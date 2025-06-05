Dune Awakening: All advanced-access servers

Dune Awakening's advanced-access release is almost here, and Funcom has announced 86 total servers ahead of time. That matches up to nearly 70,000 player capacity. Now, before you proceed any further, the keyword here is advanced-access; only players who have purchased or pre-ordered the Deluxe or Ultimate Editions of Dune Awakening will get to play later today.

Listed below are all the known servers across Europe, the Americas, Asia, and also Oceania. Note that these are the 'Worlds', late-game servers that can hold hundreds of players. In the early-game, you'll instead start of in sietches, which are essentially shards of a server, each hosting up to 40 players in the Hagga Basin.

Names of all the server Worlds in Dune Awakening (advanced-access)

Without further ado, here are all the server worlds you can join in Dune Awakening if you are an advanced access player starting on June 5:

Europe

Archidamas III | Bahamonde | Deneb | Buzzell | Canopus | Centaurus | Corona Borealis | Daedros | Eluzai | Galacia | Grumman | Icarus | Khala | Limos | Pax | Puppis | Rhea | Selene | Solaria | Alpha Corvus | Cassiopeia | Daxos | Epsilon Eridani | Fides | Hagal | Indra | Jongleur | Korona | Lampadas | Mycenae | Oxylon | Quirinus | Saturnia | Tucana | Xenophon

US Central

Chains of Karak | Edgeway | Garrick | Limbo | Riftrun | Solitary | The Salusan Bull | Vowbreaker

US West

Aramanli | Broken Stone | Cetus | Dayside | Farhold | Frostholm | House of Ilm | Junction | Nova | Phobos | Relicon | Sandtide | Tartarus | The Jumble | Wrath

US East

Acheron | Auriga | Canis Major | Foranis Triad | Greed | Harmony | Indara | Kirana III | Lernaeus | Mask Prime | Narbog | Pyxis | Scorpius | Splinter | The Spiral | Vela | Watchway

Asia

Al Dhanab | Corrin | Ishia | Nyx | Sparta

Oceania

Aerarium IV | Canes Venatici | Elara | Libra | Palma

South America

Balut | Sharrukin

List of Sietches (server-clusters) in each Dune Awakening World

Each of the Worlds listed will consist of 20 Hagga Basin servers. They are all named similarly, but all of these sietches will be funneled into their own particular World (server) when they beat the early-game and reach Deep Desert.

Sietch Abbir | Sietch Alraab | Sietch Barkan | Sietch Coanua | Sietch Fajr | Sietch Gara Kulon | Sietch Hajar | Sietch Jacurutu | Sietch Kathib | Sietch Legg | Sietch Makab | Sietch Nadir | Sietch Ramal | Sietch Rifana | Sietch Sandrat | Sietch Saajid | Sietch Tabr | Sietch Tharwa | Sietch Umbu | Sietch Yaracuwan

Dipping your toe into the sands of Arrakis for the first time? Here are 10 Beginner Tips to know before you start playing Dune Awakening. For those who have more familiarity with the game by watching or playing the betas, here are all the starting classes to look at:

