The Beast in the Ice)

Aspect of Splintering Energy (Crumbling Hekma in Kehjistan)

Raiment of the Infinite (optional opener chest armor) (Echo of Varshan)

Tips:

Always keep Teleport active to reposition and dodge mechanics. Keep popping Unstable Currents during stagger phases to capitalize on your crit uptime.

Druid — Pulverize Werebear with Rampaging

Pulverize Werebear remains a beast in Season 8 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Pulverize Werebear remains a beast in Season 8. With Rampaging Werebeast and Shockwave Aspect, Pulverize crits hit like a truck. The build offers excellent stagger potential, tankiness, and burst — all perfect for melting Belial.

Core aspects & gear:

Shockwave Aspect

Aspect of the Rampaging Werebeast (Endless Gates in Hawezer)

Vasily’s Prayer (Unique Helm) (Echo of Varshan)

Insatiable Fury (Unique Chest Armor) (Grigoire, the Galvanic Saint)

Tips:

Time Grizzly Rage for Belial’s second phase to maximize uptime on critical strikes and Fortify synergy.

Necromancer — Bone Spear Crit build

Bone Spear Necromancer is arguably the best single-target damage build in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Bone Spear Necro is arguably the best single-target damage build in the game. Among Vulnerable uptime, crit scaling, and Corpse Tendrils for stagger control, this build can end boss fights before they get dangerous.

Core aspects & gear:

Splintering Aspect (Guulrahn Slums in Dry Steppes)

Aspect of Grasping Veins (Corrupted Grotto in Kehjistan)

Lidless Wall (for defensive builds) (Lord Zir)

Black River (for corpse generation and synergy) (Duriel & Andariel)

Tips:

Use Tendrils and Bone Storm as your opener to lock Belial in place, then unload Bone Spears from range to shred him from safety.

Barbarian — Dust Devil Whirlwind

The Whirlwind Barbarian is a deceptively high-damage dealer (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Walking Arsenal combined with Dust Devil generation makes this Barbarian build a deceptively high-damage dealer. While you're swinging for Overpower and keeping mobility high, Dust Devils do most of the work against Belial.

Core aspects & gear:

Aspect of the Dire Whirlwind (Garan Hold in Scosglen)

Aspect of Limitless Rage

Gohr’s Devastating Grips (Echo of Varshan)

100,000 Steps (for repositioning) (Echo of Varshan)

Tips:

Rotate weapon skills to keep Walking Arsenal active and maximize Dust Devil uptime during boss phases.

Spiritborn — Quill Volley rapid-fire build

Quill Volley is the Spiritborn Class’ strongest boss killer in Season 8 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Quill Volley is the Spiritborn Class’ strongest boss killer in Season 8. It fires rapid, piercing projectiles that scale hard with Attack Speed and Crit, making it perfect for melting Belial from a safe distance.

Core aspects & gear:

Harmony of Ebewaka (The Beast in the Ice)

Rod of Kepeleke (Duriel & Andariel)

Ring of the Midnight Sun (Geigoire, the Galvanic Saint)

Rebounding Aspect (Forge of Malice in Nahantu)

Tips:

Stay mobile and unload volleys during stagger windows or second-phase openers. The build thrives when you’re constantly repositioning and applying pressure.

If you're farming Belial or other Lair Bosses in Diablo 4 Season 8, these are the absolute strongest meta builds to bring. They're fast, reliable, and designed to handle endgame boss mechanics with minimal downtime.

This guide will be updated as future seasons roll out and balance patches adjust the meta.

This article reflects the current opinions and testing results from the community and my own gameplay during Diablo 4 Season 8. As always, the meta is subject to change with upcoming patches or seasons. What works best today may shift in the future — stay flexible and keep an eye out for updates.

