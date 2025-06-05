Dune Awakening: All advanced-access servers

Dune Awakening's advanced-access release is almost here, and Funcom has announced 86 total servers ahead of time. That matches up to nearly 70,000 player capacity. Now, before you proceed any further, the keyword here is advanced-access; only players who have purchased or pre-ordered the Deluxe or Ultimate Editions of Dune Awakening will get to play later today.
Listed below are all the known servers across Europe, the Americas, Asia, and also Oceania. Note that these are the 'Worlds', late-game servers that can hold hundreds of players. In the early-game, you'll instead start of in sietches, which are essentially shards of a server, each hosting up to 40 players in the Hagga Basin.
Names of all the server Worlds in Dune Awakening (advanced-access)
Without further ado, here are all the server worlds you can join in Dune Awakening if you are an advanced access player starting on June 5:
Europe
Archidamas III | Bahamonde | Deneb | Buzzell | Canopus | Centaurus | Corona Borealis | Daedros | Eluzai | Galacia | Grumman | Icarus | Khala | Limos | Pax | Puppis | Rhea | Selene | Solaria | Alpha Corvus | Cassiopeia | Daxos | Epsilon Eridani | Fides | Hagal | Indra | Jongleur | Korona | Lampadas | Mycenae | Oxylon | Quirinus | Saturnia | Tucana | Xenophon
US Central
Chains of Karak | Edgeway | Garrick | Limbo | Riftrun | Solitary | The Salusan Bull | Vowbreaker
US West
Aramanli | Broken Stone | Cetus | Dayside | Farhold | Frostholm | House of Ilm | Junction | Nova | Phobos | Relicon | Sandtide | Tartarus | The Jumble | Wrath
US East
Acheron | Auriga | Canis Major | Foranis Triad | Greed | Harmony | Indara | Kirana III | Lernaeus | Mask Prime | Narbog | Pyxis | Scorpius | Splinter | The Spiral | Vela | Watchway
Asia
Al Dhanab | Corrin | Ishia | Nyx | Sparta
Oceania
Aerarium IV | Canes Venatici | Elara | Libra | Palma
South America
Balut | Sharrukin
List of Sietches (server-clusters) in each Dune Awakening World
Each of the Worlds listed will consist of 20 Hagga Basin servers. They are all named similarly, but all of these sietches will be funneled into their own particular World (server) when they beat the early-game and reach Deep Desert.
Sietch Abbir | Sietch Alraab | Sietch Barkan | Sietch Coanua | Sietch Fajr | Sietch Gara Kulon | Sietch Hajar | Sietch Jacurutu | Sietch Kathib | Sietch Legg | Sietch Makab | Sietch Nadir | Sietch Ramal | Sietch Rifana | Sietch Sandrat | Sietch Saajid | Sietch Tabr | Sietch Tharwa | Sietch Umbu | Sietch Yaracuwan
