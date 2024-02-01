Does Palworld have a story?

What is the Palworld story? Pocketpair has a runaway hit on their hands with their “Pokemon with guns” open-world survival game, but many people are wondering if it has any kind of story to follow along with. It’s rare to see in survival games, but it doesn’t stop people from wondering if they’re missing something as they begin this cute survival game.

The notion of a Palworld story really captures people’s attention, so what’s the deal? Is this something players are simply not finding, or is there just no main story to follow along with? Here’s what we know about Pocketpair’s successful title.

The Palworld story: What does Pocketpair offer their players?

Is there a story in this game? Unfortunately not (Image via Pocketpair)

We’re sorry to say, but when it comes to a Palworld story, there isn’t one. This game has no main story to follow other than the missions you complete to go from one part of the game to the next. The cute, vibrant game that has led to The Pokemon Company looking into potential litigation has no main story quest.

However, that’s not to say the game lacks lore - each of the Pals you come across has information and details about what makes them special or interesting facts. The Paldeck feature is similar to Pokemon’s Pokedex, where it spits out information on each monster you capture.

It’s not uncommon for survival games not to feature a story. As far as a Palworld story, it’s more like ARK: Survival Evolved, where the “story” is survival. Admittedly, ARK has a story scattered throughout the world in journals, but the primary gameplay is built around actual exploration and survival.

The story of this game is all about building bases, taming and befriending Pals, and defeating incredibly challenging boss battles that are scattered around the world.

The connection to Nintendo’s Pokemon franchise is hard to argue. Many of the Pals are similar, if not carbon copies of popular Pokemon that have been around for years.

You still capture these colorful, giant monsters in balls - Pal Balls, instead of Pokeballs, and can opt to defeat them instead. However, unlike Pokemon, in this title, you gain more exp for capturing instead of defeating.

Then you have the similarities to other survival games, like ARK. That’s the survival aspect - overcoming the world and the monsters in it, building bases, and using your Pals to help out by working for you.

In its way, it’s similar to Conan Exiles. Both games allow you to sell humans into slavery. In Conan Exiles, it’s encouraged as a part of the gameplay, and it fits the world and its lore. While it’s not especially encouraged in the Palworld story, it is fiscally wise to sell captured humans.

Unfortunately, there’s no story to participate in, but that could always change. Even with that in mind, it’s an incredibly popular game, with fans worldwide diving into it daily to build, explore, and battle.

